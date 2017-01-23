(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed TCF
Financial Corp.'s
(TCB) ratings at 'BBB-/F3'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A
full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the midtier
regional banking
group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp.
(BOKF), Cathay
General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic
Bank (FRC),
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska
Inc. (FNNI),
Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH),
Synovus Financial
Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK),
UMB Financial
Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the midtier regional bank sector
in general, refer
to the special report titled 'US Banks: Midtier Regional Bank
Periodic Review,'
to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs and VR
The rating affirmation incorporates TCB's good operating
performance over the
last year, improving asset quality metrics and continued capital
build. The
rating also reflects moderation in loan growth as the overall
portfolio mix
began to stabilize after significant growth in select national
lending products
over recent years.
TCB's ratings currently remain solidly situated at current
levels given Fitch's
view of the bank's risk profile relative to peer banks. This
view encompasses
TCB's comparatively weak asset quality metrics and a somewhat
unproven lending
strategy relative to both similarly and higher rated banks in
Fitch's midtier
bank peer group.
The company's capital ratios have continued to grow over the
last year as
capital formation exceeded loan growth. Over the year leading up
to 3Q16, the
CET 1 ratio increased by 31bps to 10.35%. Growth in total loans
and leases
measured a more modest 1.07% over the same period. However,
origination in TCB's
national lending portfolios remained strong and overall loan
growth was masked
by slower footprint lending, sale of junior lien mortgages and
auto loans, and
the continued run-off of the legacy first-lien consumer
mortgages as reflected
by a 15% decline in that balance over the year. This reduction
is in addition to
the sale of roughly $400 million of accruing TDRs in the
first-lien mortgage
book in late 2014. Positively, the 15% balance reduction was
achieved at
relatively nominal loss rates.
While showing improvement, TCB's asset quality metrics as
measured by the
nonperforming asset (NPA) ratio (inclusive of accruing TDRs) was
2% of HFI loans
and foreclosed real estate as of 3Q16. Although showing an
improving trend, this
ratio remains at the high end for the peer group as accruing
TDRs stemming from
the legacy consumer real estate portfolio and to a lesser extent
the commercial
business continues to weigh on the ratio. However, setting
accruing TDRs aside,
TCB's nonperforming loans ratio remains in the top-quartile of
the peer group.
Fitch considers TCB's indirect auto lending business to be
relatively higher
risk given the credit profile of the underlying borrowers. Fitch
believes
current benign market conditions and high used car values
potentially masks true
borrower quality. If taken in conjunction with the growth in
inventory finance
and equipment leasing businesses, Fitch views TCB's appetite for
risk as higher
than most banks in the peer group, which constrains upwards
rating momentum.
To this end, growth in auto loans remained in the double digit
territory Y-o-Y
at 12.5% as of 3Q16. Auto loans accounted for 16% of total HFI
loans at 3Q16
versus 14% a year prior. Portfolio growth levels are
considerably lower than the
prior year, and there are signs of convergence to competitors in
the space.
However, Fitch expects that growth in this portfolio as well as
the other
national lending portfolios will continue to moderate over the
coming year
following a period of significant growth.
Earnings performance has been strong with the ROAA remaining
just above 1% over
recent quarters as management continues to focus on expense
management and the
generation of positive operating leverage as a means to progress
to their 125bp
ROAA target. Earnings have benefited from attractive yields in
the national
lending business. Fitch expects TCB's balance sheet structure of
short-dated
assets and its low-balance high volume deposits to react
positively to rising
rates from a liquidity and earnings perspective.
Management has successfully diversified fee revenue and replaced
lost banking
service fee revenue with servicing revenue. Reported net
gains-on-sale from the
auto and national consumer residential mortgage banking
businesses have been
consistent in recent years.
TCB's continued ability to consistently and successfully execute
loan sales and
securitizations is viewed positively by Fitch. TCB's track
record in
securitizations within the auto space is reflective of investor
appetite for the
company's paper and of established technology and risk controls
in TCB's auto
lending business. Fitch expects TCB to continue successful
execution on loan
sales and securitizations over the rating horizon.
Previously telegraphed executive management changes became
effective on Jan. 1,
2016 with Craig Dahl, a TCB veteran, being appointed as the new
CEO. The
adjusted management team has, to this point, successfully
executed against its
strategy and performed in line with our expectations over the
last year. Fitch
will continue to closely monitor execution over the rating
horizon as
management's strategy and the company's loan portfolio further
seasons.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
TCB's subordinated debt is notched one level below its Viability
Rating (VR) of
'bbb-' for loss severity. TCB's preferred stock is notched five
levels below its
VR of 'bbb-', two times for loss severity and three times for
non-performance.
These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and
assessment of the
instruments non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and
have thus been
affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR. These ratings are in
accordance with
Fitch's criteria and assessment of the instruments
non-performance and loss
severity risk profiles and have thus been affirmed due to the
affirmation of the
VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
TCB's uninsured deposit ratings are one notch higher than its
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt, because U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit
from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives
deposit liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
TCB's IDR and VR are equalized with those of TCF National Bank,
reflecting its
role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S.
to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also
equalized
reflecting the very close correlation between holding company
and subsidiary
failure and default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
TCB has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, TCB is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch considers credit performance in TCB's recent national
lending platform to
be somewhat unproven despite the addition of lending teams with
significant
experience in the space. However, to the extent that
industry-wide credit
conditions experience mean reversion with rising interest rates,
and should
TCB's credit metrics remain in line with or outperform higher
rated peers
engaged in similar lending strategies, positive ratings momentum
could ensure.
This view is likely predicated on moderating growth inn TCB's
indirect auto
lending business. Conversely, notable credit deterioration at a
rate faster than
equally rated peers would drive negative ratings pressure.
On Jan. 19, 2017 the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
announced that
it is taking legal action against TCF National Bank in
connection with TCB's
overdraft opt-in practices. While the CFPBs announcement
provides more clarity
on the Bureaus' course of action for this matter, the outcome of
the
aforementioned pending litigation remains uncertain.
Since the outcome and timing of the legal action from the CFPB
against TCB is
presently unclear, it is currently not explicitly incorporated
in TCB's ratings.
However, the presence of the pending litigation does somewhat
constrain TCB's
rating from upward rating movement over the near term. Any
financial
implications that may stem from this matter will be assessed
based on
materiality and within the context of TCF's current ratings.
As mentioned previously, TCBs ratings are also somewhat
constrained by what
Fitch considers to be lower capital levels relative to the
bank's risk profile
combined with asset quality metrics still worse than peers. Over
time, should
TCB's capital be managed conservatively to a level that is more
commensurate
with peers and Fitch's view of the risk profile of the balance
sheet, positive
ratings momentum could develop provided asset quality metrics
concurrently
improve to levels that match or compare favorably to higher
rated peers.
Negative rating pressure could ensue should TCB manages capital
more
aggressively.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for TCB's and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and
preferred stock are sensitive to any change to TCB's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to TCB's
long- and short-term IDRs.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should TCB's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of TCB to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in TCB's IDRs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since TCB's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
TCF Financial Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Preferred stock at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
TCF National Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term deposits at 'F3';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating at 'NF'.
