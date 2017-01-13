(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German insurers
Nuernberger Lebensversicherung AG's (NLV), Nuernberger
Allgemeine Versicherung
AG's (NAV) and Nuernberger Krankenversicherung AG's (NKV)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Ratings at 'A+'. The agency has also affirmed
their holding
company Nuernberger Beteiligungs Aktiengesellschaft's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook on all ratings is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views NLV (life), NAV (non-life) and NKV (health) as core
to the
Nuernberger group, and their ratings are therefore based on a
combined group
assessment, under the agency's group rating methodology.
The IFS ratings of 'A+' reflect the group's strong
capitalisation and
well-diversified earnings. The group's leading market position
in German
unit-linked life and disability market significantly mitigates
risk exposure to
sustained low investment yields. Offsetting these positive
rating factors are
the asset-liability duration gap in the life segment, an
above-market-average
exposure to equity investments and a difficult operating
environment for German
life insurers.
Fitch regards the group's capitalisation as strong and
commensurate with the
rating level. Based on the agency's Prism Factor-Based Model
(FBM), the group's
capital level was 'strong' at end-2015. In 2016 we expect
capitalisation to have
deteriorated due to increasing pressure on capital in the life
segment but
remained strong. The quality of available capital is high, as it
consists mainly
of shareholder funds and funds for future appropriation. The
group has not yet
published its Solvency II ratio, but we expect it to be
comfortably over 100%
without the use of transitional measures.
Fitch believes NLV is better prepared than many of its
competitors to service
its guaranteed
interest rate (GIR) payments in a persistently low interest rate
environment.
This is due to a high proportion of unit-linked and disability
business in its
books. Technical earnings from these lines mitigate shortfalls
in investment
earnings against GIR payments.
As with many German life insurers, the average duration of
assets is shorter
than that of
liabilities for the group's life segment. We view this as
negative for the
rating, since it increases exposure to interest rate changes.
However, we
believe the group's duration gap is slightly lower than the
market average, as
the portion of traditional annuity products with long duration
in its portfolio
is lower than the market average.
The group's equity exposure is higher than the average for
German primary
insurers. As a proportion of total investments (excluding
unit-linked
investments), the group's exposure to equity investments was
9.4%, significantly
higher than the market average of 4.5% at end-2015, meaning that
the group is
somewhat more exposed to equity market volatility than peers. We
do not expect
its asset allocation during 2016 to have changed significantly.
In 1H16, consolidated net income decreased to EUR25m (1H15:
EUR33m). We expect
the group to report lower total net income in 2016 compared with
2015, mainly
due to the lower investment income and increased costs relating
to higher
reserve requirements (Zinszusatzreserve). In the non-life
segment, we expect the
underwriting result to have slightly deteriorated but remained
strong in 2016.
The Nuernberger group had total assets of EUR28bn at end-1H16
(end-2015:
EUR28bn). Gross written premiums in 2015 were EUR2.5bn for the
life segment,
EUR0.7bn for the non-life segment and EUR0.2bn for the health
segment. We expect
premiums in the life segment to have remained stable in 2016 and
in non-life to
have decreased slightly.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the short to medium term unless the
group increases
its size/scale and improves diversification, while improving
capitalisation to
"very strong" based on Fitch's Prism FBM.
Weak overall profitability on a sustained basis, as indicated
for example by a
return on equity below 6% over a period of time or sustained
material erosion in
capital to below "strong" in Fitch's Prism FBM capital
assessment could lead to
a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahsa Delgoshaei
Associate Director
+ 49 69 7680 76 243
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neuer Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 118
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017511
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001