(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an
expected long-term
rating of 'B(EXP)/RR4' to Banco Supervielle S.A.'s (Supervielle)
upcoming series
A senior unsecured floating rate notes.
The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt
of final
documents conforming to the information received to date.
The notes will be for up to an amount equivalent to USD300
million, denominated
in Argentine Pesos (ARS) but payable in USD as calculated by the
Calculation
Agent by converting the ARS amounts due into USD at the
applicable exchange rate
on the relevant calculation date. The tenor of the notes will be
between 3.5 and
5 years, with the principal to be paid in two installments, and
carry a floating
annual interest. The notes will rank equally with other senior
unsecured debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR AND IDRs
Banco Supervielle's Viability Rating (VR) and Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) are
driven by the still volatile and adverse economic and operating
environment,
albeit some structural recent improvements to Argentina's policy
framework could
benefit the bank's performance. The ratings also consider the
bank's good
profitability, sound and stable asset quality, adequate funding
and liquidity
profile, improved capitalization and gradually strengthening
franchise.
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The long-term rating of 'B' assigned to Supervielle's new debt
issuance is at
the same level as the bank's Long-Term Local Currency IDR
considering the
absence of credit enhancement or subordination feature. The
recovery rating of
'RR4' assigned to Supervielle's senior debt issuance reflects
the average
expected recovery in case of bank liquidation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
Supervielle's ratings would move in line with any change of
Argentina's
sovereign rating. In addition, Supervielle's ratings could be
affected if the
operating environment drives a material deterioration in its
financial profile,
resulting in a Fitch core capital ratio significantly falling
and remaining
below 3%, which Fitch's sees unlikely in the short term.
Under current circumstances, Fitch considers unlikely that
Argentine banks could
be rated above the sovereign. Therefore, upside potential in the
Supervielle's
ratings is heavily contingent upon positive developments in the
sovereign rating
dynamics.
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The rating for Supervielle's new debt issuance would move in
line with the
bank's Long-term Local Currency IDR.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Banco Supervielle:
--Senior unsecured notes 'B(EXP)/RR4'.
Fitch currently rates Supervielle as follows:
--Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term IDRs 'B'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs 'B';
--Viability Rating 'b';
--Subordinated debt 'B-/RR6';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503 2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20, Sala 401-B
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+56 2 2499 3320
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1018187
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001