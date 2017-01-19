(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Accor SA's (AccorHotels) EUR600m 1.25% 2024 senior unsecured notes a rating of 'BBB-'. AccorHotels' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' is supported by its position as the leading European hotel group, its strong geographical and product positioning supported by representation across the hotel brand spectrum. This profile was enhanced in 2016 with the acquisition of upscale hotelier FRHI Group, which has also increased the group's exposure to the key US market. The acquisition, together with smaller ones in the alternative accommodation sector, means leverage will not be at levels fully consistent with a 'BBB-' rating. However the group is moving towards its objective of becoming a full asset-light business, which will improve leverage to 2.5x -3.0x. Key Rating Drivers for the Notes The bonds are rated in line with AccorHotels' IDR of 'BBB-' as they will represent direct and unconditional obligations of the group and rank pari-passu with other senior unsecured debt issued by AccorHotels. The bonds will benefit from negative pledge and change of control clauses but not from any financial covenants. The bonds, which are governed by the laws of France, will be issued to repay EUR617m of senior unsecured bonds maturing in 2017, hence improving the group's financial headroom and maturity profile. KEY RATING DRIVERS Mixed European Markets We expect revenue growth should be maintained in 2017 as the group's overall room expansion continues with around 40,000 planned for 2017. Some of AccorHotels' European markets are beset, however, with security issues, which would have constrained profitability in 2016 and will do so again in 2017, while the UK faces uncertainty after the Brexit vote. The US, the UK and German hotel markets are peaking, and we expect revenue per available room (RevPAR) to come under pressure in 2017. FRHI Improves Business Model The acquisition of FRHI, completed in July 2016, gives AccorHotels a leading position in luxury hotels, including expertise in luxury hotel management and a substantial presence in the North American market. AccorHotels will now have strong representation throughout the whole hotel spectrum from the low-cost, through the budget to the upscale/luxury segments, providing strong diversification benefits through business and economic cycles. Overall, AccorHotels' business risk profile and profitability remain well anchored in the 'BBB' rating category. Possible Business Split AccorHotels has announced its plans to turn hotel landlord HotelInvest (HI) into a separate legal subsidiary and to sell off more than 50% of the shares to third-party investors. The creation of the legal entity should have no immediate impact on its ratings. However, the eventual sale of a majority stake in HI could have significant rating implications. The final set-up of the group, as well as its financial structure and policy, will be critical to our assessment of the ultimate effect on unsecured creditors at the holding-company level. If AccorHotels reduces its stake in HI to less than 50% and does not retain control, Fitch would deconsolidate HI from AccorHotels' consolidated figures and add back the pro rata dividends from HI. This would reduce AccorHotels' lease expenses, as most fixed- and variable-lease liabilities should stay within HI. AccorHotels would, however, retain the group's bond and bank debt, but also a significant portion of the disposal proceeds from HI's stake which, if largely maintained as readily available cash, could help strengthen AccorHotels' credit profile. Asset-Light Objective The project to turn HI into a new legal entity will accelerate the group's "twin-track" strategy, eventually shifting the risks and rewards associated with property ownership and hotel operations to investors who prefer real estate and hosting. The remaining AccorHotels, under Hotel Services (HS) and New Businesses (such as private rental and concierge provider John Paul) will adopt key elements of the less capital- intensive, recurring fee-based business models that are common among US lodging groups. Hence AccorHotels should become an asset-light hotel business similar to groups such as Marriott International, Inc (Marriott, BBB/Positive Outlook) and Intercontinental Hotel Group plc (IHG). High Leverage Moderating Due to the FRHI acquisition being partly cash-funded and continued high capex, we expect funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage (adjusted for variable leases) to increase to 3.7x (2015: 3.1x) but FFO adjusted gross leverage to remain below 5.0x by end-2017 (2015: 5.0x), under the current consolidation perimeter, which is high but still acceptable for a 'BBB-' rated hotel group. Our forecasts project slightly