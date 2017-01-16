(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bangladesh's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB-'. The Outlooks
on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'BB-'
and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bangladesh's ratings balance strong foreign-currency earnings
and high and
stable real GDP growth against weak structural indicators,
significant political
risk and weak banking-sector health.
Bangladesh's external finances are supported by comfortable and
gradually rising
foreign-exchange reserves, amounting to USD32.1bn in December
2016 (7.9 months
of current external payments, compared with 4.4 months for peers
in the 'BB'
category). Remittances have started to decline in mid-2016,
however, especially
inflows from the Middle East, leading to an 11% drop in 2016 to
USD13.6bn.
Bangladeshi ready-made garment exports continued to be strong,
accounting for
81% of total exports and earning the country USD26.1bn in the
first 11 months of
2016 (USD24.6bn in 2015). In 2017, this sector may feel the
pinch of further
real effective exchange rate appreciation, although Bangladeshi
labour costs are
still relatively low.
Bangladesh's real GDP growth is high at a five-year average of
6.5% compared
with the 'BB' category median of 3.5%. Growth has been
remarkably stable over
the years despite both political turmoil and natural disasters.
In the financial
year ended 30 June 2016 (FY16), GDP growth was 7.1%, supported
by increased
purchasing power from public-sector wage hikes and monetary
policy loosening.
Fitch expects GDP growth to decline to 6.6% in FY17 and 6.4% in
FY18, in part
due to lower consumer spending resulting from falling
remittances. Inflation is
relatively high compared with peers, averaging 5.4% in the first
half of FY17,
but below the authorities' target of 5.8% set for FY17.
Political and safety risks remain substantial in Bangladesh.
Security incidents
or political turmoil could inflict long-term economic harm if it
deters foreign
investors and buyers of Bangladeshi goods, especially ready-made
garments, from
doing business in Bangladesh. Calm has returned after political
violence
erupting in 2014 and 2015, but continued strong political
polarisation could
again lead to widespread violence and blockades, especially
nearer to
parliamentary elections, which are to be held no later than
January 2019.
The risk that the sovereign will need to provide considerable
additional support
to the banking sector is substantial, although the small size of
private credit,
at just 36.5% of GDP, would moderate the impact. The sector's
health and
governance standards are generally weak, particularly in
public-sector banks.
The official non-performing loan ratio is high at 10.3% in 3Q16,
while the
capital adequacy ratio (CAR) is low at 10.3%, down from 10.6% in
1Q16. The CAR
for the six state-owned commercial banks was just 5.6%.
Bangladesh's general government debt was 32.4% of GDP in FY16,
which compares
well with the 'BB' median of 51.4%. However, the government's
revenue intake of
9.9% of GDP is the second-lowest of all sovereigns rated by
Fitch after Nigeria,
implying limited fiscal space to boost badly needed
infrastructure development.
Implementation of the new VAT has been postponed to July 2017.
The new VAT has
the potential to significantly boost revenues, but the impact
will depend on the
details, such as the final tax rate and whether the rate will be
uniform for all
products.
Bangladesh scores poorly on a broad range of structural
indicators, such as the
World Bank's governance indicator (22nd percentile versus the
'BB' median of
50th percentile). GDP per capita of USD1,443 is well below the
'BB' peer
category median of USD5,325, although major improvements have
taken place over
the past decade on a number of social metrics. The difficult
business
environment is illustrated by the country's position of 176th
out of 190
countries in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business report,
while a large
infrastructure deficit also hampers investment. However, the
government seems
focused on making progress on some big ongoing infrastructure
projects,
including the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Bangladesh a score equivalent to
a rating of
'BB' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect political risk
arising from a
polarised political environment and domestic security concerns,
as well as weak
banking-sector health and governance.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are well-balanced.
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- An improvement in governance, which would strengthen the
business climate and
could improve banking-sector health
- A reduction in political risk or domestic security concerns
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Protracted substantial economic disruption from materialising
political risk
or a deterioration in the security situation
- A significant rise in the government debt-to-GDP ratio, for
example due to
substantial government support for the banking sector
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The global economy performs broadly in line with forecasts in
Fitch's latest
Global Economic Outlook.
