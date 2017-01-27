(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian City of Tula's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB-' with
Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The
city's National
Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'A+(rus)' with Stable
Outlook and
withdrawn.
The affirmation reflects the city's projected satisfactory
fiscal performance
and the expected containment of its direct risk below 40% of
current revenue in
the medium term. The ratings are constrained by a weak
institutional framework
for Russian local and regional governments (LRGs).
The National-scale rating is being withdrawn because Fitch has
withdrawn its
Russian National-scale ratings in response to a new regulatory
framework for
credit rating agencies in Russia (see Fitch Ratings Withdraws
National Scale
Ratings in the Russian Federation dated 23 December 2016).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak institutions in Russia lead to lower predictability of
LRGs' budgetary
policies, narrow their planning horizon and hamper long-term
development plans.
The City of Tula's policies tend to be shaped by frequent
changes in allocation
of revenue and expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of
government.
We project Tula to post an operating margin of 3%-5% over the
medium term (2016:
3.3%), on the back of both stable taxes and current transfers
from Tula Region
(BB/Stable). We also expect the city's deficit before debt
variation to remain
modest at 3%-4% of total revenue in 2017-2019, close to the 2016
deficit of
2.7%, underpinned by operating expenditure control.
Fitch expects the city's operating expenditure to remain rigid,
with 78%
pertaining to inflexible staff costs and current transfers of
various kinds in
2016. Revenue in Tula is likely to remain almost equally
supported by taxes and
current transfers over the medium term. The city's operating
revenue in 2016
comprised 51% taxes and 41% current transfers from the regional
budget.
Fitch expects Tula to contain growth of its direct risk over the
medium term at
below 40% of current revenue. We also expect the city to retain
use of bank
loans as the prime source of deficit financing in 2017-2019,
supplemented by
budget loans from the region. The city's direct risk at end-2016
was 95%
composed of bank loans with maturity in 2018, followed by budget
loans from Tula
Region (5%).
Immediate refinancing risk on market-originated debt has eased
after Tula
contracted new loans in 2016 with maturities in May to December
2018. The city's
liquidity position also improved, with cash holding amounting to
RUB574m at
end-2016 (2015: RUB220m).
With a population of 551,270 inhabitants, the city is Tula
Region's capital and
largest metropolitan area. The region's economy is fairly
well-diversified with
a sound industrial profile; in 2015 the regional economy grew
4.7%, in contrast
to the national GRP decline of 3.7%. Economically Tula benefits
from its close
proximity to the City of Moscow (BBB-/Stable), the country's
capital and its
largest market.
The region's wealth metrics are close to the Russian median: its
GRP per capita
was 93% of the national median in 2014. Fitch forecasts national
GDP to have
declined 0.5% in 2016, followed by sluggish growth in 2017-2018,
which in turn
could weigh on both the region's and the city's economic and
budgetary
performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Stable operating surplus of 5% of operating revenue and
maintaining moderate
direct risk at below 50% of current revenue, with sufficient
coverage of
interest payments, would lead to an upgrade.
Material growth of direct risk above 50% of current revenue,
along with
deterioration in fiscal performance leading to a weak operating
balance that is
insufficient to cover interest payments, would lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 9904
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 2406
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
internationally comparable for analytical purposes. These
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue;
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
