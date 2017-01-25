(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Canadian Non-Life Insurance Market Update here NEW YORK, January 25 (Fitch) The Canadian non-life insurance industry is likely to return to an underwriting profit in 2017, according to Fitch Ratings' new report on the Canadian non-life insurance market. This follows the Fort McMurray, Alberta wildfire in May 2016 with estimated insured losses of CAD 3.8 billion that represents the largest natural catastrophe loss in Canada's history. Following a significant improvement in 2015 underwriting performance, the market in aggregate will shift to an underwriting loss in 2016. The full-year 2016 industry combined ratio may approximate 102% compared with 96.5% in 2015. Net profits are anticipated to dip by 60% in 2016. The catastrophe losses of 2016 had a negligible effect on insurers' capital strength, as reinsurers bore a significant portion of the losses. "Non-life Canadian insurers are expected to see an underwriting profit in 2017 as pricing fundamentals remain steady; however, in the medium-term economic uncertainty could dampen insurer revenue and earnings expansion," said Jim Auden, managing director, Fitch Ratings. While the Alberta wildfire was the largest loss event in Canada's history, looking ahead the single largest insurance modeled risk for Canada continues to be an earthquake, particularly one affecting British Columbia, and to a lesser extent the Ontario/Quebec region. Compared with the U.S. non-life insurance market, Canada historically posts better and less volatile underwriting results due to differing competitive dynamics, less severe catastrophe experience and less underwriting exposure to longer-tail casualty business. The Canadian insurance regulatory environment is a key factor in overall market stability, with prudent capital standards and an evolving oversight emphasis on sound corporate governance and enterprise risk management practices. Following a few years of significant acquisitions in the sector, Fitch expects continued consolidation in Canadian non-life insurance. Potential future transactions may emanate from strategic shifts within foreign-owned insurers and Canadian financial institutions that own insurers. In addition, the investment required to keep pace with technology advances in data analytics and more sophisticated modeling techniques could marginalize smaller players and fuel market consolidation. The report "Canadian Non-Life Insurance Market Update" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link. Contact: James B. 