(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 18 (Fitch) The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s (GS)
fourth quarter
2016 (4Q16) net income was up 12% from the sequential quarter,
benefiting from
elevated market activity in the quarter and on-going operating
expense control,
according to Fitch Ratings. Net income was up substantially from
the year-ago
quarter which included a large settlement related to legacy
residential mortgage
backed securities (RMBS). On a full-year basis, net income was
up 22% due to
the settlement noted above as well as good cost management
throughout 2016.
GS's overall annualized return on average equity (ROAE) of 11.4%
in 4Q16 was up
from 11.2% in the prior quarter. On a full-year basis, GS's
ROAE was 9.4% in
2016, which reflects the comparatively more challenging first
half of the year.
GS's overall results have generally been consistent with peer
banks that have
reported thus far, though GS delivered comparatively stronger
results in debt
underwriting offset by comparatively weaker results in equities
trading. Weaker
equities trading results were due to softer results in cash
products
particularly in Asia as well as lower net revenues in
derivatives.
Total investment banking net revenue was down 3% from the
sequential quarter and
4% from the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, the decline was
attributable to
lower debt and equity underwriting net revenue partially offset
by higher net
revenue in financial advisory given higher levels of closed M&A
transactions
during the quarter. On a year-over-year basis, higher leveraged
finance
activity contributed to stronger debt underwriting net revenue
but was offset by
lower advisory and equity underwriting net revenue as the
initial public
offering market remained relatively muted.
The company's Institutional Client Services (ICS) businesses
benefited from
improved net revenue within the Fixed Income, Currency and
Commodities (FICC)
businesses. In 4Q16, which tends to be seasonally slow, FICC net
revenue was 2%
higher than the prior strong quarter and 78% higher than a
relatively soft
year-ago quarter. This was driven by improvements across all
FICC businesses,
but particularly strong results in rates and credit products.
GS's Investing and Lending segment continued to grow relative to
both the
sequential and year-ago quarters as did the Investment
Management (IM) segment
which typically benefits from higher incentive fees realized in
the last quarter
of the year. On a full-year basis, however, net revenue
declined in the IM
segment as incentive fee realizations were significantly less in
2016 than they
were in 2015.
GS's expense management over the course of the year helped to
buoy its earnings
performance. In 4Q16, total operating expenses declined 10% from
the sequential
quarter and 23% from the year-ago quarter, which included the
RMBS settlement.
On a full-year basis, operating expenses declined 19% from the
prior year.
Notwithstanding, the RMBS settlement, other expense declines
included an 8%
decline in compensation expenses as well as lower professional
fees. The ratio
of compensation and benefits expense to net revenues for 2016
was 38.1% compared
with 37.5% in the prior year.
Fitch notes that the relative stability of this ratio indicates
some operating
leverage in GS's business model as the compensation ratio has
remained stable
while net revenue has been more variable.
In Fitch's view, GS's capital ratios and liquidity metrics
remain consistent
with the rating category (Viability Rating of 'a') given the
agency's assessment
of the inherent variability of many of GS's businesses.
The company's transitionally phased-in Basel III Common Equity
Tier 1 ratio
under the advanced approach was 13.1% in 4Q16, relative to 12.4%
in the
sequential quarter. GS's fully phased-in enhanced supplementary
leverage ratio
(SLR) was 6.4% in 4Q16 relative to 6.3% at the end of 3Q16.
Additionally, GS's Global Core Liquid Assets were $226 billion,
or 26.2% of
total assets, at 4Q16 relative to $214 billion at the end of
3Q16, or 24.3% of
total assets.
In December 2016, Goldman's previous President and Chief
Operating Officer (COO)
Gary Cohn left to join the Trump administration as Director of
the National
Economic Council. Going forward, the co-President and co-COO
role will be split
by current Investment Banking co-head David Solomon and current
Chief Financial
Officer (CFO) Harvey Schwartz. Replacing Schwartz as CFO in
April 2017 will be
current Chief Information Officer R. Martin Chavez.
On Goldman's 4Q16 earnings call, Chavez stated that he is
currently shadowing
Schwartz and intends to maintain emphasis on risk management and
conservative
funding, while bringing his mathematical or technology-based
expertise to the
role.
Fitch views the articulation of consistent financial risk
management stance
positively, although potential changes associated with the new
senior management
roles will need to be evaluated over a longer time horizon.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0872
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001