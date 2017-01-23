(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fulton Financial Corp.'s (FULT) ratings at 'BBB+/F2'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation reflects FULT's stable performance, established franchise and relatively low risk appetite. The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier regional banking group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic Bank (FRC), First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska Inc. (FNNI), Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK), UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC). Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are published separately, and for further discussion of the midtier regional bank sector in general, refer to the special report titled 'US Banks: Midtier Regional Bank Periodic Review,' to be published shortly. KEY RATING DRIVERS Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), VRs and SENIOR DEBT The ratings reflect our view of FULT's comparatively low risk appetite, proven track record and stable overall performance. BB&T Corporation's recent acquisition of competitor banks disrupted the competitive landscape of FULT's market. Fitch notes that FULT's loan growth picked up over the last year; however, year-over-year total loan growth of 6.3% as of third quarter 2016 (3Q16) remains at the low end of the peer group. This growth remains in line with Fitch's expectations and we believe at least some of this growth was attributable to market share gains realized in the wake of the aforementioned market disruption. Fitch considers FULT's loan portfolio to be relatively granular and well-diversified across industries and loan types. In line with most peers, credit performance was stable over the year with dollar nonperforming assets (NPAs) modestly lower over the year. Fitch includes accruing restructured loans in its NPAs, which, as of 3Q16, measured 1.43% of total loans and is in line with the Fitch mid-tier regional bank peer group median. Should rates normalize further, Fitch would expect some degree of reversion in asset quality for most banks in the peer group, which is already incorporated in the ratings. Since 2012, FULT has repurchased a total of $375million shares as a means to optimize capital. Accordingly, FULT's CET 1 capital ratio has trended lower over recent years and measures 10.39% as of 3Q16. However, capital remained flat over the last year, since management scaled back share repurchase activity to facilitate the aforementioned loan growth. The current capital level is below the midtier bank median level and Fitch expects that FULT will maintain the relatively conservative capital management practices demonstrated over the last year such that capital levels continue to remain stable. Fitch considers FULT's relatively stable and consistent earnings profile to be a rating strength. Over the last few years, spread income has contributed between 70%-75% of FULT's total revenue with noninterest income being a reliable and stable source of revenue. Profitability remains a challenge for FULT as lower loan yields have compressed the net interest margin (NIM) and the return on average assets remained just below 90bps for 9M16. A loan loss provision of $8.2 million was recorded during the first nine months of 2016 to cover ordinary loan growth. This charge offset the benefit from the reduced cost burden associated with compliance-related activities during 2016. FULT's net interest margin has declined by 3bps over the first nine months of 2016 if compared to the same period in 2015. Fitch believes that FULT is one of the more asset sensitive banks in the peer group given its core deposit franchise and majority floating-rate loans that are set to reprice within the next year. If rates continue to normalize, FULT's NIM will trend higher towards the median level of the peer group. The bank continues to work with its various regulatory authorities to resolve consent orders related to the Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering (BSA/AML). Since 2014, company has spent an estimated $28.4 million to strengthen its BSA compliance function. With the spending on BSA/AML significantly lower over the 9M16, Fitch believes that most of the financial burden associated with the order has largely been lifted. Fitch expects FULT will move out of the consent order over the next 12-24 months. During 2Q15, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) initiated a probe into FULT's largest bank subsidiary Fulton Bank, N.A. The investigation pertains to potential violations of fair lending laws. During 3Q16, the DOJ informed FULT that it was expanding its investigation to three additional bank subsidiaries to include geographies that were not initially within scope of the investigation. Fitch currently views this ongoing investigation as an additional layer of risk resulting in the introduction of a new negative rating sensitivity. Fitch notes that FULT has been preparing for a charter consolidation and believes that FULT's operations and processes are largely standardized and centralized. Accordingly, should current BSA/AML related restrictions be lifted, Fitch would expect that FULT will consolidate its bank charters and further simplify its operating structure and processes in a timely manner. Should the charter consolidation become effective, Fitch will withdraw ratings on the charters that are merged. FULT's funding profile is considered strong and commensurate with the rating level. As of 3Q16, about 80% of deposits consisted of core demand or savings deposits. The bank also has a relatively low reliance on wholesale funding, significant un-utilized access to secondary liquidity, and around 75% of securities consist of high-quality liquid securities. The aforementioned factors somewhat mitigate the liquidity risk stemming from the company's relatively high loan-to-deposit ratio of 96.5% as of 3Q16. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR FULT has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, FULT is not systemically important and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support. SUBORDINATED DEBT Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FULT and by various issuing vehicles are all notched down from FULT or its bank subsidiaries' Viability Ratings (VRs) in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. To that end, FULT's subordinated debt is notched one below its VR and incorporates our view of the below-average recovery prospects in the event of a default. LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS FULT's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES The IDRs and VRs of FULT's bank subsidiaries are equalized with FULT's IDR reflecting Fitch's view that they benefit from the cross-guarantee mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA. HOLDING COMPANY FULT's IDR and VR are equalized with its operating bank subsidiaries, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding company and subsidiary failure and default probabilities. RATING SENSITIVITIES VR, IDRs FULTs ratings are currently at the high end of its rating spectrum and therefore we see limited rating upside potential over the Rating Outlook horizon. Over the long term, FULT could garner positive ratings momentum should it successfully clear up regulatory orders, significantly increase its level of earnings and further strengthen its franchise and core deposit base all the while maintaining stable or higher capital levels and strong credit quality in line with higher rated peers. The Stable Outlook is reflective of FULT's stable performance over the last year. While FULT's earnings volume and capital levels are at the low end of the peer group, we consider this to be offset by qualitative factors such as FULT's low levels of growth, strong credit track record and what we consider to be a more conservative risk appetite. Nevertheless, we expect FULT to manage capital conservatively over the Outlook horizon. Negative rating pressure could develop should FULT manage capital more aggressively over the Outlook horizon such that the CET 1 ratio drops closer to the bottom of the peer group. Although not currently expected, a material increase in organic loan growth rates into double-digit territory could also drive negative ratings momentum. FULT's ratings are sensitive to its ability to manage and maintain its franchise strength and competitive position as measured in terms of loan and deposit market share and pricing in the face of new and strong competition in its footprint. FULT's ratings are sensitive to regulatory and legal actions. As mentioned, the bank is currently subject to a fair lending probe which could result in sanctions, fines or other penalties from the DOJ. Should these investigations result in financial penalties that Fitch considers material for FULT, negative rating action could be taken. Furthermore, should any other non-financial enforcement action be taken by the DOJ, it will be assessed based on its terms and could also result in negative rating pressure. Separately, should FULT become subject to fines or penalties related to the BSA/AML consent order that Fitch considers to be material, negative rating action will be taken. Furthermore, should it become apparent that FULT is not making the required progress towards compliance with the requirements of the outstanding BSA/AML orders, negative rating pressure may develop. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Since FULT's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF', respectively, there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over the foreseeable future. LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any change to FULT's long-and short-term IDRs. SUBORDINATED DEBT FULT's subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to any change to FULT's VR. SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those of FULT to reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive to changes in the parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently does not expect, or from changes in FULT's IDRs. HOLDING COMPANY Should FULT begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies. The rating actions are as follows: Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Fulton Financial Corporation --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating ( IDR) at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; --Subordinated debt at 'BBB'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Fulton Bank, N.A. --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Long-term deposits at 'A-'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Short-term deposits at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. The Columbia Bank --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Long-term deposits at 'A-'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Short-term deposits at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Lafayette Ambassador Bank --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Long-term deposits at 'A-'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Short-term deposits at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Fulton Bank of New Jersey --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Long-term deposits at 'A-'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Short-term deposits at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Johannes J. Johannes J. Moller, CFA, FRM +1-646-582-4954 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Stefan G. Kahandaliyanage, CFA +1-646-582-4918 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 