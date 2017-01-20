(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Polish City of
Katowice's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'A-'. Fitch has also affirmed the city's National Long-Term
Rating at
'AA+(pol)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
The affirmation reflects Katowice's sound liquidity and strong
debt ratios,
which we expect to be maintained over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings factor in Katowice's strong capacity for
self-financing investments,
due to satisfactory fiscal performance, expected significant EU
capital grants
and large cash surpluses. The ratings also reflect expected
strong growth in
debt servicing over the medium term, which is mitigated by the
city's high
liquidity buffers and prudent debt policy.
The city's operating result in 2016 was supported by personal
tax revenue as
well as revenue from the property transfer tax. As a result the
city's operating
balance is expected to total PLN225m, or 14% of operating
revenue, up from an
average operating margin in 2011-2014 of 12.5%. Excluding the
one-off items
(PLN56m) the operating margin would be 10%-11%.
Our base case scenario expects Katowice's operating performance
to remain
satisfactory for the rating, fuelled by growing income and local
tax revenue due
to expected national economic growth. We forecast the operating
balance to
average PLN200m annually, or 11% of operating revenue in
2017-2019, excluding
some non-recurring operating revenue. Operating balance is under
pressure as
without the one-off revenue operating expenditure growth would
be comparable to
operating revenue growth. As a result, an inability to constrain
operating
expenditure growth could be rating-negative.
For 2017-2019 we forecast Katowice will spend PLN1.1bn on capex,
ie about
17%-20% of total expenditure. Half of the capex will be on
roads, more than 20%
on public transport, and the remainder on sport, culture and
thermo-insulation
of municipal buildings. We expect that more than half of
investment financing
will come from the city's current balance and about 35% from
capital revenue.
The rest will be covered by available cash and additional debt.
In 2016 capital expenditure amounted to about PLN150m, much
below the original
plan, due to the lack of EU grants. As a consequence investments
will be
postponed and the city will report a much higher-than-expected
budgetary surplus
of above PLN100m. The surplus will improve the city's already
strong liquidity.
Katowice expects the year-end cash balance will increase to
about PLN340m in
2016 from PLN262m in 2015.
We expect the city's liquidity to remain sound in the medium
term, which is
positive for the ratings. Investment will absorb part of its
significant cash
reserves, but still leave a sound cash balance significantly
exceeding projected
debt service. This is despite a likely increase in the latter to
PLN65m by 2019
(2016: PLN30m) as two European Investment Bank (EIB) loans
totalling PLN400m are
being redeemed.
Katowice's direct debt fell to PLN654m in 2016, due to the EIB
loan redemption
and no new debt. However, we expect debt to gradually increase
to PLN720m in
2017-2019 but no more than 45% of current revenue, similar to
levels reported in
2013-2015. The debt payback ratio (direct
risk-to-current-balance) should remain
healthy at three to four years in 2017-2019 (2016: three years),
below the
city's debt repayment profile of 17 years.
The city is the centre of a large Katowice conurbation, with 2
million
inhabitants out of 4.6 million in the whole Slaskie region. The
city's economy
is well-diversified and service-orientated, with 67.8% of gross
value added and
77% of employment from this sector in 2013 and 2014,
respectively (both above
the national average of 63.4% and 52%, respectively). GDP per
capita in the
Katowice sub-region in 2013 was 138.1% of the national average,
ranking it the
eighth-largest out of 72 sub-regions and translating into the
city's high tax
revenue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if Katowice improves its operating
performance
with an operating margin of above 15% on a sustained basis and
maintains a debt
payback ratio of below three years, providing the sovereign
ratings are also
upgraded.
Conversely, a sharper-than-expected deterioration in the city's
debt payback
ratio to above eight years, due to a sustained weakening in the
operating margin
or a significant rise in the city's direct debt to above 70% of
current revenue,
could result in negative rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 330 62 85
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
