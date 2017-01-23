(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed First
Republic Bank's
(FRC) ratings at 'A-/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp.
(BOKF), Cathay
General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic
Bank (FRC),
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska
Inc. (FNNI),
Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH),
Synovus Financial
Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK),
UMB Financial
Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the mid-tier regional bank sector
in general,
refer to the special report titled 'U.S. Banks: Mid-tier
Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), Viability Ratings (VRs), AND
SENIOR DEBT
The rating affirmation reflects FRC's sustainable franchise with
a focused
strategy on offering banking services to affluent households and
businesses in
select coastal urban markets. The affirmation also incorporates
FRC's
consistently strong financial performance, specifically its
superior asset
quality, sustained high profitability and a solid core funding
profile. These
strengths are offset by the bank's high loan growth and its
geographic and
product concentration, which are consistent with the company's
core competencies
but present unique challenges and limit future rating upside.
FRC is heavily focused on relationship banking that targets an
affluent customer
base and uses jumbo residential mortgage products as a feeder to
its private
banking and wealth management activities. This focused strategy,
along with a
fairly unique, high-touch, single point-of-contact approach to
relationship
management, creates customer loyalty and execution that is
difficult to emulate.
Fitch notes that the strategy also results in good opportunities
for client
referrals for both deposit and loan products, which further
entrenches FRC's
strategic advantage within the industry as the residential
lender of choice for
the affluent.
FRC's relationship management strategy and conservative credit
culture are
primary reasons for its strong history of asset quality
performance. For
example, average loan-to-values (LTVs) at origination for its
single-family
residential, multifamily, and commercial real estate loans were
low at 60%, 53%,
and 50%, respectively. Its nonperforming assets (NPAs) including
troubled debt
restructuring stood at 0.14% of loans and other real estate
owned (OREO) at
third quarter 2016 (3Q16), well below the peer average of 1.42%.
Over three
decades of operations, the company's cumulative net charge-off
(NCO) rate is
20bps for all loan types and just 7bps for single-family
residential. These
figures are inclusive of divested loans that were left at Bank
of America when
FRC was spun back out of it in 2010 as well as all single-family
loans sold into
the secondary market. This credit performance is unparalleled in
the industry
and its peer group.
FRC's earnings performance remains solid. Through 3Q16, the
company generated a
return on average assets (ROA) of 103bps, compared to 93bps for
the peer median.
Nonetheless, FRC's earnings profile remains heavily dependent on
spread
revenues, at 83%. Over the long term, Fitch expects FRC's
growing wealth
management business to help diversify earnings. Its assets under
management
(AUM) were $80.2 billion at 3Q16, increased from $20.2 billion
at YE 2011. FRC
acquired Constellation Wealth Advisors in 2015 with nearly $6
billion of AUM and
brought on several other wealth management advisor teams. These
initiatives,
while costly in the near term, fit within FRC's strategy of
providing a full
suite of products to its high net worth clients as well as
diversifying its
revenue base. At 3Q16, its fee income was 17% of total revenues,
compared to 10%
in 2011.
The company has continued to grow deposits faster than loans,
leading to its
loan-to-deposit ratio improving to 91% at 3Q16 from over 100%
historically.
Moreover, FRC's more superior cost of deposits, 14bps for YTD
2016 relative to
peer median of 28bps, reflects its large core deposit base
(demand,
interest-bearing, money market and CDs less than $100 thousand),
which
represents 93% of total deposits. The company has indicated
publically that it
would build high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), as defined by
regulatory
standards, to around $8 billion by the end of 2016, or 12% of
its projected
average total assets. FRC has achieved $6.7 billion or 10% of
average total
assets at 3Q16. This strategic move, coupled with FRC's strong
core funding
profile and its proven ability to sell jumbo mortgages, even in
stressed
liquidity markets, significantly reduces the company's liquidity
risk.
Although FRC's credit quality has been solid, Fitch views FRC's
level of loan
growth in recent years cautiously. At 3Q16, the company grew
total loans 18%
from a year ago and 16% in the preceding year. Much of the
growth was in the
multifamily, single-family residential and C&I loans. These are
areas that have
seen a great deal of competition over recent periods and the
level of growth
seen could test the bank's risk-oversight infrastructure.
However, Fitch notes
that the growth has been in the same geographies and products
that FRC has long
focused on. The risk is mitigated by FRC's sound credit culture
which has been
the hallmark of its performance to date.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
FRC's preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR of
'a-', two times for
loss severity and three times for non-performance. These ratings
are in
accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the
instruments'
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus
been affirmed due
to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The uninsured deposit ratings of FRC are rated one notch higher
than its IDR
because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor
preference. Such
preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects
in the event of
default.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FRC has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FRC is not systemically important and, therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch sees limited upside rating potential given FRC's high loan
growth and its
asset and revenue concentrations. Upward rating movement would
likely be
predicated on lower loan growth and further product and revenue
diversification
while maintaining financial performance comparable to higher
rated peers. Fitch
does not expect these events to occur in the near- to medium
term.
Negative pressure could be placed on FRC's rating or Outlook
should Fitch
observe the company loosening its credit standards, such as a
weakening of FICO
scores or LTVs or if adverse trends emerge in its loan portfolio
such as an
increase in early delinquency rate. The ratings and Outlook
would also be
sensitive to a more aggressive capital management posture such
as its ratios
declining to a level below that of its peers.
FRC's ratings could also be adversely affected if Fitch believes
the company is
experiencing strategic drift away from its core competencies.
This could be
evident in acquisitions or in excessive loan growth in asset
classes that are
not in line with management's stated strategy.
Moreover, should Fitch observe FRC's earnings performance begin
to lag similarly
rated peers due to either asset quality deterioration or because
of the need to
invest in risk management systems over and above Fitch's
expectations, pressure
could be placed on either FRC's rating or Outlook.
Finally, although mitigated by an insurance policy purchased in
2014, Fitch
would likely view a major earthquake in one of FRC's primary
operating markets
that led to outsized credit losses as a credit negative that
could put pressure
on the bank's ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for FRC's subordinated debt and preferred stock are
sensitive to any
change to FRC's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to FRC's
long- and short-term IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since FRC's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch affirmed the following ratings:
First Republic Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Long-term deposit at 'A';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1';
--Senior Unsecured at 'A-' ;
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BB';
--Support Floor 'NF';
--Support '5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Thuy Nguyen
Director
+1-212-908-0383
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017936
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001