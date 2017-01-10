(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ethias
S.A.'s Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB' and Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB-' and removed them from Rating Watch Positive
(RWP). The Outlooks
are Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this commentary.
The rating actions follow an announcement by Ethias that it
completed on 23
December 2016 an offer (Switch VI) to certain policyholders of
'First A'
products aimed at strengthening its Solvency II position and
reducing the
sensitivity of its Solvency II coverage ratio to changes in
interest rates.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
Switch VI operation
will make both Ethias' Solvency II margin and Fitch's Prism
Factor Based Model
(FBM) score less sensitive to interest rate changes. Fitch
therefore expects
Ethias' capital and earnings profile to improve in 2017. Fitch
will assess
Ethias' Prism FBM score when 2016 financials become available.
Despite the cost, estimated by the company at EUR191m,
associated with the
Switch VI operation, Fitch views this initiative positively as
it has improved
Ethias' capital position and is likely to have reduced the
group's sensitivity
to interest rate changes.
Ethias is exposed to interest-rate risk as life technical
liabilities are
subject to high minimum guaranteed returns and also because of a
duration gap
between assets and liabilities in life accounts. However, the
gap shrank
significantly to 2.2 years as of end-September-June 2016 from
3.2 years in 2015,
following reinvestments in long-term Belgian treasury notes and
the purchase of
hedging derivatives.
In November 2016, Ethias launched a commercial initiative,
Switch VI, to
incentivise customers to redeem capital-intensive "First A"
products. Customers
were given a 25% premium on the surrender value in redemptions.
The offer aimed
at reducing Ethias' exposure to interest rate risk associated
with the First A
products, under which guarantees are paid until the policyholder
reaches the age
of 99.
Upon the closing of the offer on 23 December 2016, out of
EUR1.4bn outstanding
reserves (BGAAP), EUR762m were redeemed and a further EUR20m are
pending. As a
result, the amount of reserves associated with First A products
was reduced by
around 55%; the average guarantee has remained unchanged at
3.44%.
The Switch VI marks another step in Ethias' efforts to reduce
the amount of
contracts related to "First A" products. Since 2014, around 80%
of reserves
related to these products have been redeemed by policyholders.
The group's regulatory Solvency II ratio fell to 116% in 9M16
(excluding
transitional measures), driven by lower interest rates, but
should improve by
22% since the closing of Switch VI, according to Ethias'
estimates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if Ethias' duration gap between
assets and
liabilities within its life accounts improves from 2.2 years at
end-September
2016, provided the Prism FBM score remains at "Strong" or better
based on 2016
financials.
The Outlook is likely to be revised to Stable if Ethias' score
in Prism FBM
weakens to "Adequate" based on 2016 financials or the duration
gap fails to
improve.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Ethias S.A.:
IFS Rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Off RWP; Outlook Positive
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Off RWP; Outlook Positive
Undated subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB'; Off RWP
Dated subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB'; Off RWP
Ethias Droit Commun AAM:
IFS Rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Off RWP; Outlook Positive
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Louis Nonchez
Associate Director
+33 144 299 176
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
