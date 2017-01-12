(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Team
Health Holdings,
Inc's (TeamHealth) $865 million senior unsecured notes due 2025
to 'CCC+/RR6'
from 'B-/RR5'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end
of this release.
The ratings incorporate the planned acquisition of the company
by private equity
sponsor Blackstone. The purchase of TeamHealth's equity and the
retirement of
the company's existing debt will be funded by the senior
unsecured notes, a
senior secured credit facility consisting of a $2.75 billion
term loan and $400
million revolver, and a $2.6 billion equity contribution from
Blackstone.
The downgrade of the senior notes reflects a change in the
proposed capital
structure that increased the size of the term loan by $150
million and decreased
the senior notes by the same amount. An increase in the secured
debt amount
decreases the recovery prospects for the senior note lenders.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TeamHealth's 'B' IDR reflects:
High Leverage Post-LBO: Gross debt/EBITDA is expected to peak
near 8x
immediately following the acquisition by Blackstone, but strong
top-line growth
on modestly improving margins should drive deleveraging of two
turns of EBITDA
by year-end 2018. However, there are some risks to the
deleveraging trajectory.
These include synergy capture as the company continues to
integrate IPC (a
business acquired in late 2015), and uncertainty about M&A
appetite under
private equity ownership.
Leading Position in Growing Market: TeamHealth is one of only a
handful of
national providers of outsourced healthcare staffing, providing
scale and scope
for contracting with consolidating healthcare providers and
commercial health
insurers. Leading scale affords good growth opportunities, both
organic and
inorganic in nature, even as Amsurg and Envision - two of
TeamHealth's major
competitors - recently completed a merger.
IPC Acquisition Has Mixed Implications: TeamHealth more than
doubled leverage in
late 2015 to fund the acquisition of IPC, a national provider of
outsourced
acute care hospitalist and post-acute care providers.
Difficulties in physician
retention have been a headwind to synergy capture in the early
going, though the
deal continues to have good strategic merit. The addition of IPC
significantly
broadened TeamHealth's coverage across the care continuum from
the emergency
department through the stages of inpatient and post-acute care,
and this should
increase cross-selling opportunities with the health systems
that are
TeamHealth's customers.
Solid Cash Generation: Free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations
less capital
expenditures and dividends) is expected to be strong for the 'B'
rating
category, only moderately affected by higher interest costs
post-LBO. Low
working capital and capital spending requirements and the
expectation of no
dividend payments in the near term support relatively strong
cash generation,
albeit somewhat pressured in 2016 and moderately reduced by
higher interest
costs post-LBO. Internal FCF and external liquidity are
adequate, in our view,
for the firm to bolster organic growth through tuck-in M&A as
the physician
services segment continues to consolidate.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TeamHealth
include:
--Mid-single-digit base revenue growth in 2017 through 2019
reflects an
expectation of steady same-contract growth and net new contract
wins in the
hospital-based and IPC segments. High single-digit total revenue
growth reflects
ongoing cash deployment for tuck-in acquisitions through the
projection period.
--EBITDA margins gradually expand during 2017-2019 due to
improving SG&A and
despite moderately pressured gross profit in 2016-2017, easing
over the course
of 2017-2018 as IPC cost synergies are realized, physician
retention is
remedied, and transaction costs are annualized.
--Cash generation is reduced by increased interest costs
(forecast assumes $156
million in 2016 and $185 million in 2017 vs. $24 million in
2015), offset by
lower cash taxes in 2017 from deductible transaction expenses,
resulting in a
FCF margin of 3% to 4%.
--Assume $100 million to $125 million of FCF is used for tuck-in
M&A annually,
with the remainder used to prepay the term loan.
--Gross debt/EBITDA drops below 7x in 2017 and below 6x at
year-end 2018. FFO
fixed charge coverage steady is between 2x and 2.5x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of TeamHealth's IDR to 'B+' could occur in the next
12-18 months if
there is a high degree of certainty that gross debt/EBITDA after
dividends to
associates and minorities will decline to below 6x in 2018,
coupled with FFO
fixed charge coverage of at least 2x. Fitch believes this
magnitude of
deleveraging is possible based on its ratings case forecasted
growth in EBITDA
and will not require much debt repayment, but also that there
are certain
execution risks, including realization of IPC-related cost
synergies and
addressing IPC's physician attrition issue. An upgrade of the
rating would also
look for TeamHealth to generate consistently positive FCF, with
a FCF margin of
3% to 4%.
Maintenance of the 'B' IDR could result from an expectation that
deleveraging
post the LBO will be slower than expected, leading to gross
debt/EBITDA after
dividends to associates and minorities durably above 6x, coupled
with FCF that
is close to or at breakeven.
An expectation of gross debt/EBITDA after dividends to
associates and minorities
sustained above 7x coupled with a FCF deficit that requires
incremental debt
funding could lead to a downgrade to 'B-'.
LIQUIDITY
TeamHealth does not carry large cash balances, but also does not
need to due to
its low fixed-cost operating model. As a service provider that
mainly utilizes
clients' buildings and equipment, TeamHealth does not have heavy
fixed costs or
require large capital expenditures. Capex tends to be only
around 1% of revenue,
and Fitch does not expect this dynamic to change in the near
term. A $400
million revolver will be downsized from $650 million post the
LBO, but will
provide adequate internal liquidity for day-to-day needs and
tuck-in M&A.
FCF generation is relatively steady, though higher interest
costs will reduce
FCF margin to 3%-4% from the previous 5%-6% range. LTM FCF at
Sept. 30, 2016 was
$92 million. Based on the post-LBO capital structure, near-term
debt maturities
are expected to include only required term loan amortization,
which FCF should
amply cover.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Team Health Holdings, Inc.
--IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Senior secured credit facility including term loan and
revolver affirmed at
'BB'/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'CCC+/RR6' from 'B-/RR5'.
The Outlook is Positive.
The 'BB/RR1' rating on the secured credit facility assumes 92%
recovery for
lenders in a hypothetical bankruptcy scenario. The 'CCC+/RR6'
rating on the
senior unsecured notes assumes 7% recovery. The recovery
analysis assumes a
going concern enterprise value (EV) for TeamHealth of $3.3
billion. The EV is
derived by taking a 40% discount to Fitch's 2018 forecasted
EBITDA and then
applying a 9x multiple.
Administrative claims are assumed to consume 10% of EV, which is
a standard
assumption in Fitch's recovery analysis. Also standard in its
analysis, Fitch
assumes that TeamHealth would fully draw the $400 million
available balance on
its bank credit revolver in a bankruptcy scenario and includes
that amount in
the claims waterfall. Recovery for the notes is limited to a 2%
concession
allocation granted to the unsecured lenders, given the
assumption of no recovery
otherwise.
Contact:
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Philip Smyth, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0531
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation. In 2015, Fitch added back $9.9 million in non-cash
stock-based
compensation to the EBITDA calculation.
