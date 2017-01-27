(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Autonomous
Region of Sardinia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A-' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The
Outlook is
Negative, reflecting that of Italy.
The 'A-' rating reflects the high financial autonomy of Sardinia
due to its
special status, underpinning the region's sound and stable
budgetary
performance. The affirmation also reflects our expectation that
the region's
direct debt will remain low with solid debt ratios and budgetary
performance
will remain stable over the medium term. The affirmation further
takes into
account Sardinia's expected progressive economic recovery,
supporting the
regional tax base.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Autonomy Underpins Ratings
Sardinia is rated above the Italian sovereign (BBB+/Negative),
as its financial
and fiscal autonomy entitles the region to receive fixed shares
of major
national taxes, ranging from 70% of personal income tax (PIT) to
90% of VAT. Its
constitutionally protected special autonomous status underpins
the region's tax
resilience, shielding the revenue structure from the risk of
unilateral
interference from the state, including risks of annual budgetary
appropriations.
However, stressed sovereign finances mean Sardinia, as with
other regions, is a
contributor to Italy's consolidation efforts. Fitch therefore
limits the uplift
above the sovereign rating to one notch to capture possible
interferences by the
state and the subsequent risk of weakening predictability of
inter-governmental
relations.
Solid Fiscal Performance
Fitch expects Sardinia to post an operating balance of around 7%
in 2016-2018,
or EUR500m, as declining transfers are offset by tight cost
control. The
estimate excludes non-recurrent items, such as arrears from the
national
government. Residual budgetary flexibility accounting for 3% of
operating
revenue and a robust tax base will also help maintain the
region's healthy
budget.
Fitch estimates regional investments of EUR3.5bn in 2016-2018,
mostly financed
by EU funds. The investments focus on hospitals, as well as
environment and
hydro-geological works, which should support local economic
activities.
Sustainable Risks, Healthy Liquidity
According to preliminary data, Sardinia's stock of direct debt
at end-2016
remained at EUR1.1bn, excluding EUR215m subsidised loans
contracted in December
to pay down commercial liabilities, and EUR14m debt charged to
the state.
After the recently revised policy on early debt repayment (to
EUR340m in
2015-2019 from EUR450m in 2016-2018), Fitch expects the regional
stock of debt
to start rising towards EUR1.4bn by 2019, or around 20% of
revenue. Direct risk,
which includes subsidised loans, will remain at below 25% of the
budget, and the
payback ratio (debt coverage by the current balance) should be
about three
years, below the average life of debt of seven years.
We believe that cash balance should remain solid at about
EUR300m (EUR450m at
end-2016, according to preliminary figures), twice the average
annual debt
service requirement, providing a buffer against unexpected
shortfalls.
Slow Economic Recovery
Sardinia's socio-economic profile remained weaker than the
national economy in
2016, with GDP per capita at 75% of the EU average and the
unemployment rate
above the national level (15.9% in 3Q16 versus 10.9%
nationally), although down
1.6ppts from 2015. Fitch expects slight GDP improvement in
2016-2017, mainly
driven by tourism and, to a lower extent, by industry and
commerce, offsetting
decreasing exports in oil and mining products. Projects from new
public
infrastructures as well as tax relief and bureaucratic
simplifications will be
key to revitalising the region's long-term economy and
supporting the regional
tax base.
Active Management Overcomes Challenges
The regional administration has expressed its commitment to
streamline operating
costs, while revitalising the local economy to strengthen
revenue.
A solid budget has allowed Sardinia to recover its fund balance
deficit of
EUR1.4bn at end-2015, gross of loans to pay down payables, by
EUR55m in 2016.
The healthcare sector continued to post a deficit of EUR290m in
2016 (EUR320m in
2015), mainly due to high pharmaceutical costs and inefficient
hospitals
structures. The regional administration aims to reverse the
sector deficit
during 2016-2019 through cost restraint and a rationalisation of
structures and
processes. Fitch will continue to monitor the three-year
recovery plan's
implementation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Italy, a prolonged economic downturn or economic
shock with an
unemployment rate above 20% that jeopardise tax revenue
generation could result
in a downgrade of Sardinia. A structural deterioration of the
operating margin
significantly to below 6% over the medium term, with debt rising
sharply above
50% of revenue could also lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Fitch Italia SpA
Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Gian Luca Poggi
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 293
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
