(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 12 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the
version published on 9
December 2016, to clarify details regarding the draft budget.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed France's Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' with Stable Outlooks. The issue
ratings on
France's unsecured Foreign and Local Long-Term and Short-Term
currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'AA'/'F1+'. Fitch has affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign
and Local Currency IDRs at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling at
'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlooks reflect the following
factors:
France's ratings balance a wealthy and diversified economy,
track record of
relative macro-financial stability, strong and effective civil
and social
institutions with a high general government debt/GDP ratio and
fiscal deficit.
France's rating is supported by its strong financing
flexibility, as a core
eurozone member with access to the eurozone's deep and liquid
capital markets,
and with government debt entirely denominated in euros.
Persistent, although declining, budget deficits spurred by high
government
spending have resulted in general government debt (GGGD) that is
projected by
Fitch to peak at 98% of GDP in 2018, relative to a 'AA' category
median level of
less than 40%. High indebtedness limits France's ability to deal
with fiscal or
economic shocks and constitutes the main weakness to France's
sovereign rating.
A series of developments over the last 12 months has had a
moderate negative
impact on the already tepid growth outlook in France, including
the UK's
decision to leave the EU in June, and the series of terrorist
attacks that have
taken place since 2015. This has led to downward revisions to
Fitch's GDP growth
estimate to an average of 1.2% for 2016-2018, compared with 1.4%
forecast for
the same period in the previous review.
In line with the growth drivers in 2016, the modest recovery in
2017 and 2018
will continue to be supported by domestic demand, underpinned by
the gradual
labour market recovery, while the boost to real disposable
incomes from low
energy prices will gradually diminish. The acceleration of
investment that has
taken place over the past few quarters will continue into 2018,
aided by still
improving profitability in the corporate sector, supportive
fiscal measures, and
ultra-loose monetary policy.
Political risk has increased, in Fitch's view. The possibility
of a Marine Le
Pen victory in the upcoming presidential elections is not our
base case, but in
Fitch's judgement has increased and is non-negligible. The surge
in populist and
anti-establishment sentiment across the world, as seen in the
vote for Brexit in
the UK and election of Donald Trump in the US, and reflecting a
host of
grievances, including economic malaise and fears over security
and immigration,
increases the tail risk of a political shock to France, even
though, according
to polls, Le Pen's popularity has remained fairly stable in
2016.
Current polls suggest that the two candidates in the second
round will be
Francois Fillon, of the centre-right (LR) party and Marine Le
Pen of the
National Front (FN) and that Fillon would comfortably win the
run-off with
roughly 65% of the vote. Nonetheless, Fitch recognises that
political polls have
a poor recent track record and that the elections are more than
four months away
so we do not discount the potential for other candidates to
emerge. In the event
of an LR victory, and based on Fillon's announced programme,
likely policies
would include a reduction in public expenditure, corporate and
household tax
relief measures, an increase in the VAT rate, abolishing the 35
hour work week,
and raising the retirement age. As was the case for the Hollande
administration,
reform implementation would be challenged by strong political
and social
opposition in the context of frustrations with slow growth and
high
unemployment.
In the event of a Le Pen victory, her party's protectionist,
anti-EU and
anti-immigration proposals would be unlikely to be implemented
in full due to
institutional constraints. With polls suggesting a centre-right
majority in the
legislative elections scheduled for June, a Le Pen presidency
combined with a
minority parliamentary position for the FN would lead to a
'cohabitation'
scenario that could result in policy paralysis in a number of
areas. A low
probability but high impact event for France and Europe would be
if Le Pen,
having won the presidency, were able to overcome constitutional
hurdles to
follow through on her vow to hold a referendum on France's exit
from the EU and
the eurozone.
Fitch assumes the 2016 budget deficit target of 3.3% of GDP will
be met, driven
largely by the government's political commitment to spending
restraint.
