(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 16 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初於2016年12月19日發布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1016708">Fitch Affirms Urtrust Insurance at IFS 'BBB'; Outlook Stable 惠譽評級已確認中國的汽車保險公司眾誠保險有限公司（眾誠保險）的保險公司財務實力評級為‘BBB’級，展望穩定。 關鍵評級驅動因素 評級的確認表明眾誠保險的經營歷史較短、承保波動性降低、緩衝資本充足、風險資產的風險敞口可控、並有可能通過其母公司的營銷網絡擴大其車險覆蓋率。眾誠保險於2011年 6月取得營業執照，其後開始在中國承接非壽險業務。公司的主要股東是中國第六大汽車製造商廣州汽車集團股份有限公司（廣汽）。 眾誠保險的資本金水平仍然保持穩健，但惠譽預計在有需要時，眾誠保險的股東將為其提供資金支持。本質上，廣州市政府通過廣汽及其他多個控股實體管控眾誠保險。眾誠保險預計 將在2017年獲得更多來自股東的注資，用於支持公司持續的業務增長。 按照惠譽的Prism風險導向資本模型（FBM）計算，截至2016年上半年年末，公司的資本金評分為“ 極好”，此前在2015年前9個月內，股東為公司新注入了7.75億人民幣資本。截至2016年第三季度末，在中國風險導向的償付能力體系（償二代）下，公司的綜合償付能 力充足率達到415%，高於100%的最低監管要求。 穩固的資本金水平將能夠為投資波動性和與業務擴張相關的潛在運營風險提供緩衝。 由於經營歷史較短、業務擴張較快，眾誠保險的承保業績一直不穩定。2016年上半年公司的承保利潤率有所改善，綜合賠付率由2015年的122%降低至103%，主要是由 于車險業務的賠付率降低。 中國的商業車險費率市場化改革及與其母公司的分銷合作對眾成保險有良性影響。在激烈的競爭中，眾誠保險降低了賠付率的同時保持費用率沒有升高。惠譽預計，由於經營規模較小 ，眾誠保險將繼續依靠再保險來緩衝承保波動性。2016年上半年，公司的風險分出比率約為15%。公司的保險公司財務實力評級受到其經營歷史較短、經營規模較小及在競爭激 烈的車險領域的集中度較高的限制。惠譽預計，隨著眾誠保險進一步擴大其分銷覆蓋率，其承保業績將繼續存在波動性。銷售網絡擴張帶來的非經常性費用可能會限制眾誠保險在近期 內進一步提升承保穩定性的能力。 眾誠保險的股權風險敞口仍處於可接受的水平，截至2016年上半年，其持有的股權及具有股票敞口的基金僅占總投資資產的23%或其股東權益的38%左右。2015年，公司 用於支持其保險負債的流動性資產比率降低，因為公司的凈賠付準備金持續增加。儘管如此，公司仍持有充足的流動資產可以覆蓋其保險準備金，截至2016年上半年年末，流動資 產與凈賠付準備金之比為3.1倍。 評級敏感性 評級下調的觸發因素包括： - 失去來自廣汽的分銷支持， - 惠譽FBM模型計算得出的資本金評分下降且持續低於‘良好’水平， - 再保險保護不足導致巨災風險大幅增加， 或 - 經營利潤率低於原商業計劃中的預期水平，並且綜合成本率持續高於125%。 評級上調的觸發因素包括，眾誠財險有能力： - 增強承保能力，且綜合成本率持續低於103%， - 拓寬分銷網絡及地域覆蓋面，且 - 維持FBM模型計算的風險導向資本金評分在‘良好’ 或以上水平。 聯繫人： 首席分析師 Terrence Wong（王長泰） 董事 +852 2263 9920 惠譽國際評級有限公司 香港中環德輔道中68號 萬宜大廈19樓 第二分析師 Mia Yang（楊敏） 分析師 +852 2263 9959 評級委員會主席 Siew Wai Wan（尹兆偉） 高級董事 +65 6796 7217 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 詳情參見<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新聞稿為中文譯本。如有疑問，請以英文版本為準。 Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 