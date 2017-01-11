(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/COLOMBO, January 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of the following Sri Lanka-based
banks:
- National Savings Bank (NSB) at 'B+'; Outlook Negative
- Bank of Ceylon (BOC) at 'B+'; Outlook Negative
- DFCC Bank PLC (DFCC) at 'B+'; Outlook Negative
Fitch has also affirmed the National Ratings of the following
banks:
- People's Bank (Sri Lanka) (People's Bank) at 'AA+(lka)';
Outlook Stable
- Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC (CB) at 'AA(lka)'; Outlook
Stable
- Hatton National Bank PLC (HNB) at 'AA-(lka)'; Outlook Stable
- National Development Bank PLC's (NDB) at 'A+(lka); Outlook
Stable
- Sampath Bank PLC (Sampath) at 'A+(lka)'; Outlook Negative
Outlook
- Seylan Bank PLC (Seylan) at 'A-(lka)'; Outlook Stable
The rating actions follow Fitch's periodic review of the large
banks peer group.
A full list of rating actions is included at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch has revised its sector outlook for Sri Lankan banks to
negative from
stable. We believe operating conditions have become more
challenging, as
signalled by the downgrade and Outlook revision on the sovereign
rating to
'B+'/Negative in February 2016 from 'BB-'/Stable. Fitch expects
rising
macroeconomic pressure to strain banks' credit metrics.
Fitch sees capitalisation as a significant issue facing the
sector, stemming
from thin capitalisation at state banks and diminishing
capitalisation at most
non-state banks. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has issued the
Basel III capital
requirements that banks are expected to comply with from July
2017. Fitch
believes most banks will need to raise capital to meet the
targets set for 2019,
although there may be no immediate issues regarding compliance.
Stronger capital
buffers are desirable to counterbalance structural balance sheet
issues, such as
high credit concentration, and absorb unexpected losses.
Sri Lanka's operating environment is a key rating driver for the
banking sector.
It constrains the Viability Rating of some banks, as it is rare
for a Viability
Rating to be assigned above the sovereign rating, however well
banks score on
other factors.
Banks with Long-Term Ratings Driven by Sovereign Support
The IDRs and National Long-Term Ratings of NSB and BOC and the
National
Long-Term Rating of People's Bank reflect Fitch's expectation of
extraordinary
support from the sovereign (B+/Negative), albeit constrained by
its limited
ability.
Fitch sees state support for NSB as stemming from its policy
mandate of
mobilising retail savings and investing them in government
securities. The
National Savings Bank Act contains an explicit deposit guarantee
and Fitch
believes authorities would support, in case of need, the bank's
depositors and
senior unsecured creditors to maintain confidence and systemic
stability. Fitch
has not assigned a Viability Rating to NSB, as it is considered
to be a policy
bank.
Fitch expects support for BOC and People's Bank to stem from
their high systemic
importance, quasi-sovereign status, role as key lenders to the
government and
full state-ownership.
The Negative Outlook on the IDRs' of NSB and BOC reflects the
Negative Outlook
on the sovereign's rating. The Outlook on the two banks'
National Long-Term
Ratings is Stable, as National Ratings reflect a bank's
creditworthiness
relative to the best credit in Sri Lanka, and as such, are
unlikely to change
due to sovereign rating action.
BOC's Viability Rating of 'b+' reflects its thin capitalisation
and weak asset
quality. This is counterbalanced by its strong domestic funding
franchise, which
is underpinned by state linkages. Fitch considers state support
as BOC's primary
rating driver, even though its Viability Rating is at the same
level as its
Support Rating Floor.
The US dollar senior unsecured notes issued by NSB and BOC are
rated at the same
level as the banks' Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDRs, as the
notes rank equally
with other senior unsecured obligations. The notes have a
Recovery Rating of
'RR4'.
The National Long-Term Rating of Seylan reflects Fitch's
expectation of state
support, which is attributable to its state shareholding and
higher share of
banking sector deposits relative to some peers. Seylan has a
lower
support-driven rating due to its smaller market share compared
with larger
peers.
Fitch believes Seylan's standalone financial strength has
improved, reaching the
same level as it support-driven rating. However, Seylan's asset
quality remains
weaker against peers despite its reported gross non-performing
loan ratio
improving to 5.12% at end-3Q16, from a peak of 29.7% at
end-2009. Further,
Seylan's reserve coverage is significantly weaker than
higher-rated peers.
