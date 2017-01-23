(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fulton
Financial Corp.'s
(FULT) ratings at 'BBB+/F2'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
The affirmation
reflects FULT's stable performance, established franchise and
relatively low
risk appetite.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp.
(BOKF), Cathay
General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic
Bank (FRC),
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska
Inc. (FNNI),
Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH),
Synovus Financial
Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK),
UMB Financial
Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the midtier regional bank sector
in general, refer
to the special report titled 'US Banks: Midtier Regional Bank
Periodic Review,'
to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), VRs and SENIOR DEBT
The ratings reflect our view of FULT's comparatively low risk
appetite, proven
track record and stable overall performance. BB&T Corporation's
recent
acquisition of competitor banks disrupted the competitive
landscape of FULT's
market. Fitch notes that FULT's loan growth picked up over the
last year;
however, year-over-year total loan growth of 6.3% as of third
quarter 2016
(3Q16) remains at the low end of the peer group. This growth
remains in line
with Fitch's expectations and we believe at least some of this
growth was
attributable to market share gains realized in the wake of the
aforementioned
market disruption.
Fitch considers FULT's loan portfolio to be relatively granular
and
well-diversified across industries and loan types. In line with
most peers,
credit performance was stable over the year with dollar
nonperforming assets
(NPAs) modestly lower over the year. Fitch includes accruing
restructured loans
in its NPAs, which, as of 3Q16, measured 1.43% of total loans
and is in line
with the Fitch mid-tier regional bank peer group median. Should
rates normalize
further, Fitch would expect some degree of reversion in asset
quality for most
banks in the peer group, which is already incorporated in the
ratings.
Since 2012, FULT has repurchased a total of $375million shares
as a means to
optimize capital. Accordingly, FULT's CET 1 capital ratio has
trended lower over
recent years and measures 10.39% as of 3Q16. However, capital
remained flat over
the last year, since management scaled back share repurchase
activity to
facilitate the aforementioned loan growth. The current capital
level is below
the midtier bank median level and Fitch expects that FULT will
maintain the
relatively conservative capital management practices
demonstrated over the last
year such that capital levels continue to remain stable.
Fitch considers FULT's relatively stable and consistent earnings
profile to be a
rating strength. Over the last few years, spread income has
contributed between
70%-75% of FULT's total revenue with noninterest income being a
reliable and
stable source of revenue.
Profitability remains a challenge for FULT as lower loan yields
have compressed
the net interest margin (NIM) and the return on average assets
remained just
below 90bps for 9M16. A loan loss provision of $8.2 million was
recorded during
the first nine months of 2016 to cover ordinary loan growth.
This charge offset
the benefit from the reduced cost burden associated with
compliance-related
activities during 2016. FULT's net interest margin has declined
by 3bps over the
first nine months of 2016 if compared to the same period in
2015.
Fitch believes that FULT is one of the more asset sensitive
banks in the peer
group given its core deposit franchise and majority
floating-rate loans that are
set to reprice within the next year. If rates continue to
normalize, FULT's NIM
will trend higher towards the median level of the peer group.
The bank continues to work with its various regulatory
authorities to resolve
consent orders related to the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money
laundering
(BSA/AML). Since 2014, company has spent an estimated $28.4
million to
strengthen its BSA compliance function. With the spending on
BSA/AML
significantly lower over the 9M16, Fitch believes that most of
the financial
burden associated with the order has largely been lifted. Fitch
expects FULT
will move out of the consent order over the next 12-24 months.
During 2Q15, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) initiated a
probe into FULT's
largest bank subsidiary Fulton Bank, N.A. The investigation
pertains to
potential violations of fair lending laws. During 3Q16, the DOJ
informed FULT
that it was expanding its investigation to three additional bank
subsidiaries to
include geographies that were not initially within scope of the
investigation.
Fitch currently views this ongoing investigation as an
additional layer of risk
resulting in the introduction of a new negative rating
sensitivity.
