(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Hong
Kong-based The
Wharf (Holdings) Limited's Outlook to Positive from Stable. The
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at 'A-'. The full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this commentary.
The Positive Outlook is driven by Wharf's improved financial
profile and the
increasing stability of its China portfolio. Higher China risk
exposure than its
peers has been a constraint on Wharf's ratings, offsetting the
strong credit
profile and resilient rental income of its Hong Kong retail
properties
portfolio, which are comparable to those of higher rated peers
like Hongkong
Land Holdings Limited (A/Stable) and Swire Properties Limited
(Swire Properties,
A/Stable).
The disposal of Wharf T&T (Wharf's telecom business) has
strengthened its cash
position and we expect this to have reduced its ratio of net
debt to the value
of its investment properties to the mid-teens by end-2016, which
is comparable
to that of Swire Properties.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Expanding China Leasing Portfolio: Wharf's retail revenue from
its Chengdu IFS
mall in southwestern China has continued to rise, increasing 9%
yoy in 1H16. The
company's earnings from leasing operations in China are likely
to improve
further as Chengdu IFS mall matures and the Chongqing IFS and
Changsha IFS malls
open in 2017.
China Development Properties Self-Sufficient: We estimate
operating cash flow
for Wharf's China property development business has been
positive due to the
growth in contracted sales and slower new land acquisitions.
Wharf's contracted
sales in 1H16 of CNY16bn were already 67% of its full-year
target; while its
land acquisition expenditure has been declining since 2011.
Wharf focuses on
prime locations in Tier-1 cities and top Tier-2 cities where
both gross floor
area sold and average selling price (ASP) have seen healthy
increases.
As of June 2016, Wharf had 7.5 million square metres (sq m) of
land in China for
property development and property investment. More rapid
expansion of its
property development business in China, while not part of our
rating case, may
put pressure on Wharf's ratings.
Leverage Reduces Further: We estimate that Wharf's net debt to
investment
property value to have declined to 15% by end-2016 and will
remain below 20%
thereafter as the company continues to exercise its prudent
financial policy.
The proceeds of HKD9.5bn from the disposal of Wharf T&T in
November 2016 would
have lowered the company's 2016 leverage.
Resilient HK Retail: Wharf was able to achieve a close to 10%
positive rental
reversion for its retail leasing business in 1H16, despite
weakness in Hong
Kong's retail sector. This was due to the company's experienced
management team,
asset enhancement, tenant refinement and promotional activities.
This is in
contrast to some of its peers who have had negative rental
reversion. As a
result, Wharf's leading position in the Hong Kong retail leasing
segment has not
changed. In addition, the decline in its tenants' retail sales
has slowed since
1H16. We expect Wharf's malls to achieve 12% positive rental
reversion in 2016
and 10% in 2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Positive rental reversion of 12% in 2016 and 10% in 2017 and
2018 in its Hong
Kong retail portfolio
- Stable EBITDA margin of 80%-90% for the Hong Kong property
leasing portfolio
in 2016-17
- China property leasing EBITDA margin of 50%-60% for 2016-2019.
- China property development EBITDA margin to remain at 13% for
2016-2019
- Capex for investment properties of HKD10bn-12bn a year
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Sustained positive free cash flow for its China business
(development and
investment properties)
-Wharf's China investment property operation reaches maturity
with stable
occupancy rates and EBITDA margins, and reduced capex
- Its financial profile does not deteriorate below the 2014
level
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- If the company fails to meet the positive sensitivities over
the next 12-18
months, Fitch will revise the Outlook to Stable.
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: At end-June 2016, Wharf had cash balances
of HKD19bn
(end-2015: HKD24bn) and committed undrawn credit facilities of
HKD16bn against
short-term borrowings of HKD14bn. Wharf's investment property
portfolio of
HKD319bn is mainly unencumbered, providing it further financial
flexibility.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
The Wharf (Holdings) Limited
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook
revised to Positive
from Stable
Ratings on senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-'
Wharf Finance Limited
Ratings on senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Winnie Guo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
