(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 17 (Fitch) Improved markets drove good earnings
performance for
Morgan Stanley (MS) according to Fitch Ratings. During a
seasonally slower
fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16), MS's net income was up 2% from
the sequential
quarter and up 79% from the prior year, which included
restructuring costs in
the company's fixed income trading business and challenging
market conditions.
On a full-year basis, MS's net income was down 2% from the prior
year, which
Fitch considers to be satisfactory given the slow start to the
year, but lower
than some peers.
The quarterly results were driven by strong advisory net revenue
on higher
levels of completed M&A activity. An additional driver of
results was stronger
performance in the company's Fixed Income business unit across
most product
categories amid better industrywide trading conditions.
The company's reported annualized return on average equity
(ROAE) was 8.7% in
4Q16, unchanged from the sequential quarter, but up from 4.9%
excluding DVA in
the year-ago quarter. On a full-year basis, MS's ROAE was 8.0%,
up from 7.8%
excluding DVA in the prior year. Fitch considers these results
to be
encouraging, though they remain below the company's long-term
ROAE target range
of between 9%-11%.
MS's results generally were in line with peer banks that have
reported 4Q16
results to date, as all have benefited from improved market
conditions for
trading activity within their Fixed Income, Currency, and
Commodities divisions
(FICC). Additionally, higher interest rates over the course of
the year have
begun to drive some improvement in net interest income (NII)
across the
industry.
MS's overall investment banking net revenue grew 15% from the
sequential quarter
and 5% from the year-ago quarter. This was due to the improved
advisory results
noted previously as well as improved debt underwriting net
revenue due to higher
levels of non-investment grade issuance. Equity underwriting
net revenue
modestly declined amid continuing slow volumes of new initial
public offerings
(IPOs).
As noted, reported sales and trading net revenue was up 1% from
the sequential
quarter and 49% from the year-ago quarter. Net revenue from
equity trading, a
franchise strength for MS, increased 4% from the sequential
quarter and 9% from
the year-ago quarter. Fixed income net revenue was essentially
unchanged from
the sequential quarter, which is significant as the fourth
quarter tends to be
seasonally slow. Relative to the year-ago quarter net revenue
more than
doubled.
Overall wealth management net revenue in 4Q16 was up 3% from the
sequential
quarter and 6% from the year-ago quarter. This was in part
driven by higher
NII, which expanded 11% from the sequential quarter and 26% from
the year-ago
quarter. Given the Federal Reserve's rate hike in December 2016
as well the view
of potentially higher rates over the course the year, NII may
continue to expand
over the next 12 months.
The wealth management segment's pre-tax operating margin in 4Q16
was 22%, down
from 23% in the sequential quarter but up from 20% in the
year-ago quarter.
This quarter's result was only slightly below the company's
long-term pre-tax
profit margin for this segment of between 23%-25%, as the
segment's potential
operating leverage remains constrained.
The company's investment management segment's 4Q16 net revenue
was down 9% from
the sequential quarter and 19% from the year-ago quarter due
largely to
markdowns of legacy limited partner investments in third party
sponsored funds.
Asset management fees excluding these markdowns were essentially
unchanged from
the prior year.
Expense management continues to be a key area of focus for MS's
management team.
Relative to the year-ago quarter the company generated positive
operating
leverage but relative to the sequential quarter generated modest
negative
operating leverage as high marketing and professional services
cost weighed on
the overall expense base.
Overall pre-tax margin incrementally declined to 25% in 4Q16,
down from 27% in
the sequential quarter, but up from 19% in the year-ago quarter.
MS' fully
phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio under the
advanced
approaches remained unchanged from the sequential quarter at
15.8% in 4Q16, and
up from 14.0% in the year ago quarter. MS's CET1 ratio remains
at the top end of
peer group averages, although it is expected to modestly decline
over time via
capital returns, subject to regulatory approval.
MS's 4Q'16 fully phased-in Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio
improved to
6.3% in 4Q16, up from 6.2% in the sequential quarter, and up
from 5.8% in the
year-ago quarter.
Liquidity remained solid with the company's Global Liquidity
Reserve (GLR) up to
$202 billion, or 24.9% of total assets amid continued deposit
growth. MS's
deposit balances were up to $155.8 billion in 4Q16 from $151.8
billion in the
sequential quarter.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0872
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
