SYDNEY, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
ratings to Medallion
Trust Series 2016-2's mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The
issuance consists
of notes backed by first-ranking Australian residential
mortgages originated by
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA, AA-/Stable/F1+). The
ratings are as
follows:
AUD1,840m Class A1a notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
AUD0m* Class A1b notes: 'NRsf';
AUD120m Class B notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; and
AUD40m Class C notes: 'NRsf'.
*No class A1b notes were issued following the pricing date.
The notes have been issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited
in its capacity
as trustee of Medallion Trust Series 2016-2.
The total collateral pool, with a balance of AUD2bn, consisted
of 7,176 loans at
the cut-off date. The average loan balance was AUD278,707.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sufficient Credit Support: The class A1a notes have sufficient
credit
enhancement (CE) of 8% provided by the class B and C notes, and
are independent
of credit provided by lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI). The
rating of the class
B notes relies upon credit support of 2% provided by the
subordinated class C
notes and LMI.
Conservative Pool Characteristics: The portfolio contains loans
that have been
conservatively underwritten. The weighted-average (WA) seasoning
is 32 months,
with a WA unindexed loan/value ratio (LVR) of 60.1% and WA
indexed LVR of 57.5%.
The average obligor current loan size is AUD278,707; investment
loans represent
24.7% of the pool by balance and interest-only loans represent
17.7%.
Sequential/Pro-Rata Pay-down: Interest is paid sequentially
(after expenses)
towards the class A1a notes, class B notes and then the class C
notes.
Reimbursement of losses is paid after the distribution of
interest to the class
B notes. Interest on the class B notes is subordinated if the
stated amount of
the class B note is, or ever has been, reduced to zero.
Principal will be
allocated pro-rata towards the class A1a and B notes, with the
class B notes
receiving the class C pro-rata share if certain conditions are
met.
Sufficient Liquidity Support: Liquidity support will be provided
via excess
spread, principal draws and a liquidity facility sized at 0.75%
of the notes'
balance with a facility floor of AUD1.5m. The liquidity facility
will amortise,
subject to the floor, while performance-based triggers are
satisfied.
Strong Record: CBA has considerable experience in mortgage
lending and
servicing. The bank originates loans through its nationwide
branch network,
mobile sales force, online and telephone sales operations and
third-party
mortgage brokers. Arrears of securitised Medallion transactions
have tracked
in-line or below Fitch's Dinkum Index for prime RMBS.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss
severity on
defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than
Fitch's base-case
and are likely to result in a decline in CE and remaining
loss-coverage levels
available to the notes. Decreased CE may make certain note
ratings susceptible
to negative rating action, depending on the extent of the
coverage decline.
Hence, Fitch conducts sensitivity analysis of the ratings by
stressing the
transaction's initial base-case assumptions.
Its analysis found that the class A1a and B notes were not
impacted when
foreclosure stresses were increased by 15% or 30%.
The analysis found that the class A1a notes were not impacted
when the recovery
rates decreased by 15%. When recoveries decreased 30% the rating
on the class B
notes reduced to 'A+sf'.
Under a combination stress of 15% increase in defaults and 15%
decrease in
recoveries, the rating on the class A1a notes remained stable at
'AAAsf', but
the class B rating reduced to 'AA-sf'. If these combined
stresses were further
increased to 30%, the rating on the class A1a and B notes would
come down to
'AA+sf' and 'BBB+sf', respectively.
The transaction structure supports an LMI independent rating for
the class A1
notes; therefore, LMI is not required to support the rating due
to the level of
credit support provided by the lower notes. The class B notes'
rating is not
sensitive to a downgrade of the LMI provider.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering document that
relate to the
underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix
referenced under
"Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these RW&Es
to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed
in the Special
Report titled "Representations, Warranties and Enforcement
Mechanisms in Global
Structured Finance Transactions," dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch reviewed the results of a third-party assessment conducted
on the asset
portfolio information, which indicated no adverse findings
material to the
rating analysis.
As part of its ongoing monitoring, Fitch conducted a review of a
small targeted
sample of CBA's origination files and found the information
contained in the
reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's
policies and
practices and the other information provided to the agency about
the asset
portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
Key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are further
discussed in the
corresponding new issue report entitled "Medallion Trust Series
2016-2",
published today.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
-Loan-by-loan data provided by CBA as at 21 December 2016
-Transaction documentation provided by King & Wood Mallesons,
the issuer's
counsel
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
RESI INVESTOR
This transaction is included in Fitch's Resi Investor tool (<a
href="http://resi.fitchratings.com">resi.fitchratings.com
). Resi
Investor allows users to conduct their own scenario analysis.
The tool allows
investors to vary Fitch's rating assumptions to calculate their
own expected
losses and model-implied rating outcomes. It also allows
investors to generate
pivot table-type stratification tables, interactive charts and
transaction
comparisons.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+612 8256 0322
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Courtney Miller
Associate Director
+612 8256 0347
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
