(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) and its operating partnership Prologis, L.P and Prologis Tokyo Finance Investment, L.P. (collectively Prologis), including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that the company's pro rata leverage will sustain at approximately 6.0x over the next 12-24 months, a level that is consistent with the 'BBB+' rating. Further, the company has sufficient cushion to engage in larger debt-funded acquisitions or transactions relative to Fitch's 6.5x negative rating sensitivity. Trailing 12 months (TTM) Sept. 30, 2016 pro rata leverage was 6.6x, compared with 7.3x for the annualized quarter ended Dec. 31, 2015. Fitch expects leverage reduction via continued positive same-store net operating income (SSNOI) growth and cash flows from development. Improving Fundamentals and Fixed Charge Coverage: Prologis continues to benefit from strong occupancies and positive leasing spreads driven primarily by e-commerce demand, while macro industrial indicators such as manufacturing activity, housing starts and homebuilder confidence indicate that industrial space demand should continue to outpace supply. The company's average net effective GAAP rent change on lease rollovers has averaged 17.6% year-to-date (YTD) 2016, up from 13.1% on average during 2015 and 9.2% on average in 2014. These positive lease rollovers have been driven by below-market rents combined with rising rents generally. Occupancy was 96.6% as of Sept. 30, 2016, up 60 basis points (bps) from the same period end in 2015. PLD's share of GAAP SSNOI has grown by an average of 6.4% in each of the last five quarters. Fitch projects leasing spreads in the high-single digits that will support 3%-4% SSNOI growth over the next several years. This should result in fixed-charge coverage (FCC) approaching 4.0x, which is strong for the rating. Pro rata FCC for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2016 was 3.3x, up from 2.9x in 2015 and 2.3x in 2014. Adequate Liquidity; No Corporate Debt Maturities Until 2019: Fitch anticipates that the company will roughly match-fund its development expenditures with dispositions and contributions to managed entities. Timing differences and whether the company adjusts development starts appropriately if dispositions and contributions were to slow would determine whether the company experiences a liquidity shortfall. Maintaining sufficient liquidity before this match-funding strategy reduces the risks to unsecured bondholders during periods of capital markets dislocation. The company's liquidity coverage ratio is 2.1x for the period Oct. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2018. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as liquidity sources divided by uses. Liquidity sources include pro rata unrestricted cash, pro rata availability under unsecured revolving credit facilities, and projected retained cash flows from operating activities and recurring distributions from managed entities after dividends. Liquidity uses include pro rata debt maturities after extension options at PLD's option, projected recurring capital expenditures, and pro rata cost to complete development. Internally generated liquidity is good, as the company's adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio was 84% for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2016. Based on the current payout ratio, the company would retain over $650 million in annual cash flow. Excellent Capital Access: The company has issued $7.9 billion and EUR3.2 billion in unsecured bonds since 2009 (principally using the proceeds to refinance and repurchase bonds and for general corporate purposes) and $6.3 billion of follow-on common equity. The company also has a $750 million at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program, of which $735 million remains available for use. Strategic capital is another important source of funding for PLD. The company recently rationalized and restructured certain of its investment ventures to increase the permanency of its capital (e.g., FIBRA Prologis, Nippon Prologis REIT and its recently-announced Europe Logistics Venture/Targeted Logistics Fund consolidation) and simplify the overall enterprise, which Fitch views favorably. Unremarkable Unencumbered Asset Coverage: Prologis has slightly below-average contingent liquidity with a stressed value of unencumbered assets (3Q'16 unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed 8% capitalization rate) to net unsecured debt of 1.8x. When applying a 50% haircut to the book value of land held and a 25% haircut to construction in progress, unencumbered asset coverage improves to 2.1x. While Fitch recognizes that there are additional unencumbered assets held in the joint ventures, there could be factors that may limit or impede PLD's ability to access this contingent liquidity such as partner approval for asset sales or encumbrances, though PLD could sell its interest. As such, Fitch has not explicitly considered these assets in its unencumbered asset calculations. Total Development Exposure Down; Consistent Speculative Development: PLD's strategy of developing industrial properties centers on value creation and complements the company's core business of collecting rent from owned assets. After construction and stabilization, the company either holds such assets on its balance sheet or contributes them to managed co-investment ventures. PLD endeavors to match-fund development expenditures and acquisitions with cash from dispositions or contributions of assets to the ventures. If the company does not anticipate disposition or contribution volumes, PLD management has stated that the company would scale back development starts and acquisitions accordingly, though the sector has a mixed track record of forecasting market cycles. The company's development platform is substantially smaller today than in the previous upcycle with cost to complete equal to 3% of undepreciated assets at Sept. 30, 2016 (2.2% pro rata) compared with 17.9% at year-end 2007 (19.5% pro rata). However, a considerable portion of development remains speculative at more than half of total development each of the last three years, which implies elevated lease-up risk. Fitch expects PLD's development strategy to remain consistent but the significant reduction in exposure to its development projects should provide downside protection for bondholders. Pro Rata Metrics More Descriptive: Fitch looks primarily at pro rata leverage rather than consolidated metrics given Fitch's expectation that PLD may in the future support or recapitalize unconsolidated entities despite entity debt not being legally recourse to PLD, its agnostic view toward property management for consolidated and unconsolidated assets, and its focus on pro rata portfolio and debt metrics. Fitch believes the scale, size and importance of the strategic capital segment to PLD would incentivize the company to support these entities. Preferred Stock Notching: The two-notch differential between PLD's IDR and preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an IDR of 'BBB+'. Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', these preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: --Low-single-digit SSNOI growth through 2019; --$1 billion, $1.25 billion and $1.25 billion annual development capex 2017-2019, respectively; --Acquisitions of $750 million, $1 billion, and $750 million in 2017-2019, respectively; --Dispositions/contributions of $1 billion, $1 billion, and $750 million in 2017-2019, respectively; --$500 million annual distributions from unconsolidated investments for 2017-2019; --$350 million of annual non-controlling interest distributions for 2017-2019; --$400 million unsecured bond issuance in each year for 2017-2019; --Secured mortgage maturities refinanced with unsecured debt through forecast period. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following factors may result in an upgrade to 'A-': --Fitch's expectation of pro rata leverage sustaining below 5.5x (pro rata 3Q'16 run rate leverage was 6.5x); --Fitch's expectation of pro rata FCC sustaining above 3.5x (this ratio was 3.3x for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2016); --Adoption of more conservative financial policies, such that larger acquisitions or transactions have minimal short-term impact on primary credit ratios. The following factors may result in negative action on the ratings and/or Rating Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of pro rata leverage sustaining above 6.5x; --Fitch's expectation of liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.0x (ratio is 2.1x for Oct. 1, 2016-Dec. 31, 2018 period); --Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.5x. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has upgraded the following ratings: Prologis, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --Preferred stock to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. Prologis, L.P. --IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --Global senior credit facility to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --Multi-currency senior unsecured term loan to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Prologis Tokyo Finance Investment Limited Partnership --Senior unsecured guaranteed notes to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured term loan to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Stephen Boyd, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9153 Committee Chairperson Jason Pompeii Senior Director +1-312-368-3210 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Fitch calculates Prologis' EBITDA, as well as leverage and coverage metrics using the pro rata method; --Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock based compensation and include operating income from discontinued operations and distributions from joint venture operations; --Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by assuming the issuer requires $75 million of cash for working capital purposes which is otherwise unavailable to repay debt. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1017916 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001