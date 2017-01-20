(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Gothaer
Allgemeine Versicherung AG's (GA) and Gothaer Lebensversicherung
AG's (GL)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A' and Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Gothaer group's (Gothaer) strong and
resilient
capitalisation, good market position and well-diversified
business mix. The
ratings are constrained by the adverse impact of the low
interest rate
environment on Gothaer's investment income and long-term life
liabilities.
Fitch considers Gothaer's capitalisation strong and supportive
of its rating.
This view is supported by Gothaer's Fitch Prism Factor-Based
Model score of
'Strong' at end-2015. Fitch expects Gothaer to maintain strong
capitalisation
and report a Solvency II ratio of well above 100% for 2016 even
without the
benefit of transitional measures on technical provisions.
Gothaer reported net income of EUR137m in 2015, and Fitch
expects it will have
remained at least at the same level in 2016. Non-life
underwriting results are
expected to have remained stable in 2016 and the combined ratio
to have been in
line with 2015 (96.2%). Investment income in the non-life
segment improved in
2015 due to the one-off effect of higher realised gains on real
estate
investment. However, we expect it to have returned to normal
levels in 2016.
2016 life results will likely have remained affected by the
negative effects of
low interest rates, partly offset by increased realised gains.
The charges
stemming from the need to fund additional regulatory reserving
requirements
(Zinszusatzreserve) are expected to have increased further in
2016 (2015:
EUR204m) being financed mainly through realisation of capital
gains.
Gothaer's life insurance investments have a shorter duration
than the group's
life insurance liabilities. This gap is in line with the average
duration gap of
German life insurers. Fitch views this risk as negative for the
ratings since it
contributes to interest rate risk. We expect no major change to
this gap in
2016. In recent years, GL has shifted its product mix away from
traditional life
products with guaranteed interest rates to new products that are
less sensitive
to interest rates, which we view positively.
Fitch views Gothaer's asset allocation as prudent and well
diversified. Gothaer
has low exposure to equity investments (2015: 1.1% of total
investments), and we
expect this exposure to have remained low in 2016. Gothaer
further reduced its
holdings of subordinated debt in financial sector and
corporates. At end-2015,
these investments accounted for 3.2% (2014: 3.5%) of total
investments. We do
not expect there to have been major changes in Gothaer's asset
allocation in
2016.
Gothaer is a mutual insurance group, which generated gross
written premiums
(GWP) of EUR4.5bn in 2015 (2014: EUR4.5bn), making it one of the
larger German
mid-sized insurance groups with a strong and stable market
position. Gothaer
focuses on private customers and small and medium-sized
enterprises. Products
are distributed via tied agents and independent financial
advisors and, to a
limited degree, co-operative banks.
GA is Gothaer's main non-life insurer with GWP of EUR1.7bn.
Gothaer plans to
merge GA with another of its non-life carriers, Asstel Sach,
during 2017. GL,
the main life insurer in the group, reported GWP of EUR1.3bn.
The health
insurer, Gothaer Krankenversicherung AG, constitutes the third
group segment
with GWP of EUR0.8bn. In 2016, we expect there will have been
moderate premium
growth in non-life and stable premium in life and health.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include an improvement in
Gothaer's
capitalisation (as measured by Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Model
and other
relevant metrics, such as Solvency II ratios) and improved
profitability in
Gothaer's life and investment operations, with a group return on
equity above
7.5% on a sustained basis.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include weakening
capitalisation, as
measured by a decline in the Fitch Prism Factor-Based Model
score to the low end
of the "Strong" category, and a net combined ratio of above
105%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahsa Delgoshaei
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 243
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50,
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 118
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
