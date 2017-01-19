(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Premier Foods' (Premier; B/Stable) warning that its FY17 (financial year to March 2017) profits will suffer from a combination of higher marketing investments and a gradual increase in raw material prices raises the company's financial risk profile. It is likely to reduce free cash flow (FCF) to a few GBP millions for FY17 and result in a higher leverage over FY17-FY19 compared with our previous expectations. A major increase in consumer prices has yet to materialise in the UK market as price and currency hedges are still protecting manufacturers but in 2017 industry participants will raise prices. The extent by which food manufacturers, suppliers and consumers will share the burden of higher raw material costs will depend on several factors. These include the availability of lower-priced substitute products and formulations, price elasticity of consumers and relative bargaining power between distributors and manufacturers. On balance, we expect Premier to enjoy better pricing power than in a deflationary environment but the company may also absorb some of the input cost increases. For Premier's FY18 and FY19 profits, we see some mitigating factors to these downside risks from further efforts towards cost rationalisation announced yesterday which should partly offset the expected raw material cost increases, as well as the company's commercial partnerships with Nissin Foods. Selling Premier's products through the international network of the new shareholder Nissin Foods, as well as Nissin's products into the UK, should start enhancing Premier's top line in 4QFY17 once the first product launches take place. Premier's financial flexibility, however, remains constrained by high interest costs (approximately GBP40m per annum) and by the rise of pension contribution to nearly GBP60m annually for FY17-FY19. Fitch now projects funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage could reach 8.0x in FY17, a level that will be high for Premier's 'B' IDR. While we still expect the ratio to fall back to below 6.0x after FY20 when the commitment to pay higher contributions into the company's pension fund lapses, persistently adverse developments of Premier's trading performance could affect the company's de-leveraging capabilities. However leverage measured as lease-adjusted net debt-to-EBITDAR leverage ranging between 4.0x and 4.5x remains moderate reflecting manageable refinancing risks. Positively Premier maintains many of the characteristics of a 'BB' category packaged food issuer. These include a healthy EBITDA margin in the mid-high teens, a relevant position in the UK food market and FCF in neutral-to-positive territory. The company now has a strong pipeline of product launches and this is paying off in terms of volume growth (+3.4% in 3QFY17) which, in a competitive UK market can only be achieved through intense advertising and promotion investments. According to management, promotional activity in particular has affected 9MYTD profitability. Encouragingly, Premier is maintaining market share growth and we view this as critical ahead of the likely increase of the general price environment in the UK in the coming months. Currently, we view Premier's rating as substantially within the parameters consistent with a 'B' IDR. We have re-modelled our rating case under the assumption of a drop of FY17 EBITDA to only slightly above GBP130m (FY16: GBP145m). While FY17 EBITDA margin will likely fall towards 17%, this is a level still considered healthy for its rating, leading to positive to neutral FCF over FY17-FY19 and an FFO fixed charge coverage of 1.9x-2.3x (FY16: 2.6x), ie above the minimum threshold of 1.8x compatible with its 'B' IDR. The company's liquidity position remains satisfactory before its GBP272m revolving credit facility (GBP89m drawn as of end September 2016) matures in March 2019. Contact: Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 879087214 Fitch Italia S.P.A. Via Morigi 6 20123 Milan Marialuisa Macchia Associate Director +39 02 879087213 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 