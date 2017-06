(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 3 EUR750m mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'; the Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due January 2024, and has a 12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue out of DBS's covered bonds programme to the equivalent of SGD3.25bn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme's rating is based on DBS's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', an IDR uplift of zero notches, a payment continuity uplift (PCU) of six notches, a recovery uplift of one notch and the asset percentage (AP) of 85.5% used in the programme's asset coverage test, which is relied upon by Fitch in its analysis. The AP equals Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP and corresponds to an 'AA+' tested rating on a probability of default basis and a one-notch recovery uplift. The recovery uplift is capped at one-notch due to significant foreign exchange risk, as the covered bonds are denominated in a currency different to the cover assets, which could affect recoveries given the default of the covered bonds. The Outlook on the covered bond rating reflects the Stable Outlook on DBS's Long-Term IDR and a four-notch buffer against the downgrade of the issuer's IDR. The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 85.5% is equivalent to a breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) of 17.0%. This is driven by the asset disposal loss of 17.9%, which reflects the significant asset and liability mismatches in the programme, with the weighted-average (WA) life of the cover assets at 12.2 years (based on DBS's projected cash flow) and the liabilities at 3.7 years. The credit loss component contributes 3.4% to breakeven OC, and the cash flow component reduces it by 4.3% due to the available excess spread modelled by Fitch in the programme. VARIATION FROM CRITERIA Fitch has applied a variation from its cover asset refinancing spread level (RSL) assumptions for Singapore, which provide for refinancing stress on standard mortgage cover assets, simulating their sale to meet covered bond payments. Fitch incorporated a loan sale assumption of 0.25% as an add-on to the standard RSL for Singapore for loans linked to Central Provident Fund (CPF) amounts used for the purchase of residential property. This is because the portion of the cover pool comprising CPF-linked loans is subject to potentially higher sales costs because CPF board consent or court approval is required to transfer the CPF-linked loans to a third party. Fitch believes a potential buyer would want to be compensated for the additional cost in purchasing these CPF-linked loans. For CPF-linked loans, Fitch considered an additional stressed refinancing rate differential of 25bp above Singapore's mortgage RSL. Fitch tested the cash flows in an 'AA+' stress scenario for timely payment by applying an RSL of 251bp instead of 234bp, based on the pro-rata value of the CPF-linked loans to the cover pools. RATING SENSITIVITIES DBS's covered bonds are vulnerable to a downgrade if the relied-upon asset percentage (AP), used in the asset coverage test, rises above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 85.5% or if the bank's Long-Term IDR falls below 'BBB+'. If the AP in the programme rises to the maximum 95.0% contractual AP stipulated in the programme documents, the rating on the covered bonds would fall to 'AA', one notch above the bank's Long-Term IDR. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Contact: Primary Analyst Keum Hee Oh Director +82 2 3278 8373 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch 9F, 97 Uisadang-daero Yeongdeungpo-gu Seoul, 07327 South Korea Secondary Analyst Claire Heaton Senior Director +61 2 8256 0361 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. - The source of information used to assess these ratings was DBS. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public. Applicable Criteria APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 30 Aug 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 01 Sep 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Fitch's Cover Asset Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions - Excel File (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 May 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1017958 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. 