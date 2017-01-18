(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 18 (Fitch) The range of possible Brexit outcomes
remains wide
and the envisaged timescale for reaching a UK-EU trade agreement
ambitious
following UK Prime Minister Theresa May's speech outlining her
government's
priorities in leaving the European Union, Fitch Ratings says.
But the speech did
bring more clarity to the UK's final Brexit objectives.
The speech is the first comprehensive, public presentation of
the prime
minister's Brexit priorities (although some, such as the
possibility of leaving
the single market, could be inferred from earlier statements).
It therefore adds
greater clarity to the UK's position in areas such as single
market and customs
union membership. When we examined hypothetical Brexit trade
scenarios last
month, we outlined the possible impact of a transition agreement
and subsequent
comprehensive EU-UK free trade agreement (FTA; Scenario 1), and
of a reversion
to World Trade Organisation rules followed by an eventual UK-EU
FTA (Scenario 2)
- see "Alternative Brexit Trade Scenarios", published on 15
December, on
www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking the link below.
Mrs May's priorities imply both leaving the EU Single Market and
withdrawing
from full membership of the EU Customs Union. But it remains
highly unclear what
institutional and trading relations between the UK and EU will
eventually look
like after Brexit. Mrs May said that the UK's priorities "cannot
mean
membership of the single market" but that it would seek the
greatest possible
access via an FTA and might try to include elements of the
single market for
certain industries. She said she had "no preconceived position"
on the form of a
UK-EU customs agreement that would not bind the UK to a common
external tariff
and would allow the UK to establish its own WTO tariff
schedules. Provisions
would be phased in after reaching agreement, with interim
arrangements in some
cases.
This leaves a wide range of possible outcomes regarding future
UK-EU trade and
institutional arrangements. In addition, the two-year Article 50
negotiations
relating to the UK's departure from the EU will be complex, and
the aim to agree
a new UK-EU relationship by March 2019 is ambitious. The final
outcome will
depend not just on the UK's objectives but on those of EU
negotiators and member
states, which may themselves vary, and the capacity for all
sides to compromise.
Phased implementation acknowledges the risk of a "disruptive
cliff-edge," but
the prime minister emphasised that this did not mean "unlimited
transitional
status". The pace of implementation could vary in different
areas.
The uncertainty for economic policy, external trade and
regulatory frameworks
created by June's Brexit vote are a sovereign rating weakness
for the UK. Our
sovereign ratings assessment is not predicated on any base case.
We will
continue to focus on the degree to which the Brexit process
risks damaging UK
medium-term economic prospects and public finances.
Consumer spending has supported UK GDP since the referendum, and
last November
we raised our 2017 growth forecast to 1.2% from 1.0%. But we
still believe
uncertainty about future trading arrangements with the EU and
the regulatory
environment will weigh on private sector investment - business
investment fell
2.2% yoy on 3Q16, according to the Office for National
Statistics - while rising
inflation will start to squeeze household real income growth
(the ONS said on
Tuesday that UK CPI rose by 1.6% in the year to December 2016,
the highest rate
since July 2014).
Mrs May on Tuesday listed 12 priorities as the UK prepares to
trigger Article 50
by the end of March. These include controlling migration, taking
legal powers
back from the European Court of Justice, and reaching an FTA
with the EU while
being free to make trade deals with other countries.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/891434">Alternative
Brexit Trade
Scenarios
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/892023">United
Kingdom Full
Rating Report
Contact:
Alex Muscatelli
Director, Sovereigns
+44 20 530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Michele Napolitano
Senior Director, Sovereigns
+44 203 530 1882
Brian Coulton
Managing Director, Chief Economist
+44 20 530 1140
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
