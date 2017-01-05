(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed German
S-Finanzgruppe Hessen Thueringen's (SFG-HT) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook, Short-Term IDR at 'F1+' and
Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a+'.
The agency has also affirmed the IDRs of the 50 Sparkassen
members of SFG-HT's
mutual support scheme and its central institution Landesbank
Hessen-Thueringen
Girozentrale (Helaba). In addition, Fitch has affirmed Helaba's
Derivative
Counterparty Rating (DCR) at 'AA-(dcr)' and affirmed the
Long-Term and
Short-Term Deposit Ratings of the group's member banks including
Helaba, at
'AA-' and 'F1+' respectively. The IDR of Helaba's Irish
subsidiary Helaba Asset
Services has been affirmed at 'A+'.
A full list of the group's rated Sparkassen is available at
www.fitchratings.com
or via the link above. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
Rating Action Commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATING
The IDRs of SFG-HT and its members are based on the SFG-HT's VR.
The group's VR
is underpinned by its diversified and leading regional franchise
in Hessen and
Thueringen, which is supplemented by Helaba's role as a central
bank and
cooperation partner for Sparkassen in the states of North
Rhine-Westphalia and
Brandenburg.
The group concentrates on retail and SME lending, and its
activities are
complemented by the domestic and international wholesale banking
expertise of
Helaba, which acts as the group's central bank and service
provider for the
Sparkassen. SFG-HT's ratings are closely aligned with those of
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (SFG; A+/Stable/F1+) because SFG-HT's
members are also
part of Germany's nationwide savings bank mutual support group.
We expect SFG-HT's risk appetite to remain moderate despite
planned stronger
loan growth to counter pressure on its profitability and
material commercial
real estate concentrations in Helaba's loan portfolio. Interest
rate risk in the
banking book is a key market risk for the group's Sparkassen,
mainly driven by
increased maturity transformation as sight deposits used to fund
longer-term
assets have grown.
Helaba's match-funded profile of long-term financing lowers the
group's overall
vulnerability to interest rate shocks. We believe interest rate
risk to be
manageable as individual member banks are centrally monitored by
the group, and
risk controls should enable SFG-HT to detect outliers and
require
risk-mitigating measures.
The group's asset quality improved further due to the favourable
environment for
SMEs but also the quality of the group's real estate lending,
which forms a
significant part of the loan portfolio. Loan impairment charges
have remained
moderate, but we believe a cyclical trough of non-performing
loans has been
reached. However, we expect any increase in NPLs to be slow and
moderate.
We expect ongoing pressure on SFG-HT's profitability from the
persistent low
interest rates, but profitability has remained good to date. The
group has
managed to control operating costs well, but further efficiency
gains will be
difficult unless the group decides to cut the branch network of
its local
savings banks significantly, which we do not expect.
SFG-HT's capitalisation and leverage is a rating strength and
commensurate with
the level of risks the group assumes. The group's funding and
liquidity is sound
due to its structural excess liquidity. This results from by the
Sparkassen's
large and stable retail deposits base with a rising share of
sight deposits.
Helaba's funding and liquidity benefit from a diversified pool
of funding
sources and access to a wide range of investors including
international ones.
The group's sound funding and liquidity underpin the 'F1+'
Short-Term IDR, which
corresponds to the higher of the two possible Short-Term IDRs
for an 'A+'
Long-Term IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SFG-HT's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's view
that legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives have
substantially reduced
the likelihood of sovereign support for EU banks.
The Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and its bail-in tool
came into force
in Germany on 1 January 2015 and the Single Resolution
Mechanism, providing
resolution tools and mechanisms, started on 1 January 2016. As a
result, Fitch
believes extraordinary sovereign support, while possible, can no
longer be
relied on.
GUARANTEED SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED NOTES AND OTHER
SUBORDINATED NOTES
The 'AAA' rating on Helaba's guaranteed senior unsecured and
subordinated debt
is based on the statutory grandfathered guarantee by the State
of Hessen and the
Free State of Thueringen and reflects Fitch's view of the
creditworthiness of
the states, underpinned by the stability of the German
solidarity system linking
the states' creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of
Germany
(AAA/Stable).
Subordinated debt instruments that do not benefit from the
grandfathered
guarantee are notched down once from SFG-HT's VR to reflect
higher loss
severity.
