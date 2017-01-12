(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 11M16 -
Excel File
here
MOSCOW, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the
latest edition of the
'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets
with key data
from Russian banks' statutory accounts.
The publication includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 December 2016, as well as
changes during
November 2016 and since 1 January 2016
- Charts illustrating balance sheet changes in 11M16 for the
main state-related,
privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
Fitch notes the following key developments in November 2016:
Sector corporate loans nominally grew RUB320bn (0.9%), but after
adjusting for
3% rouble depreciation against the US dollar marginally
decreased RUB91bn
(0.3%).Notable currency adjusted increases were reported by
Sberbank (RUB112bn,
1%), VTB (RUB62bn, 1%) and Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB33bn, 4%,
largely due to
increase of FX reverse repo book), while considerable decreases
were seen at FC
Otkritie (RUB310bn, 15%, mainly due to repayment of FX reverse
repo exposures)
and Promsvyazbank (RUB43bn, 6%).
Retail loans grew by a moderate RUB80bn (0.7%), after being
adjusted for
exchange rate moves. The growth was mainly in Sberbank (RUB21bn,
0.5%), VTB24
(RUB13bn, 0.8%) and FC Otkritie (RUB17bn, 11%). Among
specialised retail banks
Home Credit, Tinkoff and Rencredit grew 1%, Russian Standard and
OTP were
stable, while Orient Express deleveraged by 8%, probably due to
bad loan
sales/write-offs, as loan reserves decreased by roughly the same
amount.
Deposit growth slowed due to limited rouble issuance by the
Central Bank of
Russia (CBR), as it did not buy foreign currency from the
Ministry of Finance in
September-November (8M16: about RUB1.2trn were issued). Customer
funding
(excluding that from government entities) nominally increased by
RUB912bn (2%),
but after adjusting for currency movements, by a lower RUB359bn
(0.7%),
comprising growth of RUB157bn (0.6%) of corporate and RUB202bn
(0.9%) of retail
deposits.
The largest FX-adjusted inflows of corporate funding occurred in
VTB (RUB146bn,
3%), Gazprombank (RUB92bn, 4%) and Unicredit (RUB30bn, 5%),
while big outflows
were reported by VBRR (RUB84bn, 36%), FC Otkritie (RUB39bn, 5%),
Promsvyaz
(RUB31bn, 5%) and Russian Standard (RUB28bn, 26%, largely due to
repayment of
short-term funding to non-residents). Retail funding growth was
broadly even
across the sector.
Absent of loan growth, deposit inflows were mainly used to
further repay state
funding, which, adjusting for currency moves, decreased RUB226bn
(5%). This was
a net result of repayments of RUB512bn to the Ministry of
Finance and borrowings
of RUB255bn from CBR, RUB23bn from regional and federal budgets
and RUB8bn from
other government funds. The repayments to Minfin were made
mainly by VTB group
(RUB394bn) which at the same time borrowed RUB284bn from CBR,
and by FC Otkritie
(RUB106bn). Remaining state funding was RUB3.5trn (excluding
RUB0.5trn of FX
repo and CBR's RUB500bn subordinated loan to Sberbank), of which
the main users
were VTB group (54% of total sector state funding; 16% of
group's total
liabilities), Gazprombank (16%; 12%) and Russian Agricultural
Bank (6%; 10%).
These banks' continued dependence on rather expensive state
funding weighs on
their funding costs.
At the same time, the vast majority of the largest banks had
already repaid
expensive state funding and some of them now have excess
liquidity. To sterilise
this, CBR conducted seven one-week and overnight deposits
auctions in November
for RUB250bn-RUB700bn each, while the outstanding amount of such
bank placements
with CBR at the end of the month was RUB0.5trn (0.7% of banks'
assets).
The sector reported a healthy RUB90bn net profit in November
(14% annualised
ROAE), but Sberbank again contributed the bulk of it (RUB53bn,
23% annualised
ROAE). Decent profits were also reported by VTB group (RUB20bn,
15%, partially
could be due to bad loan sales/recoveries, as loan reserves
decreased RUB13bn in
November), Promsvyazbank (RUB8bn, 119%, could also be related to
bad debt
sales/recoveries as reserves decreased RUB7bn) and by B&N group
(RUB8bn, the
group's combined equity is negative, the nature of this gain is
unclear).
Considerable impairment-driven losses were shown by Jugra
(RUB3bn, -15% of
end-October equity, partially compensated by RUB0.7bn material
aid from
shareholders) and MTS-Bank (RUB3.6bn, 25%, fully compensated by
RUB10.5bn of new
equity from Sistema.
Among specialised retail banks, Home Credit and Tinkoff
performed better, with
annualised ROAE of 30%-40%. OTP and Rencredit both reported
healthy ROAE of
around 15%, Orient Express was slightly above break-even (3%),
while Russian
Standard was still in the red (-7%).
The sampled banks' Total Capital ratios (N1.0, 12.9% average at
end-November,
required minimum of 8%) were stable in November due to modest
lending
contraction and profits. Tier 1 (N1.2, 9.2% average, 6%) and
Core Tier 1 (N1.1
8.9% average, 4.5%) ratios also improved 20bps-30bps as some
banks audited
interim profits and these are now included in capital, for
example, Sberbank's
Core Tier 1 capital increased RUB156bn (60bps) mostly because of
this.
CBR increased capital buffers in January 2017 and two out of 10
systemically
important banks (SIBs) have only moderate headroom in the Tier 1
ratio
(requirement including buffers of 7.6% from 2017); these are
Gazprombank (7.9%
at end-November, however, it may receive up to RUB85bn of new
capital from
Gazprom (equal to 170bps of risk weighted assets)) and
Promsvyazbank (7%).
We estimate that at 1 December 2016 capital buffers (excluding
potential future
profits) of 33 of the sampled banks (excluding already failed
and rescued banks,
and those not reporting capital ratios) were sufficient to
absorb potential
losses equal to less than 5% of loans, and two could absorb less
than 1%. These
two are UBRIR and Moscow Industrial Bank.
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link above.
