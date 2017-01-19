(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia
has affirmed the
National Ratings of four foreign-owned Indonesian banks. The
banks are:
- PT Bank KEB Hana Indonesia (KEB Hana Indonesia),
- PT Bank Woori Saudara Indonesia 1906, Tbk (BWS),
- PT Bank ICBC Indonesia (ICBC Indonesia), and
- PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk (BTPN).
Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB' Long-Term Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and all other international ratings of KEB Hana
Indonesia. The
Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided
at the end of
this commentary.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
The ratings of the banks reflect Fitch's view of parental
support and linkage
for the four banks.
Fitch believes timely support for KEB Hana Indonesia, BWS, ICBC
Indonesia and
BTPN is highly likely to be forthcoming from their higher-rated
parents, namely
Korea-based KEB Hana Bank (A-/Stable) and Woori Bank
(A-/Stable), Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC; A/Stable), and Japan's
Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corporation (SMBC, A/Negative), respectively.
In Fitch's view, the four banks are strategically important
subsidiaries of
their respective parents that support their parent's goals of
business growth in
emerging Asian countries, particularly Indonesia. KEB Hana
Indonesia's loan
portfolio is proportionately distributed between the SME and
corporate segments,
while BWS focuses on lending to consumer and corporate segments.
ICBC
Indonesia's loan portfolio is mainly derived from larger
corporations while BTPN
focuses on lending to pensioners and micro lending.
VIABILITY RATING
KEB Hana Indonesia's Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's
strong
performance in asset-quality and relationship with Korea-based
customers,
despite its small franchise, high appetite for credit growth,
and moderate
profitability compared with its larger peers. The VR also takes
into account
on-going support from its parent, especially in funding,
liquidity and
capitalisation.
KEB Hana Indonesia, BWS and BTPN have maintained satisfactory
capital profiles
with their parents' support. Their Tier 1 capital ratios stood
at 17.0%, 17.0%
and 23.9%, respectively, at end-September 2016. ICBC Indonesia's
Tier 1 ratio
remained modest at 11.6%, which means the bank will need a
capital injection in
the near term from its parent to support its business growth.
The loan/deposit
ratios (LDR) of KEB Hana Indonesia and ICBC Indonesia are likely
to remain high
in the near term as they seek higher loan growth. However, the
liquidity risks
associated with high loan growth are mitigated by liquidity
support from their
parents, which Fitch expects to be forthcoming in times of need.
Profitability is likely to be subdued due to intense competition
for low-cost
funding with larger peer banks, with the four banks at a
disadvantage because of
their smaller and more limited franchises. In Fitch's view,
asset quality at the
four banks, although weaker at ICBC Indonesia, should remain
manageable in the
near term, even if the economic environment were to remain
sluggish.
ISSUE RATINGS
The ratings of the banks' rupiah-denominated senior bonds are
the same as their
National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings in accordance with
Fitch criteria.
KEB Hana Indonesia's subordinated debt is rated two notches
below its National
Long-Term Rating - one notch for loss severity to reflect their
subordination
and write-down features, and one notch for non-performance risk
to reflect
coupon and principal deferral risk. Fitch's standard approach is
to notch twice
for non-performance risk to account for deferral risk and our
view that deferral
of payment is likely to be triggered before any write-down.
However, for
foreign-owned banks with institutional support from their
parents, as in the
case of KEB Hana Indonesia, notching for non-performance is
reduced to one, as
we view that the risk of non-performance is partly neutralised
by potential
parent support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
Upside potential for KEB Hana Indonesia's IDRs may result from
an upgrade of
Indonesia's Country Ceiling of 'BBB', but only if the parent's
ratings remain
above Indonesia's Country Ceiling. The Support Rating is likely
to remain
unchanged unless there is a multiple-notch change in its
parent's IDRs. There is
no rating upside for the four banks' National Ratings as they
are already at the
top of the scale.
Downward rating pressure may arise from any developments leading
to a weakening
of perceived support from their parents, such as major changes
to ownership or
material deterioration of the subsidiaries' operating
performance, thereby
deviating from the objectives envisaged by the parents.
VIABILITY RATING
Rating upside on KEB Hana Indonesia's VR may result if its
franchise expands to
be more comparable to the major Indonesian banks', while it
maintains sound
asset quality, healthy risk-adjusted profitability, and a
predominantly low-cost
deposit-funded balance sheet. Rating downside may result from
significant
deterioration in asset quality, capitalisation, or marked
weakening in its
liquidity profile.
ISSUE RATINGS
Any changes in the banks' National Ratings would affect the
banks' issue
ratings.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
KEB Hana Indonesia
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at
'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at
'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Subordinated bond rating affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
BWS
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
ICBC Indonesia
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Medium-Term Notes 2014 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
BTPN
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior unsecured bond tranches under programme I 2011
affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'
Rupiah senior unsecured bond tranche under programme II 2013
affirmed at
'AAA(idn)'
Rupiah senior unsecured bond programme III 2016 and tranches
affirmed at
'AAA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts:
Ambreesh Srivastava (International ratings for KEB Hana
Indonesia)
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Gary Hanniffy, CFA (National Ratings for KEB Hana Indonesia, BWS
and ICBC
Indonesia)
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Iwan Wisaksana (National Ratings for BTPN)
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
Secondary Analyst:
Gary Hanniffy, CFA (International Ratings for KEB Hana
Indonesia)
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017750
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