Seylan's Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior debt is rated at the
same level as
its National Long-Term Rating, as the debentures rank equally
with other senior
unsecured obligations
Banks with Long-Term Ratings Driven by Intrinsic Strength
The National Long-Term Rating of CB reflects its measured risk
appetite relative
to peers, strong funding profile as seen through a sustained
high share of
current and savings deposits (45% at 3Q16), solid franchise and
sound
performance. The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that CB's
non-domestic
operations will remain small, even though the bank has been
expanding its
international presence.
The National Long-Term Rating of HNB reflects its strong
domestic franchise,
satisfactory capitalisation and improving financial profile.
This is
counterbalanced by a higher risk appetite relative to
better-rated peers. HNB's
risk appetite, as seen from its historically above-industry loan
growth of 25.5%
in 2015 versus the industry's 21.1% (2014: 14.0% versus the
industry's 13.7%),
has put pressure on its funding, liquidity and capitalisation.
DFCC's Viability Rating captures its developing commercial
banking franchise
alongside its core project financing business and still-high
capitalisation
levels (end-3Q16: Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 22.6%). The
Negative Outlook
on DFCC's IDR reflects the probable adverse effect on the bank's
credit profile
from the sovereign's deteriorating credit profile and increasing
risks in the
domestic operating environment. Fitch maintains the Negative
Outlook on DFCC's
National Long-Term Rating due to its declining capital buffers
from weaker asset
quality, below-average internal capital generation and high loan
growth,
relative to peers.
DFCC's US dollar notes are rated at the same level as its
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR. The notes have a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The National Long-Term Rating of Sampath reflects its lower
capitalisation and
higher risk appetite relative to peers, which counterbalance its
growing
franchise and satisfactory asset quality. Sampath's gross loan
growth of 15.3%
in 9M16 continues to outpace the industry's 10.3% growth
(Sampath 2015: 24.2%,
industry 2015: 21.1%). Fitch expects capitalisation to further
weaken in the
absence of capital injections, as the bank's retained earnings
are insufficient
to sustain its capitalisation - especially in the light of
higher capital
requirements. The bank's regulatory Tier 1 capital ratio
continued to
deteriorate and stood at 7.8% by end-9M16, from 8% at end-2015
(2013: 10.1%).
NDB's ratings reflect its satisfactory asset quality, weaker
franchise and lower
capitalisation (end-3Q16: FCC ratio of 12.4%) relative to
higher-rated peers.
Fitch's believes the bank's higher risk appetite could dilute
the benefit of any
possible capital infusions.
HNB's and DFCC's Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior debt is
rated at the same
level as their National Long-Term Rating, as the debentures rank
equally with
other senior unsecured obligations.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of privately-owned
DFCC reflect its
relative lower systemic importance, in Fitch's view.
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of NSB and BOC
reflect the state's
ability and propensity to provide support to the banks given
their high
importance to the state and high systemic importance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The old-style Basel II Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated
debt of BOC, CB,
HNB, DFCC, Sampath, NDB and Seylan is rated one notch below
their National
Long-Term Ratings to reflect the subordination to senior
unsecured creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The banks' credit profiles are sensitive to changes in the
operating
environment. Negative rating action could also result from
pressure on bank
credit profiles through an increase in risk appetite, such as
sustained rapid
loan expansion or rising exposure to more susceptible segments,
unless this is
counterbalanced through higher capital buffers and stronger risk
management.
Banks with Long-Term Ratings Driven by Sovereign Support
Changes to the sovereign rating or perception of state support
to NSB and BOC
could result in a change in their Support Rating Floors. Fitch
may downgrade
NSB's National Long-Term Rating if there is a reduced
expectation of state
support through, for instance, the removal of preferential
support, or a
substantial change in NSB's policy role or deviation from
mandated core
activities indicating its reduced importance to the state. A
downgrade of BOC's
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) would most likely result from the
sovereign's
weakened ability to support the bank manifested through a lower
sovereign
rating. Visible demonstration of preferential support for BOC
and People's Bank
in the form of an explicit guarantee may be instrumental to an
upgrade of their
National Long-Term Ratings.
NSB's and BOC's senior debt ratings are sensitive to changes in
the banks'
Long-Term IDRs. The two banks' Recovery Ratings are sensitive to
Fitch's
assessment of potential recoveries for creditors in case of
default or
non-performance.
BOC's Viability Rating may come under pressure if there is a
continued decline
in capitalisation through a surge in lending or further decline
in asset quality
alongside high dividend payouts. Further deterioration in the
operating
environment, reflected in a decline of BOC's key credit metrics,
could
negatively affect its Viability Rating.