positive free cash flow (FCF) generation from 2017, with FFO-adjusted net leverage moving towards 3.3x by 2018, improving the group's financial headroom, based on the current perimeter before deconsolidating HI. AccorHotels' forecast fixed charge cover ratios, measured as EBITDAR to gross interest expense plus rents and FFO fixed charge cover (adjusted for variable leases) of around 2.0x and 2.4x respectively for 2016, remain in line with the rating. Moreover, the IDR is supported by a strong unencumbered asset base relative to the total debt burden. DERIVATION SUMMARY AccorHotels' 'BBB-' IDR is well positioned relative to European competitors NH Hotel Group SA (B/Stable) and Melia Hotels International SA. It has a slightly weaker competitive position than major global peers such as Marriott International, Inc (Marriott) (BBB/Positive) and Intercontinental Hotel Group, based on number of rooms and FCF-generative groups such as Marriott. The possible move by AccorHotels to a pure asset-light business model relying principally on management and franchise fees would make the group's operations less cyclical and volatile than its European peers. It would have a stronger FCF margin. Its business model would become close to large US hospitality groups such as Marriott, with higher EBIT margins and lower-than-average leverage. No Country Ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects impact the ratings. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: -Room increases, rather than occupancy, remains the key driver for revenue growth over the next two years; -A moderate recovery in France beginning in 2H17; -Full year FRHI revenue and profit contributions from 2017; -Asset/ hotel portfolio restructuring to support further reduction in rentals, but will result in one-off expenses due to contract exits; -Disposals of EUR350m in 2016 and EUR560m in 2017 and acquisitions of EUR1.9bn in 2016 (including FRHI) and EUR600m in 2017; -Broadly neutral working-capital variation in 2016; -Dividend policy remains unchanged; -Equity credit of 50% given to EUR900m hybrid perpetual issue. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -Improved revenue profile leading to group EBIT margin above 15% (2015: 11.9%); -Fitch FFO lease adjusted gross leverage (adjusted for variable leases) below 4.0x and lease-adjusted net debt /EBITDAR ((adjusted for variable leases) below 3x on a sustained basis; -Lease-adjusted EBITDAR/gross interest plus rents ratio of above 2.5x; -Positive FCF (excluding exceptional costs). Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -A sharp contraction in profitability due to weakening performance evidenced by weaker occupancy or reduced average room rates leading to group EBIT margin below 7%; -FFO adjusted gross leverage (adjusted for variable leases) above 5.0x and lease adjusted net debt/ EBITDAR (adjusted for variable leases) above 4.5x on a sustained basis; -Lease-adjusted EBITDAR/gross interest plus rents of below 2.0x. LIQUIDITY Strong Liquidity AccorHotels retains financial flexibility with strong liquidity for its rating. At end-2015 it had EUR2.8bn of readily available cash and EUR1.8bn fully undrawn bank facilities due in June 2019, which will be sufficient to cover EUR110m short-term debt, the USD840m cash portion of the FRHI transaction and Fitch-projected EUR88m negative FCF in 2016. The next large debt maturity will be in 2017, when a total of EUR617m bond repayments are due in June and November. The new senior unsecured EUR600m 2024 bond issue will be used to repay these maturities and extend the group's maturity profile. Contact: Principal Analyst Maggie Cheng Associate Director +44 20 7 3530 1689 Supervisory Analyst Jean-Pierre Husband Director +44 203 530 1155 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 203 530 1021 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Date of relevant committee: 22 November 2016 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: -Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 6.4x yearly operating lease expense related to long-term assets (EUR5,086m in 2015). This adjustment is related to the lease exposure by country and the specific country lease capitalisation multiples employed by Fitch (against a standard multiple of 8x). -Fitch has adjusted the calculation for variable leases in its lease-adjusted interest cover and leverage financial metrics by deducting 25% from the total annual lease commitments. -Cash: We have adjusted available cash at end-December 2015 to reflect restricted cash of EUR266m as in some subsidiaries (particularly in Latin America) these are subject to stringent FX regulation. -Hybrids: Fitch has applied 50% equity credit to the EUR900m subordinated hybrid perpetual bond. This is driven by the cumulative and compounded nature of the bond coupon. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001