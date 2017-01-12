(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
'BBB(Exp)' rating
to Aviation Capital Group Corp.'s (ACG) planned issuance of up
to $1 billion of
senior unsecured notes. See the full list of rating actions at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
The expected rating is equalized with ACG's existing senior
unsecured debt
rating and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR), reflecting
Fitch's
expectation that there will not be a material impact to the
company's leverage
metrics as far as its stated target of 3.0x-3.5x on a
debt-to-equity basis, as
proceeds will be used to repay currently outstanding amounts
under ACG's
revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes.
Leverage, based
on debt-to-tangible equity, was 2.73x, as of Sept. 30, 2016. On
a pro forma
basis including the proposed issuance and debt repayment,
leverage is expected
to be 2.84x, as of the same date.
The new notes will rank equally with existing senior unsecured
debt in ACG's
capital structure. The equalization of the unsecured debt
ratings with the LT
IDR of 'BBB' reflects ACG's predominately unsecured funding
profile and
significant pool of available unencumbered assets, which
provides material
support to the unsecured noteholders. This is viewed positively
by Fitch, as it
provides additional balance sheet flexibility in times of market
stress.
Fitch last took rating actions on ACG following the agency's
broader aircraft
lessor industry review conducted on July 26, 2016, at which
point ACG was
upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The upgrade was supported by
ACG's improved
standalone financial metrics, notably a reduced leverage
appetite, consistent
operating margins and profitability metrics over time, as well
as a favorable
funding profile and strong balance sheet flexibility relative to
peers.
Rating constraints specific to ACG include modestly weaker net
spreads relative
to peers given the company's focus on narrowbody aircraft in the
first quarter
of their useful life as well as its strategic focus on
longer-duration funding,
which together generate lower yields and modestly higher cost of
funding
relative to peers. Rating constraints applicable to the broader
aircraft leasing
industry include the monoline and wholesale-funded nature of the
business model
and susceptibility of air passenger traffic levels to economic
cycles and other
exogenous shocks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings of the senior unsecured debt are sensitive to
changes in ACG's LT
IDR and the level of unencumbered balance sheet assets in a
stressed scenario,
relative to outstanding debt. A decline in the level of
unencumbered asset
coverage combined with a material increase in the use of secured
debt could
result in the notching between the LT IDR and the unsecured
debt.
Fitch does not envision positive rating momentum for ACG's IDR
or unsecured debt
ratings in the near term. However, an upgrade of the standalone
credit profile
over the long term could be driven by a demonstrated ability to
manage balance
sheet leverage below 3x, while maintaining an above-industry
peer average
earnings profile. Fitch will continue to monitor the consistency
of ACG's fleet
age, unencumbered assets, operating cash flow generation,
liquidity and funding
diversity, while managing the additional expectations and
demands of a publicly
traded company. Positive rating actions could also be driven by
more explicit
forms of support from PLIC, though this is not currently
anticipated by Fitch
particularly in light of the partial IPO under consideration.
Conversely, negative rating momentum could be driven by
significant
deterioration in ACG's operating performance or net margins, or
a material
decline in operating cash flow generation resulting from a
significant weakening
of sector or economic conditions. A material shift in current
fleet or funding
strategy, a sustained increase in balance sheet leverage above
3.5x and/or a
reduced commitment by management to manage leverage below 3.5x
could result in
negative rating momentum. Negative momentum could also arise if
Fitch's
assessment of PLIC's willingness or ability to provide timely
support to ACG
changes. More specifically, ratings could be adversely affected
under a scenario
where PLIC no longer retains a majority and controlling interest
in ACG, whereby
Fitch would remove the one notch of support uplift and ACG would
be rated on the
basis of its standalone credit risk profile.
ACG is a privately held, wholly owned subsidiary of PLIC, and a
leading global
lessor and manager of 266 commercial aircraft to 100 airlines in
over 45
countries. The aircraft portfolio totaled $7.89 billion in net
book value as of
Sept. 30, 2016.
Fitch assigns the following ratings:
Aviation Capital Group Corp.
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB(EXP)'
Fitch currently rates the issuer as follows:
Aviation Capital Group Corp.
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact
Primary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Committee: July 25, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Fitch has made no
adjustments that
are not disclosed within the company's financial statements.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
