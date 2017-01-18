(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Shaoxing City
Investment Group Limited's (SCIG) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Legal Status Assessed at Mid-Range: SCIG is registered as a
limited liability
company under China's Company Law, and it is 100% state-owned.
Its legal status
is assessed to be the same as the initial assessment at
mid-range, due to the
possibility of bankruptcy and because not all the employees are
civil servants.
Strategic Importance Assessed at Stronger: SCIG is the major
urban
infrastructural investment platform of Shaoxing municipality in
eastern China,
and it plays an important role in implementing Shaoxing's
blueprint for urban
development. SCIG has been mandated by government to construct
Shaoxing Sports
Centre, Shaoxing Cultural Centre, affordable housing, municipal
roads and
various urban redevelopment projects. The government has also
tasked SCIG with
developing an urban metro network.
Government Integration Assessed at Stronger: The Shaoxing
municipal government
has commissioned SCIG to undertake various urban infrastructure
projects. SCIG
received CNY2.86 billion in subsidies and CNY3.8 billion in
capital injections
from the municipal government in 2012-2015. In 2014, the
government also granted
SCIG rights for primary land development in certain sites in
central Shaoxing.
Government subsidies made up 28% of SCIG's annual operating
revenue in 2014 and
2015, while the total capital injections in the past four years
made up 13% of
total assets at end-2015.
Control Attribute Assessed at Stronger: SCIG's strategic
direction is determined
by the Shaoxing municipal government. Major group decisions
regarding funding,
capex or strategic development are closely supervised by the
government. The
government from 2016 will also directly monitor and manage
SCIG's group funding
plan.
Shaoxing's Strong Creditworthiness: Zhejiang province is one of
the strongest
economic regions in China. Shaoxing's gross regional product
(GRP) annual growth
rate and GRP per capita was higher than the national average in
2015. Shaoxing
municipality has a strong fiscal budget performance, diversified
socio-economic
profile and strategic location at the centre of Yangtze River
Delta economic
zone, one of China's top three economic zones.
Links to Shaoxing Municipality: SCIG's ratings are credit-linked
but not
equalised to Fitch's internal assessment of the creditworthiness
of Shaoxing
municipality. The link is reflected in the municipality's
ownership of 100% of
SCIG, municipal oversight on the entity's financial performance,
and important
policy role the entity's public-sector business plays in the
municipality. These
factors result in a high likelihood of extraordinary support, if
needed.
However, SCIG's rating is notched down from the assessment of
Shaoxing's
creditworthiness to reflect the municipality's relatively small
size of
public-sector debt, potential substitution by SCIG's
public-sector competitors,
and a lack of written commitment about the timing and amount of
future capital
injections from the sponsor.
Standalone Profile 'B' Category: SCIG's revenue remains stable,
but its ability
to generate profit is still weak, and it relies heavily on
government subsidies
to finance its operations. The entity's standalone profile is
viewed by Fitch to
be within the 'B' category as its EBITDA coverage stayed around
2.0x and
debt/EBITDA at around 12x at end-2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fitch's credit view on Shaoxing Municipality as
well as a stronger
or more explicit support commitment from the municipality may
trigger a positive
rating action on SCIG.
Significant weakening of SCIG's strategic importance to the
municipality,
dilution of the government's shareholding, or reduced explicit
and implicit
municipality support, may result in a rating downgrade. A
downgrade could also
stem from a weaker fiscal performance or increased indebtedness
of the
municipality, leading to deterioration in Fitch's internal
assessment of the
creditworthiness of the municipality.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Shaoxing City Investment Group Limited
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Shaoxing City Investment (HK) Limited
USD300m 4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lorraine Liu
Analyst
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017698
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001