DCR AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
The Deposit Ratings of SFG-HT's member banks and Helaba's DCR
are one notch
above SFG-HT's Long-Term IDR. This reflects our view that in the
event of a
resolution of SFG-HT, which in our opinion would only occur
after the sector's
institutional protection scheme has failed, SFG-HT's
consolidated layer of
subordinated and vanilla senior debt is likely to be sufficient
to recapitalise
member banks, restore viability and prevent default on other
"preferred" senior
liabilities, including deposits, upon resolution. We do not
assign a DCR or
Deposit Ratings to SFG HT itself because it is not a legal
entity.
HELABA ASSET SERVICES
The IDRs of Helaba Asset Services, which is not a member of the
SFG-HT, are
equalised with its parent's IDRs to reflect our view that
institutional support
would be forthcoming. Helaba Asset Services benefits from a
declaration of
backing by Helaba, and we believe that its parent would face
reputational risk
if Helaba Asset Services were to default on its obligations.
Helaba Asset
Services' status as a private unlimited company also means that
its owner is
fully liable for any shortfall in its assets in case of
liquidation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
SFG-HT's IDRs and VR are sensitive to a material deterioration
of its asset
quality, which we believe would only occur if there were a
prolonged domestic
recession. The group's ratings could also come under pressure if
profitability
deteriorates materially and weakens internal capital generation,
or if a sharp
rise in interest rates crystallises losses from exposure to
interest rate risk
in the banking book. Any upgrade of the VR would require a
further strengthening
of the group's capitalisation.
SFG-HT's VR and IDRs are also sensitive to changes in SFG's IDRs
and VR as
SFG-HT is part of the savings banks' nationwide mutual support
mechanism and
would therefore be affected by a change of the overall savings
bank sector's
credit profile. Given the close links between SFG and SFG-HT,
SFG-HT's VR would
not be rated above SFG's].
DCR AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
Helaba's DCR and the Deposit Ratings of the member banks are
primarily sensitive
to changes in the group's IDRs. Helaba's DCR is also sensitive
to the amount of
subordinated and senior vanilla debt buffers relative to the
recapitalisation
amount likely to be needed to restore viability and prevent
default on more
senior derivative obligations. In addition, the amount of
deposits can affect
Helaba's DCR and the Deposit Ratings of local savings banks
members.
Strong short-term volatility or long-term inflation of
risk-weighted assets as a
direct result of the implementation of more stringent regulatory
requirements
could materially increase the debt buffer needed to recapitalise
the banks upon
failure and justify the uplift.
The DCR of Helaba and the Deposit Ratings of the member banks
are also sensitive
to increases in the banks' individual Pillar 2 regulatory
requirements as we
assume that these determine the level to which the banks would
have to be
recapitalised upon resolution.
Furthermore, the DCR of Helaba and Deposit Ratings of the member
banks are
sensitive to Fitch's assumptions regarding the individual points
of
non-viability at which the regulator is likely to require a
recapitalisation
through bail-in of junior and standard senior instruments.
Subsequent changes to
the resolution regime that may alter the hierarchy of the
various instruments in
resolution could also trigger a change in the DCR and Deposit
Ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and an upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in Fitch's view of the sovereign's propensity to
support its
systemically important banks. This is highly unlikely, although
not impossible.
GUARANTEED SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED NOTES AND OTHER
SUBORDINATED NOTES
The rating of Helaba's guaranteed senior unsecured and
subordinated debt is
primarily sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of the
creditworthiness of the
guarantor. The ratings of subordinated debt instruments that do
not benefit from
the grandfathered guarantee are primarily sensitive to changes
in SFG-HT's VR,
from which they are notched.
HELABA ASSET SERVICES
Helaba Asset Services IDRs are equalised with Helaba's IDRs and
primarily
sensitive to any change in Helaba's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
SFG-HT
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Helaba
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior debt affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A'
Senior and subordinated guaranteed obligations affirmed at 'AAA'
Long-term deposits affirmed at 'AA-'
Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1+'
Derivative counterparty rating affirmed at 'AA-' (dcr)
Helaba Asset Services
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
50 savings banks:
IDRs affirmed at 'A+' and 'F1+'; Outlook Stable
Long-term deposits affirmed at 'AA-'
Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Schneider
Director
+49 69 768076 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Lola Yusupova
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 114
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Rebecca O'Neill, London, Tel:
+44 203 530 1697,
Email: rebecca.oneill@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
Related Research
S-Finanzgruppe Hessen-Thueringen - Rating Action Report
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017224
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001