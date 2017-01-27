(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Region of
Valle d'Aosta's (VdA) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term
Foreign Currency IDR
at 'F1'. The long-term ratings on the region's senior unsecured
bonds have also
been affirmed at 'A'.
The affirmation reflects our expectation that VdA's special
status will remain
unchanged and that the region's strong budgetary performance
will be maintained
in the medium term, despite transitory pressures due to revised
revenue
attribution as defined by the national government. The
affirmation is also
supported by our expectation that VdA will continue its trend of
moderate direct
debt, wealthy although small economy and prudent management. The
Negative
Outlook reflects that of Italy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Autonomy Underpins Rating
VdA is eligible to be rated above the sovereign (BBB+/Negative)
by virtue of its
institutional strength and high financial autonomy. VdA's
constitutionally
granted special status entitles the region to receive 100% of
major national
taxes (PIT, CIT and VAT).
The special status underpins the region's tax revenue resilience
and limits
dependence on state transfers, allowing the region to maintain
solid budgetary
performance while coping with the pressures stemming from
Italy's public
finances consolidation. The latter includes changes tax
attributions leading to
nearly annual EUR140m reduction in 2015-2017 compared with 2014
and
contributions to national budget consolidation of about EUR200m
annually until
2017. The latter will be reduced by 70% from 2018 onwards, more
than offsetting
a decline in revenue.
Fitch believes that leeway of two notches above the 'BBB+'
sovereign rating
captures possible interferences by the state and the subsequent
risk of
weakening predictability of inter-governmental relations.
Robust Operating Performance
Fitch expects 2016-2017 operating margin to remain in line with
2015 levels, at
about 12% of revenue, down from 18% in 2013-2014, due to the
contribution to
national budget consolidation, a different attribution of excise
duties on beer
and energy and import duties, and decreasing transfers that are
only partially
compensated by a tight grip on operating costs.
From 2018, due to a bilateral agreement on lower contributions
to the national
government, we expect operating margin to return to 2014 levels,
while a
rebounding economy will raise the region's tax-generation
capacity.
The healthcare sector, absorbing less than 30% of operating
revenue, is expected
to remain balanced with high quality standards, due to
increasing regional
transfers and structure rationalisation.
VdA's residual budgetary flexibility (about 5% of operating
revenue) should
maintain an adequate buffer against potential pressure,
maintaining the region's
healthy budget and covering almost 4x debt service requirement
of about annual
EUR50m with the operating balance.
Sustainable Risk
Despite the region's decision to self-support its investment
plan, mainly
through its development company Finaosta, in addition to
regional current
surpluses, Fitch expects in its central scenario VdA's direct
debt to remain at
around EUR200m, or less than 20% of the budget, over the medium
term, when net
of the sinking fund for bullet bonds (accounting for EUR443m at
end-2016).
Even including Finaosta's full financial debt of EUR370m (only
partially drawn
down for EUR175m in 2016), in Fitch's view, VdA's overall risk
at around 50% of
operating revenue does not significantly affect the region's
creditworthiness.
Prudent Management
VdA maintains a stable and prudent budgetary policy aimed at
reducing financial
debt and maintaining a tight grip on costs. Preliminary data for
2016b showed a
EUR280m fund balance deficit (EUR200m fund balance surplus in
2015) due to new
accounting rules that have led to a revision and reallocation of
payables and
receivables. Fitch expects VdA to reverse the deficit well ahead
of the 30-year
deadline allowed by the national government, due to its solid
budget. VdA
continues to have a robust cash-generating capacity, supported
by high tax
collection.
Solid but Small Economy
VdA's GDP per capita, at nearly 30% above the EU average, makes
it one of the
wealthiest regions in Italy and Europe, despite its small size
territory. Fitch
expects VdA's economy to have grown below 1% in 2016, driven
mainly by tourism
and, to a smaller extent, by industry, but offset by declining
exports (16.5% in
2H16) of metals, machinery and beverage. Fitch expects the
unemployment rate to
remain at around 8% over the medium term (8.9% at end-2015 and
7.6% in 3Q16),
below the national level (10.9% in 3Q16). This, together with a
resilient
regional economy, should support tax revenue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Italy, a prolonged economic downturn that weakens
tax generation,
or a structural decline of the operating margin below 10% could
result in a
downgrade of VdA's ratings. A downgrade could also be triggered
by unfavourable
changes in the region's statute of autonomy.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Associate Director
+39 02 879087 261
Fitch Italia SpA
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 293
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
