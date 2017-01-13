(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous
Community of Catalonia's (Catalonia) Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB' with Negative Outlooks. Fitch has
also affirmed
the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The ratings on the
senior unsecured
outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'BB'.
The affirmation reflects the ongoing liquidity support that
Fitch assumes will
be provided through the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) to support
Catalonia's
debt obligations in 2017. The ratings also reflect protracted
political
uncertainty stemming from the evolving relationship between the
executives of
Spain and Catalonia.
The Negative Outlook reflects the political risks the region
faces over the next
couple of years. Potential outcomes of ongoing political
tensions could be an
abrupt separation from Spain or the withdrawal of state support
over the medium
term, specifically in light on the potential vote on Catalonia's
independence
scheduled in September 2017 according to the regional
government's agenda.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Political Tension Continues
Political uncertainty continues to prevail over the region and
the ruling party
Junts Pel Si (JxS, centre-right wing), with support of CUP, a
far left wing
party, is pushing to hold a vote on Catalonia's independence in
September 2017.
In addition, as the 2017 budget has yet to be approved by the
regional
parliament and after a failure to enforce the 2016 budget, the
region may again
roll over 2015's budget. JxSi has stated that if no
parliamentary approval is
given to the 2017 budget, new elections might be called during
2017.
At the national level, the newly elected executive in October
2016 is, in
Fitch's view, keen to make progress on its discussion with the
Catalonian
regional government over the latter's funding and public
investment policies
without compromising Spain's constitutional integrity.
Uncertainty over Catalonia since the regional government pushed
for independence
has weakened the institutional relationship with the central
government, and
Fitch as a result suspended its 'BBB-' Support Rating Floor for
Catalonia in
November 2015. In Fitch's view, The September 2017 vote, if it
takes place, and
its outcome will define the framework for Catalonia's
relationship with the
central government over the medium term.
Debt Redemption Supported
Fitch is monitoring the assistance the central government is
providing Catalonia
through the FLA in the region's redemption of EUR5,466m
long-term debt in 2017.
The servicing of debt on a timely basis by the FLA is key to
Catalonia's 'BB'
Long-Term IDR. An additional EUR4,429m in short-term debt will
fall due in 2017,
which will be rolled over by Catalonia under the oversight of
the Ministry of
Finance and Civil Service (MinHap). Fitch believes MinHap's
monitoring and the
coverage of these maturities by FLA as a last resort mitigate
the liquidity
risk.
Catalonia is a major recipient of state liquidity support, and
received EUR10bn
from the FLA in 2016 so that borrowing from the central
government amounted to
EUR51bn, or 75% of Catalonia's estimated total debt on the same
date. Fitch
estimates Catalonia will borrow at least EUR7.5bn from the FLA
in 2017.
Weak Performance, Expected Improvement
Catalonia's budgetary performance has been weak, with negative
current balances
since 2009. The region's 2015 results showed a negative current
margin of 21.6%,
which was below Fitch's expectations. However, we expect an
improvement of the
region's budgetary performance in 2016, due to an additional
EUR2bn inflow
stemming from higher financial system allocations and a positive
settlement from
2014, and a lower debt burden. Higher self-collected taxes,
fostered by the
economic recovery, are also expected to have contributed to the
improvement.
Fitch base case scenario forecasts Catalonia will post a
negative current margin
below 10% in 2016.
Overall, Fitch base case scenario estimates a fiscal deficit
close to 1% in
2016, a significant improvement from 2015's 2.7% deficit, but
still in breach of
the 0.7% deficit goal. Fitch expects Catalonia to continue
improving its
budgetary performance in 2017, driven by enhanced operating
revenues, but
volatile performance is possible given the region's recent
budgetary track
record.
We expect debt growth to slow slightly on the back of higher
revenues, with debt
representing around 300% of current revenue at end-2016, down
from 310% in 2015.
Regional Economy Growing
Catalonia has an above-average economic profile and sees faster
growth than the
national economy. Nominal GDP grew 3.9% against 3.8% nationally
in 2015, and the
unemployment rate was 14.6% in 3Q16, versus 18.9% in Spain.
Moreover, the number
of registered workers in Catalonia increased 4% yoy as of
end-November 2016,
versus 3% nationwide. Although the economic recovery has not
been affected by
the current political uncertainty, unilateral independence of
Catalonia is
likely to result in economic shock.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will continue to monitor developments in Catalonia, in
particular a
potential referendum on independence, and will take negative
rating action if
state liquidity support weakens as a result. If the political
relationship with
the central government returns to normal, Fitch will reinstate
the Support
Rating Floor of 'BBB-' for Catalonia.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the region will continue to have access to
state support for
debt servicing over the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 84 17
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
