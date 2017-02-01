(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fiscal Policy Now Supporting
Growth
here
LONDON, February 01 (Fitch) Fiscal policy is set to be
supportive to growth in
2017-2018 in the world's largest advanced economies, but fiscal
multipliers -
the change in growth resulting from discretionary changes in
fiscal policy -
are likely to be smaller than in the early part of this decade,
says Fitch
Ratings' Economics team.
"The current shift to easier fiscal policies could boost annual
growth by 0.3pp
in the US and 0.2pp in the eurozone in 2017 and 2018," said
Brian Coulton, Chief
Economist at Fitch.
"This is modest, reflecting the limited scale of anticipated
fiscal easing and a
likely decline in fiscal policy multipliers in recent years.
Nevertheless, this
is a striking turnaround from 2011-2014 when large-scale fiscal
consolidation is
estimated to have reduced annual growth by around 1.2pp per year
in the US and
the eurozone," added Coulton.
Fitch's assessment of fiscal multipliers suggests there were
powerful dampening
impacts on growth over 2011-14 in response to the large-scale
fiscal tightening
implemented over that period.
Firstly, fiscal multipliers were boosted by the fact that
monetary policy had
limited room for manoeuvre to cushion the output cost of fiscal
tightening,
given that policy interest rates were close or already at their
lower bound.
Secondly, fiscal consolidation plans were undertaken at a time
of accelerated
deleveraging from the private sector: companies and households
were cutting back
on their spending to clean their balance sheets and access to
credit was
limited, particularly in peripheral eurozone countries. This
limited the scope
for so called "Ricardian" effects, whereby private sector saving
rates fall
following a fiscal tightening, offsetting some of the negative
impact on growth.
The lower growth and inflation that resulted from fiscal
consolidation did slow
down the pace of public debt reduction because of reduced tax
revenues and
higher unemployment-related expenditures. But the results of
Fitch's model-based
analysis suggest that the higher growth and inflation that would
likely have
occurred in the absence of fiscal tightening would not have been
sufficient to
stabilise public debt ratios. In other words, discretionary
tightening was
necessary to stabilise public debt ratios, even allowing for the
negative growth
and inflation responses that followed.
"Fiscal policy is now becoming expansionary but the effects on
growth should be
limited. Firstly, the size of the fiscal packages Fitch expects
is quite small,
acknowledging the considerable uncertainty surrounding the new
US
administration's fiscal plans," said Coulton.
Secondly, the growth effect of fiscal policy changes has likely
receded, given
the return to "normal" conditions, especially in the US. As
there is less slack
in the economy than in 2011-2014 (the US is close to full
employment), a greater
share of any increase in public demand would be likely to
translate into higher
prices rather than increased activity. Furthermore, the Federal
Reserve is
already lifting interest rates away from the zero bound at which
fiscal policy
is particularly effective. However, in the eurozone countries,
which still face
monetary constraints at the zero bound, large albeit decreasing
slack and
lingering private sector deleveraging issues, the growth effect
of fiscal policy
is likely to be higher.
Fiscal easing will also have implications for the path of
interest rates. With
rising inflation and accelerating growth, monetary policy
normalisation should
quicken, particularly in the US. Fitch's model-based analysis
suggests an
additional 1% of GDP of fiscal easing in the US would currently
translate to an
additional 50 bps of Fed tightening.
The full report, "Fiscal Policy Now Supporting Growth," is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Maxime Darmet-Cucchiarini
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1624
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Brian Coulton
Chief Economist
+44 20 3530 1140
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001