(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Romania's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-', with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Romania's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'/'F3'. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'BBB+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local
Currency IDRs at
'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Romania's ratings are constrained by fiscal uncertainties that
stem from
continued pro-cyclical fiscal loosening, as well as, a net
external debtor
position weaker than the median of 'BBB' peers. This is offset
by Fitch's
expectation of robust economic growth and stability in the
banking sector.
Fitch estimates the impact of tax-reducing and expenditure
increasing measures
under the Fiscal Code raised Romania's 2016 general government
fiscal deficit
(ESA 2010) to 2.9% of GDP from 0.8% of GDP a year earlier.
Further upward
pressure on the headline deficit is expected in 2017, with Fitch
forecasting a
deficit of 3.1% of GDP.
The 2017 fiscal budget has yet to be finalised. However, a
series of
deficit-widening measures have already been approved by the new
Centre-left
coalition (Social Democratic Party - Alliance for Democrat
Liberals). Together
with measures approved by the previous government in 2016, Fitch
expects this
will have a total net revenue impact close to negative 1.0% of
GDP in 2017. The
new government anticipates that with the increase in minimum
wages, an
elimination of the cap on social contributions, and the
assumption of 5.2%
economic growth, the net negative impact on revenues from
further tax cuts in
excises and VAT will be contained. However, for the government
to achieve its
target of keeping the headline deficit below 3% of GDP, further
measures will be
needed. There is the risk that in order to fulfill electoral
promises, higher
current spending will be offset by cuts in capital expenditure.
Romania's widening fiscal deficit also puts upward pressure on
general
government debt, which in recent years has gradually
deteriorated towards the
median debt ratio of the 'BBB' range. Fitch estimates that
general government
debt reached 37.7% of GDP in 2016, and we project debt to
increase to 39.6% of
GDP in 2017. Debt sustainability is further supported by the
fact that debt
refinancing and interest rate risks are low, with around 85% of
total debt stock
in medium- to long-term maturities, with fixed rates.
With a new round of fiscal stimulus, Fitch is projecting another
year of strong
fiscally-induced economic growth, with real GDP growth expected
to reach 4.8% in
2017, before slowing down to 4.0% in 2018. Growth will continue
to be led by
household consumption, with a moderate pick-up in gross fixed
capital formation.
Meanwhile, the contribution from net exports is projected to
stay negative.
Strong growth and fading negative base effects from 2016 tax
cuts will push
inflation back into positive territory in 1H17. Growth will be
above the 'BBB'
median (2.9%) and one of the fastest in the in the EU. However,
progress in
converging Romania's GDP per capita levels towards that of
higher rated peers
has been slow, and the economy still faces structural challenges
improving
labour market dynamics and efficiency of state-owned
enterprises.
Romania's rating remains constrained by its net external debtor
position, which
is higher than 'BBB' peers, estimated by Fitch at 21.0% of GDP
for 2016,
compared with the 'BBB' median estimate of 2.3%. The majority of
external debt
is owed by the private sector. However, its sustainability is
supported by
ongoing trends of deleveraging and a relatively large share of
intercompany
lending. Since peaking at 39.2% of GDP back in 2012, Fitch
forecasts net
external debt to continue gradually declining in 2016-2017.
Romania's ratings are supported by a stable banking sector.
Banks are well
capitalised (sector capital adequacy ratio 18.8%, 2016),
sufficiently funded by
local deposits and their balance sheets continue to improve as
the share of
non-performing loans declines. Legislative risks to the sector
have stabilised
following a favourable ruling by the Constitutional Court on the
Debt Discharge
Law, which diminishes the risk of a large financial cost for the
sector.
However, leglislation on CHF loan conversion law is still
pending.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Romania a score equivalent to a
rating of 'BBB+'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
decided not to adopt the score indicated by the SRM as the
starting point for
its analysis because the SRM output has migrated from 'BBB' to
'BBB+', but in
our view this is potentially a temporary improvement.
Assuming an SRM output of 'BBB', Fitch's sovereign rating
committee adjusted the
output to arrive at the final Long-Term IDR by applying its QO,
relative to
rated peers, as follows:
- External Finances: -1 notch, to reflect Romania's
significantly higher net
external debtor position than the 'BBB' median, and lower
international
liquidity ratio than the 'BBB' median.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger negative rating action are:
-Significantly higher fiscal deficits and worsening of
government debt dynamics.
- A deterioration in external debt dynamics.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively,
trigger positive
rating action include:
- Credible fiscal consolidation, which improves the long-term
trajectory of
public debt dynamics.
- Sustained improvement in external finances.
- Sustainable improvement in GDP per capita levels and other
structural
indicators.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Romanian
subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their
foreign parent banks.
Fitch assumes Romania's main economic partners in the EU will
benefit from a
gradual economic recovery.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1527
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0324
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
