(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Kroger Co.'s (Kroger) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and Short-Term IDR and commercial paper ratings at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned a rating of 'BBB' to Kroger's issuance of $1 billion of 30-year senior unsecured notes due 2047. The new notes rank pari passu with existing debt and are being issued under Kroger's indenture dated June 25, 1999. Proceeds from the issuance will be used to reduce outstanding commercial paper balances and for general corporate purposes. At Nov. 5, 2016, Kroger had $2.2 billion of commercial paper outstanding. The ratings reflect Kroger's historically strong identical store sales (IDs), relatively stable EBIT margin, moderate financial leverage, and significant scale. While ID sales have softened and margins are experiencing modest pressure, ratings incorporate Fitch expectations that IDs will gradually recover towards 3%, that Kroger will maintain its market share, and that EBIT margin will stabilize around 3% even as price investments continue. KEY RATING DRIVERS Identical Store Sales Slow: Fitch believes the recent slowdown in Kroger's ID sales is due to a combination of grocery deflation that accelerated through 2016, price investments, and some slowing in the growth of customer visits due to increased competitive activity. ID sales growth, excluding fuel, decelerated to 0.1% and 1.5%, respectively, for the quarter and year-to-date (YTD) period ended Nov. 5, 2016 from the 5% range in 2014 and 2015. Customer visits increased 1.2% while product cost deflation was 1.1%. During the YTD period, customer visits increased 2.1% and product cost deflation was 0.6%. Fitch projects ID sales of 1% in 2016 with gradual improvement to 2% in 2017 and 3% in 2018 as food inflation returns, price investments continue, and Kroger continues to grow customer visits in the 1% to 2% range. The USDA is currently forecasting food at home CPI of 0.5% to 1% in 2017 versus -0.5% to -1.5% in 2016 due to firming dairy and protein prices. Modest Margin Pressure: Kroger has demonstrated an ability to offset historical gross margin pressure from investments in price with cost-containment and the leveraging of fixed costs, resulting in EBIT margin gradually expanding to 3.4% in 2015. However, Fitch expects Kroger's EBIT margin to decline to 3.2% in 2016 from 3.4% in 2015, due to negative operating leverage, lower fuel margin per gallon, and the integration of the lower margin Roundy's business (acquired in December 2015). Fitch expects EBIT margin to stabilize at around 3% in 2017 as ID sales slowly recover to 3%, with gross margin investments being offset by expense leverage. Moderating FCF, Aggressive Buybacks: Fitch expects Kroger's free cash flow (FCF, cash flow from operations less capex and dividends) to moderate to $500 million to $600 million annually from $1.1 billion in 2015 due mainly to higher capex. Capex has increased from 2.1% of sales in 2012 to a projected 3.3% in 2016 or from $2.1 billion to $3.8 billion. Capex is projected to stay elevated in support of high return projects and store growth in fill-in markets while dividend increases are expected to continue with the payout to net income ratio remaining in the 20% range. Kroger raised its dividend 14% in 2016, after upping it 13.5% in 2015. Kroger periodically uses incremental debt to partially finance share repurchases while remaining within the constructs of its target leverage ratio. Net share repurchases are running at a record pace in 2016 at $1.4 billion YTD through November with debt approximating more than $13 billion versus roughly $12 billion in 2015. Given slower ID sales and EBITDA growth, Fitch would expect Kroger to manage its capital structure and leverage such that total adjusted debt/EBITDAR approximates 3.0x or lower in order to maintain current ratings. Steady Leverage: Kroger currently targets net debt/EBITDA of 2.0x to 2.2x which corresponds to gross adjusted debt/EBITDAR (using 8x rent) approximating 3.0x. The company has indicated that debt and leverage could grow over time if it continues to negotiate restructuring of troubled multiemployer pension plan (MEPP) obligations in order to help stabilize its associates' future benefits. Fitch does not reflect these off-balance sheet obligations in leverage calculations but considers implications of contributions to underfunded single-employer pension plans and off-balance MEPPs on future cash flow along with overall financial policy and operating trends. Therefore, Fitch would expect Kroger to moderate share buybacks if leverage increases to fund pension obligations such that net debt/EBITDA remains around 2.0x to 2.2x and total adjusted debt/EBITDAR continues to approximate 3.0x. Significant Scale and Diversification: Kroger benefits from its position as the largest supermarket retailer in the nation, its geographic diversity, and its multiple store formats which provide convenience to its customers. The company generates over $100 billion of revenue, and operated 2,778 supermarket and multidepartment stores, 784 convenience stores, and 323 jewelry stores across 49 major markets in 2015. Kroger has a significant fuel business, and manufactures about 40% of the private-label products sold in its stores. Corporate brands represent about 25% of total units sold, excluding fuel and pharmacy. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Kroger include: --Revenue grows nearly 5% in 2016, inclusive of the Roundy's acquisition, and then 3% to 4% annually thereafter; --Nonfuel ID sales approximate 1% in 2016, 2% in 2017, and 3% in 2018, as food inflation returns, price investments continue, and Kroger continues to grow customer visits in the 1% to 2% range; --Gross margin expands approximately 40 basis points in 2016, due to a decline in lower margin fuel sales and the Roundy's acquisition, and declines 25 bps annually thereafter due to price investments; --EBIT margin declines about 20 bps to 3.2% in 2016 and falls 20 bps to 3% thereafter; --EBITDA grows at a low-single digit rate in 2016 and 2017 then grows at a mid-single digit rate thereafter; --FCF (post dividends) approximates $500 million to $600 million annually; --Net debt/EBITDA remains around management's targeted 2.0x - 2.2x range, approximating 3.0x throughout the forecast period RATING SENSITIVITIES A positive rating action would be considered if total adjusted debt/EBITDAR improved to the mid-2x range, together with steady mid-single digit ID sales growth and gradual margin improvement. This is not anticipated at this time given the company's financial strategy and its 2.0x to 2.2x net debt/EBITDA target. A negative action would be considered if adjusted leverage moved up to the low-3.0x range due to pressure on the top line and margins and/or a more aggressive approach to share repurchases or acquisitions. LIQUIDITY Kroger had $2 billion of liquidity at Nov. 5, 2016, with approximately $1.4 billion of cash and the rest available under the firm's $2.75 billion revolver. Ongoing liquidity is supported by the company's FCF which Fitch projects will approximate $500 million to $600 million in most years. Kroger's revolving credit facility expires June 2019 and supports commercial paper (CP) borrowings and letters of credit (LCs). Kroger had no borrowings under its revolver but approximately $2.2 billion of CP and roughly $13 million of LCs at Nov. 5, 2016. Upcoming debt maturities include $600 million of 6.4% notes due August 2017 which Fitch expects will be refinanced. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed Kroger's ratings as follows: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'; --Bank credit facility at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Fitch has assigned the following rating: --$1 billion senior unsecured notes due 2047 at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. 