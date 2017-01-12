(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has removed CNO
Financial Group Inc.'s
ratings (CNO) from Rating Watch Negative, and affirmed the
'BBB-' Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings
for CNO's core
insurance subsidiaries at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
Today's rating actions follow the company's announcement that it
has recaptured
the approximately $550 million closed-block long-term care
business that was
reinsured by Beechwood Re Ltd. (Beechwood) since late 2013, and
has completed
the audit of trust assets associated with the reinsured
business, with final
results generally in line with the $55 million net loss estimate
provided in a
Form 8-K filed by the company on Sept. 29, 2016. The 8-K also
disclosed a $200
million capital contribution from CNO to insurance subsidiaries
affected by the
recapture. In a press release issued on Sept. 30, 2016, Fitch
indicated that
CNO's ratings would likely be affirmed with a Stable Outlook if
the final
outcome of the company's asset audit resulted in no material
variance from those
estimates.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of CNO's ratings reflects the company's strong
balance sheet
fundamentals, solid capitalization and financial flexibility,
and recent
financial performance which remains in line with Fitch's
expectations. Primary
rating concerns include CNO's large exposure to its legacy
individual long-term
care (LTC) insurance business and challenges associated with the
ongoing low
interest rate environment.
The low interest rate environment continues to pressure CNO's
earnings, but the
company has been able to manage spread compression through lower
crediting rates
on interest-sensitive products, although the availability of
this tool is
diminishing as crediting rates move closer to contractual
minimums.
Fitch considers CNO's statutory capitalization to be strong for
its current
rating. The consolidated risk-based capital (RBC) ratio under
Fitch's
consolidation methodology increased to 435% at year-end 2015, up
from 415% at
year-end 2014. The company estimated its RBC ratio to be
approximately 458% at
Sept. 30, 2016. Total adjusted capital growth has been
consistent over the past
two years, increasing 4.2% in both 2014 and 2015. Fitch expects
CNO's RBC ratio
to remain above 400% over the intermediate term.
CNO's earnings profile continues to generally show stability,
despite pressure
from low interest rates, and some upward pressure on medicare
supplement benefit
and supplemental health loss ratios in 2016. The company
reported pre-tax
operating earnings of $275 million through the first nine months
of 2016,
excluding the charge related to the recapture, essentially
stable relative to
the same period in 2015. Profitability as measured by return on
equity (ROE) is
seen as within expectations for the company's ratings as
reflected by the
company's operating ROE of 6.4% for the first three quarters of
2016.
CNO's operating interest coverage is viewed as strong at 9.0x
for the first nine
months of 2016, down slightly from 9.1x for the same period in
2015.
Fitch considers CNO's overall investment credit quality to be
good with slightly
less than 6% of bonds below investment grade at Sept. 30, 2016
on a statutory
basis. This is generally in line with the life insurance
industry average of 6%.
However, nearly half of the investment-grade bond portfolio is
'BBB' level rated
securities (47% of the portfolio at Sept. 30, 2016) compared to
roughly a third
for the broader industry. The elevated allocation to the 'BBB'
category makes
the portfolio potentially more vulnerable to ratings migration
in an adverse
economic scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade for all
ratings include:
--Consistent earnings without significant special charges and
with operating
return on equity above 8%;
--No material deterioration in other credit metrics;
--Significant reduction in exposure to the company's legacy
individual LTC
insurance business.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Combined NAIC RBC ratio less than 325% and operating leverage
above 20x;
--Deterioration in operating results;
--Decline in fixed charge coverage to below 5x;
--Significant increase in credit-related impairments;
--Financial leverage above 30%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has removed from Rating Watch Negative and affirmed the
following ratings
with a Stable Outlook:
CNO Financial Group, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--4.50% senior unsecured notes due May 30, 2020 at 'BB+';
--5.25% senior unsecured notes due May 30, 2025 at 'BB+'.
Bankers Life and Casualty Company
Bankers Conseco Life Insurance Company
Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company
Washington National Insurance Company
--IFS at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Nelson Ma, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0273
Committee Chairperson
Martha Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
