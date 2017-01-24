(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Macro Scenario: Renewed
Eurozone Stress
here
LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) Renewed financial stress in the
eurozone in response
to increased investor concerns over political cohesion could
have a significant
adverse impact on the real economy, according to new
macroeconomic scenario
analysis by Fitch Ratings' economics team.
Rising political risks in the eurozone have the potential to
spark renewed
financial stress in the currency block. The surge in support for
populist and
eurosceptic political parties across the continent - in the
context of several
key elections in 2017 - could rekindle some of the concerns
about fragmentation
that were evident in 2012. While this is not Fitch's base case,
the agency has
examined an alternative scenario where rising investor concerns
about Eurozone
political cohesion prompt an increase in both bank lending rates
and peripheral
bond yields and a fall in equity prices across the currency
area. The
macroeconomic implications of such a scenario are significant
with eurozone GDP
growth reduced by around 1%.
In this scenario the political risks trigger a composite
financial shock which
has three components: an increase in bank lending rates to
households and the
corporate sector; a surge in bond yields; and a stock market
stress. The
individual components of such a financial shock will affect
peripheral eurozone
countries, which include Italy, Spain and Portugal, more
severely than core
countries. The impact is similar to earlier simulation of a
financial shock at
the height of the eurozone crisis in 2012.
"Using a composite financial shock of banking, bond and stock
markets, we find
that the real economic costs would be high in all large eurozone
members and
that policy options to respond to the shock would be very
limited," said Gergely
Kiss, Director, in Fitch's economics team.
"The ECB could increase quantitative easing purchases, but this
would likely
have a diminishing impact on the real economy. Fiscal easing to
rebalance the
policy mix might turn out to be counter-productive and reignite
concerns about
the risk of fiscal sustainability and fragmentation," added Mr.
Kiss.
Despite the significant improvement of eurozone financial
conditions since the
height of the sovereign debt crisis in 2012, macroeconomic
fundamentals show a
mixed picture. On the one hand, the modest recovery in the
eurozone has
progressed since 2012 and important steps have been made to
strengthen the EMU's
institutional framework. On the other hand, public debt is still
elevated and
has continued to increase in large countries, such as Italy and
France since
2012.
Our analysis takes into account the new 'firewall' framework -
in particular the
ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) facility and European
Stability
Mechanism (ESM) - to contain fragmentation risks within the
eurozonoe, as well
as the impact of quantitative easing. Nevertheless, in practice,
the policy
conditionality of the ESM and OMT support could aggravate
political tensions
between a member state and eurozone institutions and lead to a
widening of bond
market spreads.
The scenario results show that GDP growth in 2017 would be below
1% in all
larger member states and growth would stall in Italy (0%). This
would be a sharp
deceleration from 2016. It would be followed by a recovery in
2018, but growth
rates would still be lower than in 2016. Given the already low
inflation
environment, the additional disinflationary pressure from the
negative demand
shock aggravates deflationary risks, particularly in Italy where
the cyclical
position of the economy is the weakest.
The report "Global Macro Risk Scenario: Renewed Eurozone Stress"
is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link.
Notes for Editors: Fitch's Economics team, led by Chief
Economist Brian Coulton,
analyses global macroeconomic trends and their impact on credit
markets around
the world. The team publishes global macroeconomic research,
forecasts and
commentary focusing on 20 major advanced and emerging economies.
The Global
Economic Outlook, the flagship bi-monthly publication of Fitch's
Economics team,
and other global economic research and commentary are available
at
www.fitchratings.com/sovereigns/economics
Contact:
Gergely Kiss
Director
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Brian Coulton
Chief Economist
+44 20 3530 1140
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001