A downgrade of Seylan's rating could result from a reassessment
of state support
and large reversal in recent asset quality improvements,
together with a
weakening financial profile. In the absence of changes to
Fitch's support
assessment, an upgrade of Seylan's rating would be contingent on
further
improvements in its standalone profile through improved asset
quality and
provisioning, mainly stemming from recovery of legacy
non-performing loans,
while maintaining its other credit metrics in line with
higher-rated peers.
Seylan's senior debt ratings will move in tandem with its
National Long-Term
Rating.
Banks with Long-Term Ratings Driven by Intrinsic Strength
Enhanced loss absorption buffers against a volatile operating
environment could
be positive for CB's National Long-Term rating. The bank's
ratings could be
downgraded if its ability to withstand cyclical asset quality
deterioration
declines due to lower earnings and capitalisation. In addition,
any marked
weakening in its deposit franchise and deviation from its
measured risk
appetite, both viewed by Fitch as key factors that differentiate
CB from its
lower-rated peers, would be negative.
An upgrade of HNB's National Long-Term Rating is contingent on
the bank
achieving sustained improvements in its financial profile,
particularly in its
funding, and a moderation of its risk appetite. A rating
downgrade could result
from a significant increase in risk-taking and operating
environment-related
risks, unless sufficiently mitigated through capital and
financial performance.
Further weakening of HNB's liquidity position could also
negatively affect its
rating.
The Outlook on DFCC's National Long-Term Rating may be
revised to
Stable if the bank can sustain capital buffers to
sufficiently cushion
its weaker asset-quality amid higher operating
environment-related risks. Fitch
expects the bank to maintain higher capitalisation to offset the
risk stemming
from its project finance portfolio - a core business for DFCC
since inception.
DFCC's IDRs and National Long-Term Rating could be downgraded if
there is
sustained deterioration in its capitalisation, particularly if
its asset quality
were to also simultaneously deteriorate. The ratings can also
come under
pressure if there is further weakening of the operating
environment. DFCC's
Recovery Rating is sensitive to Fitch's assessment of potential
recoveries for
creditors in case of default or non-performance.
The Outlook on Sampath could be revised to Stable if it can
fundamentally
improve its capital buffers commensurate with its risk profile.
Sampath's
ratings could be downgraded if there is a sustained decline in
capitalisation,
increase in risk-taking or a sharp decline in asset quality.
NDB's National Long-Term Rating may be downgraded if the bank
cannot sustain its
capitalisation at a level commensurate with its risk profile. An
upgrade could
result from NDB's ability to sustain a sufficient capital buffer
that can
counterbalance weaknesses in its credit profile.
The assigned senior debt ratings will move in tandem with the
banks' National
Long-Term Rating.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Reduced propensity of the state to support systemically
important banks could
result in a downgrade in the assigned Support Ratings and
Support Rating Floors,
but Fitch sees this to be unlikely in the medium-term. A change
in the
sovereign's ratings could also lead to a change in the banks'
Support Ratings
and Support Rating Floors.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The assigned subordinated debt ratings will move in tandem with
the banks'
National Long-Term Rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Savings Bank:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Negative
Outlook
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Negative Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
US dollar senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
Bank of Ceylon:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Negative
Outlook
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Negative Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
US dollar senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
Basel II compliant Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated
debentures affirmed
at 'AA(lka)'
People's Bank (Sri Lanka):
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(lka)'; Outlook Stable
Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Basel II compliant outstanding subordinated debentures affirmed
at 'AA-(lka)'
Hatton National Bank PLC:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures affirmed
at 'AA-(lka)'
Basel II compliant outstanding subordinated debentures affirmed
at 'A+(lka)'
DFCC Bank PLC:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Negative
Outlook
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Negative Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(lka)'; Negative
Outlook
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
US dollar senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures affirmed
at 'AA-(lka)'
Basel II compliant Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated
debentures affirmed
at 'A+(lka)''
Sampath Bank PLC:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(lka)'; Negative
Outlook
Basel II compliant outstanding subordinated debentures affirmed
at 'A(lka)'
National Development Bank PLC:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Basel II compliant subordinated debentures affirmed at 'A(lka)'
Seylan Bank PLC:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures affirmed
at 'A-(lka)'
Basel II compliant subordinated debentures affirmed at
'BBB+(lka)'
Proposed Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured debentures
affirmed at
'A-(EXP)(lka)'
NDB, DFCC, Sampath, BOC, People's Bank, CB and HNB each have a
1.78% equity
stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than
Fitch, Inc. is
involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit
reviews undertaken
by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