Fitch notes that FULT has been preparing for a charter
consolidation and
believes that FULT's operations and processes are largely
standardized and
centralized. Accordingly, should current BSA/AML related
restrictions be lifted,
Fitch would expect that FULT will consolidate its bank charters
and further
simplify its operating structure and processes in a timely
manner. Should the
charter consolidation become effective, Fitch will withdraw
ratings on the
charters that are merged.
FULT's funding profile is considered strong and commensurate
with the rating
level. As of 3Q16, about 80% of deposits consisted of core
demand or savings
deposits. The bank also has a relatively low reliance on
wholesale funding,
significant un-utilized access to secondary liquidity, and
around 75% of
securities consist of high-quality liquid securities. The
aforementioned factors
somewhat mitigate the liquidity risk stemming from the company's
relatively high
loan-to-deposit ratio of 96.5% as of 3Q16.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FULT has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FULT is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FULT and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from FULT or its bank
subsidiaries' Viability
Ratings (VRs) in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles. To that
end, FULT's subordinated debt is notched one below its VR and
incorporates our
view of the below-average recovery prospects in the event of a
default.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FULT's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The IDRs and VRs of FULT's bank subsidiaries are equalized with
FULT's IDR
reflecting Fitch's view that they benefit from the
cross-guarantee mechanism in
the U.S. under FIRREA.
HOLDING COMPANY
FULT's IDR and VR are equalized with its operating bank
subsidiaries, reflecting
its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the
U.S. to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also
equalized
reflecting the very close correlation between holding company
and subsidiary
failure and default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs
FULTs ratings are currently at the high end of its rating
spectrum and therefore
we see limited rating upside potential over the Rating Outlook
horizon. Over the
long term, FULT could garner positive ratings momentum should it
successfully
clear up regulatory orders, significantly increase its level of
earnings and
further strengthen its franchise and core deposit base all the
while maintaining
stable or higher capital levels and strong credit quality in
line with higher
rated peers.
The Stable Outlook is reflective of FULT's stable performance
over the last
year. While FULT's earnings volume and capital levels are at the
low end of the
peer group, we consider this to be offset by qualitative factors
such as FULT's
low levels of growth, strong credit track record and what we
consider to be a
more conservative risk appetite. Nevertheless, we expect FULT to
manage capital
conservatively over the Outlook horizon. Negative rating
pressure could develop
should FULT manage capital more aggressively over the Outlook
horizon such that
the CET 1 ratio drops closer to the bottom of the peer group.
Although not
currently expected, a material increase in organic loan growth
rates into
double-digit territory could also drive negative ratings
momentum.
FULT's ratings are sensitive to its ability to manage and
maintain its franchise
strength and competitive position as measured in terms of loan
and deposit
market share and pricing in the face of new and strong
competition in its
footprint.
FULT's ratings are sensitive to regulatory and legal actions. As
mentioned, the
bank is currently subject to a fair lending probe which could
result in
sanctions, fines or other penalties from the DOJ. Should these
investigations
result in financial penalties that Fitch considers material for
FULT, negative
rating action could be taken. Furthermore, should any other
non-financial
enforcement action be taken by the DOJ, it will be assessed
based on its terms
and could also result in negative rating pressure.
Separately, should FULT become subject to fines or penalties
related to the
BSA/AML consent order that Fitch considers to be material,
negative rating
action will be taken. Furthermore, should it become apparent
that FULT is not
making the required progress towards compliance with the
requirements of the
outstanding BSA/AML orders, negative rating pressure may
develop.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since FULT's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to FULT's
long-and short-term IDRs.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
FULT's subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to any change to
FULT's VR.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of FULT to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in FULT's IDRs.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should FULT begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing
the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to
meet near-term
obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company
IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Fulton Financial Corporation
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating ( IDR) at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Fulton Bank, N.A.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
The Columbia Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Lafayette Ambassador Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Fulton Bank of New Jersey
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
