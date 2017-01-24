(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Hong Kong-based The Wharf (Holdings) Limited's Outlook to Positive from Stable. The Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at 'A-'. The full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The Positive Outlook is driven by Wharf's improved financial profile and the increasing stability of its China portfolio. Higher China risk exposure than its peers has been a constraint on Wharf's ratings, offsetting the strong credit profile and resilient rental income of its Hong Kong retail properties portfolio, which are comparable to those of higher rated peers like Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (A/Stable) and Swire Properties Limited (Swire Properties, A/Stable). The disposal of Wharf T&T (Wharf's telecom business) has strengthened its cash position and we expect this to have reduced its ratio of net debt to the value of its investment properties to the mid-teens by end-2016, which is comparable to that of Swire Properties. KEY RATING DRIVERS Expanding China Leasing Portfolio: Wharf's retail revenue from its Chengdu IFS mall in southwestern China has continued to rise, increasing 9% yoy in 1H16. The company's earnings from leasing operations in China are likely to improve further as Chengdu IFS mall matures and the Chongqing IFS and Changsha IFS malls open in 2017. China Development Properties Self-Sufficient: We estimate operating cash flow for Wharf's China property development business has been positive due to the growth in contracted sales and slower new land acquisitions. Wharf's contracted sales in 1H16 of CNY16bn were already 67% of its full-year target; while its land acquisition expenditure has been declining since 2011. Wharf focuses on prime locations in Tier-1 cities and top Tier-2 cities where both gross floor area sold and average selling price (ASP) have seen healthy increases. As of June 2016, Wharf had 7.5 million square metres (sq m) of land in China for property development and property investment. More rapid expansion of its property development business in China, while not part of our rating case, may put pressure on Wharf's ratings. Leverage Reduces Further: We estimate that Wharf's net debt to investment property value to have declined to 15% by end-2016 and will remain below 20% thereafter as the company continues to exercise its prudent financial policy. The proceeds of HKD9.5bn from the disposal of Wharf T&T in November 2016 would have lowered the company's 2016 leverage. Resilient HK Retail: Wharf was able to achieve a close to 10% positive rental reversion for its retail leasing business in 1H16, despite weakness in Hong Kong's retail sector. This was due to the company's experienced management team, asset enhancement, tenant refinement and promotional activities. This is in contrast to some of its peers who have had negative rental reversion. As a result, Wharf's leading position in the Hong Kong retail leasing segment has not changed. In addition, the decline in its tenants' retail sales has slowed since 1H16. We expect Wharf's malls to achieve 12% positive rental reversion in 2016 and 10% in 2017. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Positive rental reversion of 12% in 2016 and 10% in 2017 and 2018 in its Hong Kong retail portfolio - Stable EBITDA margin of 80%-90% for the Hong Kong property leasing portfolio in 2016-17 - China property leasing EBITDA margin of 50%-60% for 2016-2019. - China property development EBITDA margin to remain at 13% for 2016-2019 - Capex for investment properties of HKD10bn-12bn a year RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -Sustained positive free cash flow for its China business (development and investment properties) -Wharf's China investment property operation reaches maturity with stable occupancy rates and EBITDA margins, and reduced capex - Its financial profile does not deteriorate below the 2014 level Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - If the company fails to meet the positive sensitivities over the next 12-18 months, Fitch will revise the Outlook to Stable. LIQUIDITY Sufficient Liquidity: At end-June 2016, Wharf had cash balances of HKD19bn (end-2015: HKD24bn) and committed undrawn credit facilities of HKD16bn against short-term borrowings of HKD14bn. Wharf's investment property portfolio of HKD319bn is mainly unencumbered, providing it further financial flexibility. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS The Wharf (Holdings) Limited Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Ratings on senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-' Wharf Finance Limited Ratings on senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Winnie Guo Associate Director +852 2263 9969 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Chloe He Associate Director +86 21 5097 3015 Committee Chairperson Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 