(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 20 (Fitch) The ratings for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), including its 'A+/F1' Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), are unaffected by the company's reorganization of its financing business, according to Fitch Ratings. Fitch believes IBM's core industrial and financing businesses remain co-dependent and that the financing business enables higher marginal sales than would third-party financing providers, due to meaningfully greater customer intimacy. Fitch does not expect IBM's financing mission to change as a result of the reorganization, and clearer delineation by geography will enhance disclosure granularity, particularly since the financing business will file standalone financial statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Fitch will maintain a maximum gearing ratio of 7:1 at the financing unit in accordance with its Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates published Sept. 27, 2016, despite IBM's financing unit's intention to increase gearing to 9:1 from 7:1. Fitch has always assigned any debt on IBM's balance sheet not associated with the financing unit to IBM's core industrial business and subtracted Global Financing segment profitability from IBM's consolidated operating EBITDA to arrive at Core Leverage (Total Debt less Financing Debt to Operating EBITDA less Global Financing Profitability). Therefore, Fitch will assign any debt associated with the financing business in excess of the 7:1 gearing ratio (or potentially lower, depending upon Fitch's regular evaluation of the financing business' funding and liquidity and asset quality) to the core business, resulting in structurally higher core leverage were financing debt to increase. Fitch estimates core leverage for fiscal 2016 was 1x and would be only negligibly higher (less than 0.1x) even if the financing business was geared at 9:1. Fitch's negative rating sensitivities contemplate potential negative rating actions should Fitch expect core leverage to remain above 1.25x, currently providing IBM headroom for modest incremental debt. Fitch also believes earnings results for the core IBM businesses do not impact the current ratings or Negative Rating Outlook. While year-over-year revenue declined again in the fourth quarter of 2016, Fitch continues to expect revenue will stabilize and resume positive constant currency organic growth in the near to intermediate term. Revenue excluding the Systems and Global Financing segments, which respectively represented 10% and 2% of total external revenue, was flat for the year including acquisitions but before currency-related headwinds. Revenue from the company's strategic imperatives ended 2016 representing 41% of total revenue, well ahead of the company's 40% target for year-end 2018, in part due to faster than anticipated declines in a number of legacy businesses. Nonetheless, revenue from IBM's strategic imperatives should continue growing by double digit rates over at least the near term. Fitch's Negative Outlook for IBM continues to focus on profitability, which was flat year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2016, largely due to increased intellectual property and customer development income and slightly lower operating expenses. Gross profit margins continue contracting, particularly for growth segments such as Cognitive Solutions and Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, although gross profit margins could recover as recent acquisitions and new businesses scale over time. Fitch defined free cash flow (FCF), which includes dividends, declined 20% in 2016 to $6.1 billion after backing out $1.2 billion of proceeds from changes in Global Financing Receivables. FCF could stabilize near the current level with improved execution in 2017. IBM announced it will reorganize the financing business as a wholly-owned subsidiary, IBM Credit LLC. In time, the new subsidiary will meet its funding requirements by issuing debt directly to the market, beginning later in 2017. The financing business will increase its leverage to 9:1 from 7:1, although Fitch will continue evaluating the financing business at a maximum of 7:1. The Global Financing segment, as reported by IBM, remains unchanged and will continue to include the client and commercial financing business, as well as the hardware remanufacturing and remarketing business. Fitch currently rates International Business Machines Corporation as follows: --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+'; --Senior unsecured RCF 'A+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A+'; --Short-Term IDR 'F1'; --Commercial paper 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Contact: Jason Pompeii Senior Director +1-312-368-3210 Fitch Ratings 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. 