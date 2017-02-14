(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected
ratings to
Crusade ABS Series 2017-1 Trust's floating-rate notes. The
issuance consists of
notes backed by automotive lease and loan receivables originated
by Westpac
Banking Corporation (Westpac, AA-/Stable/F1+).
The ratings are as follows:
AUD607.50m Class A1/A2 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD37.50m Class B notes: 'AA+(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD30.00m Class C notes: 'A(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD21.00m Class D notes: 'BBB(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD12.75m Class E notes: 'BB(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD41.25m Seller notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
The class A1 and A2 notes' final allocation will be determined
at the pricing
date
The notes will be issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in
its capacity as
trustee of Crusade ABS Series 2017-1 Trust.
The collateral backing the Crusade ABS 2017-1 transaction,
statistically, is of
similar credit-quality to prior pools securitised under the
Crusade ABS
programme. The total collateral pool consisted of receivables
backed by motor
vehicles with a weighted-average (WA) seasoning of 10.1 months
and average
receivable size of AUD26,733 at the 30 November 2016 cut-off
date. The WA
balloon residual percentage - percentage of the original
outstanding balance of
the receivable - is 7.1%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Asset Origination: The receivables will be sourced from Westpac,
as the lender
of record, and are reviewed under the same central credit
policy. The servicer
of record is Westpac. Collections are outsourced to Collection
House Ltd and
overseen by Westpac.
Consumer Finance Composition: Consumer finance receivables
comprise 57.3% of the
portfolio. Consumer finance has higher loss levels than other
product types and
longer lease terms of up to 85 months. Fitch has taken this into
account in the
rating analysis.
Low Historical Defaults: The receivables book has experienced
relatively low
levels of defaults to date, with the majority of quarterly
vintage gross loss
percentages ranging from 1.3%-3.8% for passenger vehicles.
Delinquencies greater
than 30 days have generally tracked below 3.0%.
Eligibility and Pool Parameters: A substitution period of 12
months will allow
receivables to be sold to the trust on a regular basis, subject
to eligibility
and pool parameters to ensure consistent portfolio
characteristics. All
substitutions will cease upon unreimbursed charge-offs exceeding
1%, if an event
of default or servicer termination event subsists, or if the
average percentage
of loans more than 90 days in arrears over the prior three
months exceeds 3%.
EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss
severity on
defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than
Fitch's base case,
likely resulting in a decline in credit enhancement and
remaining loss-coverage
levels available to the notes. Fitch has evaluated the
sensitivity of the
ratings assigned to Crusade ABS Series 2017-1 to increased gross
default levels
and decreased recovery rates over the life of the transaction.
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults:
Expected rating: AAAsf/AA+sf/Asf/BBBsf/BBsf
Increase defaults by 10%: AAAsf/AAsf/A-sf/BB+sf/B+sf
Increase defaults by 25%: AA+sf/AA-sf/A-sf/BB+sf/Bsf
Increase defaults by 50%: AA-sf/Asf/BBBsf/BBsf/Bsf
Expected impact upon the note rating of decreased recoveries:
Expected rating: AAAsf/AA+sf/Asf/BBBsf/BBsf
Reduce recoveries by 10%: AAAsf/AA+sf/Asf/BBB-sf/BB-sf
Reduce recoveries by 25%: AAAsf/AA+sf/A-sf/BB+sf/B+sf
Reduce recoveries by 50%: AAAsf/AAsf/A-sf/BB+sf/Bsf
Expected impact upon the note rating of multiple factors:
Expected rating: AAAsf/AA+sf/Asf/BBBsf/BBsf
Increase defaults by 10%; reduce recoveries by 10%:
AA+sf/AAsf/A-sf/BB+sf/B+sf
Increase defaults by 25%; reduce recoveries by 25%:
AA+sf/A+sf/BBBsf/BBsf/B+sf
Increase defaults by 50%; reduce recoveries by 50%:
A+sf/A-sf/BB+sf/Bsf/CCCsf
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering document that
relate to the
underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix
referenced under
"Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these RW&Es
to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class, as
detailed in the Special
Report titled "Representations, Warranties and Enforcement
Mechanisms in Global
Structured Finance Transactions," dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
As part of its ongoing monitoring, Fitch conducted a review of a
small targeted
sample of Westpac's origination files and found the information
contained in the
reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's
policies and
practices and the other information provided to the agency about
the asset
portfolio.
Fitch sought to receive a third-party assessment conducted on
the asset
portfolio information, but none was made available.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
Key rating drivers and expected rating sensitivities are further
discussed in
the corresponding presale report entitled "Crusade ABS Series
2017-1 Trust",
published today.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
Loan-by-loan data provided by Westpac as at 30 November 2016
Loss and recovery data provided by Westpac as at 31 December
2016.
Transaction documentation provided by King & Wood Mallesons, the
issuer's
counsel.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+612 8256 0322
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Brenden Asplin, CFA
Associate Director
+612 8256 0340
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 01 Dec 2016)
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
Related Research
Crusade Series ABS 2017-1 Trust - Appendix
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
LINK:
