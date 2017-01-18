(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 18 (Fitch) U.S. Bancorp's (USB) fourth quarter
2016 (4Q16) net
income declined 1.6% from the sequential quarter and was flat
relative to the
year-ago quarter, according to Fitch Ratings. For the full year
USB's net income
was flat relative to the prior year.
USB's 4Q16 annualized return on average assets (ROAA) was 1.32%,
down from 1.36%
in prior quarter and 1.41% in the year-ago quarter. ROAA for the
full year 2016
was 1.36%, also down from 1.44% in 2015.
USB also indicated that its long-term Chairman and CEO Richard
Davis will become
Executive Chairman, and he will be replaced by current President
and COO Andrew
Cecere, who had also previously been Chief Financial Officer
(CFO) of the
corporation.
USB's 4Q16 total net revenue was essentially flat from the
sequential quarter,
and up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter. However, USB delivered
negative operating
leverage relative to both the sequential quarter and year-ago
quarters as
expenses climbed 2.5% relative to 3Q16 and 6.9% relative to
4Q15. Higher
expenses were primarily due to growth in compliance costs
related to its consent
order around Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering as well as
Department of
Labor fiduciary rule.
As a result of the negative operating leverage USB's efficiency
ratio ticked up
to 55.3%, which remains near the top of peer group averages.
Fitch would expect
some levelling off of expenses should the compliance related
costs begin to
abate over the course of the year.
USB's NII grew 2.1% relative to the sequential quarter and 4.6%
relative to the
year ago quarter primarily due to growth in average earning
assets as USB's
fully taxable equivalent net interest margin (NIM) has remained
relatively
stable at 2.98% in 4Q16. The NIM remained stable as higher cash
balances and
lower reinvestment rates on securities offset the impact of
higher interest
rates and some loan growth.
Average loans grew 1.1% relative to the sequential quarter
driven by higher
commercial loan balances and higher credit card balances.
Relative to the
year-ago quarter average loans grew 6.2% driven by higher credit
card balances,
commercial loans, and residential mortgages. However, the
company did indicate
that overall loan utilization remain low.
Deposit growth continues to outpace loan growth despite higher
interest rates
across the industry. Average total deposits grew 3.3% from the
sequential
quarter and 11.8% from the year-ago quarter. As deposit growth
has continued to
outpace loan growth, and been held in cash and high quality
liquid assets (HQLA)
this has also dampened the effect of higher interest rates on
USB's NIM.
Performance in the company's various non-interest income
businesses was more
mixed. Overall non-interest income declined 0.6% from the
sequential quarter as
higher credit and debit card revenue was offset by the expected
decline in
mortgage banking income and the seasonal decline in payments
products revenue
reflecting lower government related transaction volumes.
Relative to the
year-ago quarter, overall non-interest income expanded 3.9% due
to higher credit
and debit card revenue as well as higher mortgage banking
income.
USB's overall credit quality metrics continues to remain well
below historical
levels for both USB and the industry, and at what Fitch believes
to be near
industrywide troughs. Total net charge-offs (NCOs) ticked up 1
basis point
relative to the sequential quarter and was unchanged relative to
the year-ago
quarter at 0.47% in 4Q16. Similarly, non-performing asset (NPA)
ratios remained
strong at 0.59% in 4Q16, relative to 0.61% in the sequential
quarter and 0.58%
in the year-ago quarter.
In 4Q16, USB's fully phased-in Basel III CET1 ratio under the
standardized
approach ticked down 20 basis points to 9.1%. This was due to
the aforementioned
balance sheet growth as well as returning 79% of earnings being
returned to
shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
