(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, January 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
Indonesia has placed
PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk's (WOMF) National Long-Term
Rating of
'AA(idn)' and National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)' on Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN). The company's senior bond ratings have also been placed
on RWN. A full
list of rating action is at the end of this commentary.
AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherent
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
The rating action follows a 12 January 2017 announcement by PT
Bank Maybank
Indonesia Tbk (BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable), WOMF's 68.55% parent, that
it has entered
into a conditional share purchase agreement with PT Reliance
Capital Management,
a local non-operating investment holding company, for the sale
of Maybank
Indonesia's entire equity interest in WOMF to Reliance Capital
Management.
Finalisation of the sale is subject to fulfilment of conditions
in the purchase
agreement and regulatory approval. The transaction is expected
to close in 1Q17.
WOMF's ratings are support-driven, reflecting Fitch's
expectation of a moderate
probability of extraordinary support from Maybank Indonesia, if
required. The
RWN reflects Fitch's expectation that WOMF's rating post-sale
would be more
likely driven by its weaker intrinsic credit profile. At this
time Fitch has not
made any assessment of the new shareholder, Reliance Capital
Management, and
their impact on WOMF post-acquisition.
ISSUE RATINGS
The ratings of WOMF's senior unsecured bonds are the same as its
National
Ratings in accordance with Fitch's criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch Negative on WOMF's ratings
on completion of
the ownership change, which is likely to result in a multiple
notch downgrade of
WOMF's National Long-Term Rating due to the company's modest
standalone profile.
Fitch will also assess PT Reliance Capital Management's credit
profile and
linkage between WOMF and the Reliance group to assess how the
company's rating
may be supported or constrained under its new ownership.
Fitch is likely to affirm the current ratings if the transaction
does not
proceed.
ISSUE RATINGS
Any changes in WOMF's National Ratings will affect the issues'
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)' placed on RWN
National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)' placed on RWN
Rupiah senior bond programme I/2014 and tranches under the
programme rated
'AA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)' placed on RWN
Rupiah senior bond programme II/2016 and tranches under the
programme rated
'AA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)' placed on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tomi Rustamiaji
Analyst
+6221 2988 6810
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower Level 24
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav.3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
