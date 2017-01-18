(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 18 (Fitch) Concentrated refinancing risk in
portfolios of high
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio interest-only mortgage loans can
result in rating caps
for RMBS transactions, Fitch Ratings says. An example is the
Delft 2017 BV
transaction (Delft 2017), where investors could be exposed to
the strength and
liquidity of the housing and lending markets in a concentrated
period near bond
maturity. We think this market risk would result in a rating cap
at 'Asf'.
Delft 2017 is the refinancing of EMF-NL 2008-1 BV, a Dutch
non-prime RMBS,
currently rated 'BBB+'/Rating Watch Negative by Fitch. Fitch was
not asked to
rate Delft 2017.
As of June 2016, 92% of the loans in the portfolio were due to
mature between
2036 and 2038; 80% mature in 2037, just three years prior to the
scheduled legal
final maturity of Delft 2017 (according to the pre-sale reports
of other rating
agencies on the transaction).
Interest-only maturity risk materialises when borrowers are
unable to refinance
or sell their property to repay the mortgage loan when due. When
a large
proportion of a loan portfolio is scheduled to make a balloon
repayment in a
short period of time then there is concentrated exposure to the
strength of the
housing and lending market in that period. Borrowers in Delft
2017 may find
refinancing and repayment particularly challenging if they have
not prepaid or
refinanced in the current low interest rate environment.
Approximately 25% of the remaining borrowers in the portfolio
self-certified
their income when they took out their mortgage loans in 2007 and
2008. If and
when they decide to refinance their loans, it is likely that
they will be
subject to less favourable terms, as lenders may view the
characteristics of
their loans as being riskier than they did at origination.
Refinancing options
may also be limited, as non-prime lending in the Netherlands has
reduced in
recent years. Moreover, as a significant proportion of borrowers
approach their
pension age, loan affordability on an income basis may also be
less.
In a market downturn of the kind stressed in our higher rating
scenarios, the
servicer of the Delft 2017 mortgage loans could be forced to
implement a high
number of loan workouts, or to swiftly liquidate the collateral
to repay the
notes at maturity. In Fitch's view, this kind of market risk,
concentrated as it
is towards the end of a transaction's life is excessive and
would result in a
rating cap at 'Asf'. In practice, loan servicers will most
likely try to reduce
the interest-only exposure ahead of loan maturity, particularly
for
non-conforming borrowers. However, Fitch's analysis is
predicated on contracted
terms and gives little benefit to work-out strategies that
depend on borrower
cooperation.
EMF-NL 2008-1 BV currently has credit enhancement of about 36%
for the
outstanding class A2 and A3 notes. Notwithstanding the fact that
99% of
borrowers currently pay floating rates and reference interest
rates are at an
all-time low, 11% of the claims are still in arrears by more
than 30 days.
For more information, please see `Fitch Places 12 Dutch RMBS
Tranches on Rating
Watch Negative,' available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link.
Contact:
Kevin Vanistendael
Associate Director, RMBS
+44 20 3530 1564
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Sanja Paic
Senior Director, RMBS
+44 20 3530 1282
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001