Additional expenses announced during this year relative to the
budget were due
mainly to one off measures (including financing the EUR1.5bn
emergency
employment plan), and have been offset, partly through
management of expenditure
appropriations.
For 2017, a less ambitions draft budget relative to the 2016
Stability
programme, a slower expected recovery, and the risk of slippage
ahead of the
elections, have led Fitch to revise up its deficit forecast to
3.2% of GDP,
above the government's official target of 2.7%, and missing the
European
Commission (EC) deadline for France to reduce its 'excessive
deficit' by 2017.
With a EUR8.7bn reduction (0.4% of GDP, excluding debt service)
in planned
expenditure savings in 2017, the new draft budget features a
lower fiscal effort
than was planned in the Stability Programme of April 2016. The
2017 budget bill
details measures totalling EUR14bn (0.6% of GDP), including
EUR9bn largely to
offset the cost of new expenditures announced since the
Stability Programme, and
EUR5bn that was already announced in the Stability Programme to
offset the
impact of lower-than-expected inflation and additional announced
expenditures
compared with the 2016 budget.
In Fitch's opinion, the new offsetting measures will not fully
cover the deficit
shortfall relative to the government's 2017 deficit-to-GDP
target of 2.7%. This
is partly due to Fitch's lower growth projection. Moreover,
while some of the
measures are identified (including around EUR2.5bn in
expenditure savings on
social security and local authorities), others rely on cyclical
factors
(EUR1.2bn in lower interest spending), are difficult to
ascertain (EUR1.9bn in
the fight against fraud), and represent a postponement of
measures to future
years. The latter includes shifting EUR5bn in tax credits from
the
Responsibility and Solidarity Pact to 2018, and re-profiling a
part of
investment spending (Investissements d'Avenir).
The government has implemented structural reforms that have
contributed to a
reduction in labour and production costs, including through some
steps towards
market deregulation. The new labour law, enacted in August 2016,
gives employers
and employees more flexibility through various measures
including firm level
(versus union level) collective bargaining, guidelines for
economic
redundancies, and a reduction in professional sectors.
Liberalising certain
sectors (coach transport) and extending Sunday working hours in
applicable cases
have resulted in an observable boost to activity in those areas.
France has run moderate current account deficits, which have
averaged less than
1% of GDP for the 10 years to 2015. After having achieved an
almost balanced
position in 2015, the current account is projected by Fitch to
record an average
deficit of 0.7% of GDP for 2016-2018, reflecting the unwinding
of favourable
temporary factors, including low oil prices and euro
depreciation. Net external
debt is projected by Fitch at 34.2% of GDP by year end-2016,
compared with a
creditor position of over 40% of GDP for the 'AA' peer group.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns France a score equivalent to a
rating of AA on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect
developments with a
high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, the main
factors that
could lead to negative rating action, individually or
collectively, are:
- Weaker public finances reducing confidence that public debt
will be placed on
a downward trajectory.
- Deterioration in competitiveness and weaker medium-term growth
prospects.
- An outcome of the presidential and legislative elections that
adversely
affects the coherence and credibility of economic policymaking,
economic
performance, public finances, or financing flexibility.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
- Sustained lower budget deficits, leading to a track record of
a decline in the
public debt to GDP ratio from its peak.
- A stronger recovery of the French economy and greater
confidence in
medium-term growth prospects particularly if supported by the
implementation of
effective structural reforms.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's base case is for France to remain a core member of the
EU and the
eurozone.
Our long-run debt sustainability calculations are based on
assumptions of GDP
growth averaging 1.4% for the 10 years from 2015, a GDP deflator
of 1.4%, and an
average balanced primary budget position for the same 10 years.
Fitch expects the global economy to perform broadly in line with
assumptions set
in its Global Economic Outlook (November 2016), and in
particular eurozone GDP
growth of 1.6% for 2016, and 1.4% for 2017 and 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Maria Malas-Mroueh
Director
+44 20 3530 1081
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1809
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017450
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001