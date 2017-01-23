(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed First Horizon National Corp's (FHN) ratings at 'BBB-/F3'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier regional banking group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic Bank (FRC), First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska Inc. (FNNI), Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK), UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC). Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are published separately, and for further discussion of the mid-tier regional bank sector in general, refer to the special report titled 'U.S. Banks: Midtier Regional Bank Periodic Review,' to be published shortly. KEY RATING DRIVERS ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS (IDRS), VIABILTY RATING (VR) AND SENIOR DEBT Today's rating affirmation reflects FHN's strong banking franchise, appropriate capital levels relative to the company's risk profile, and good revenue mix relative to peers. The affirmation also incorporates the expectation that FHN will continue working through its nonstrategic assets with manageable credit losses going forward, including home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) that are entering their amortization periods. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that management will continue to execute on its well-communicated, long-term strategies to align FHN's operating performance with operating targets over the rating time horizon. FHN's ratings are relatively low as compared to its peer group and to Fitch's rated bank universe. Fitch believes that FHN has rating upside over time, as reflected in the Positive Outlook. Fitch expects earnings to improve and converge with higher rated peers on a consistent basis while the bank maintains a sound risk appetite. FHN's core business operations include its regional banking line of business (First Tennessee Bank, NA; FTBNA) and FTN Financial (FTN), the company's capital markets division. FTBNA has the leading deposit market share in Tennessee with 14% of total deposits as of June 30, 2016, and a growing presence in the company's other key operating markets. This segment has generated consistent performance over time. FTN provides the overall company with solid revenue mix through its niche capital markets business that caters to smaller, community-bank-sized financial institutions. FTN's franchise is strong in this space, evidenced by relationships with approximately half of all U.S. banks with investment portfolios over $100 million. While revenue generated out of FTN can be somewhat volatile in various rate and economic environments, over time it has contributed 20% or more of total revenue to FHN. Fitch observes that non-interest income-to-total revenue is consistently above 40%, a stronger portion relative to peers and a positive ratings driver in Fitch's view. Given the company's asset sensitivity, FHN's balance sheet is well-positioned for a rising rate environment. Fitch believes FHN could generate higher relative earnings improvement than peers as short-term rates increase. Around 70% of FHN's total assets are set to reprice within one year and 67% of total loans are variable-rate, resulting in the highest net asset repricing sensitivity of the peer group. Fitch notes that net interest income sensitivity disclosures, which are highly dependent on deposit repricing assumptions which can vary from bank to bank, point to rate sensitivity more in-line with peers. Moreover, the company's deposit and funding composition has improved dramatically over recent years to more stable, core sources and away from wholesale and credit-sensitive funds which should aid in allowing FHN to lag deposit pricing. This expectation is incorporated into the rating affirmation and outlook revision to Positive. Fitch observes that FHN has met many of its "Low Rate Environment" targets communicated at its investor day in 2013. In Fitch's view, this points to management's ability to successfully execute on targets that have been clearly communicated to various constituents. Fitch also expects execution to remain on a positive trajectory which supports the Outlook revision. Also reflected in today's outlook revision is Fitch's view that FHN's risk management practices are in-line with higher rated and larger banks and should reduce credit and earnings volatility in future cycles. Fitch recognizes the level of investment in risk management systems the bank has made over recent years, most notably the company's risk adjusted return on capital (RAROC) model which is used in virtually all aspects of FHN's operations. Fitch views these systems as an integral part of management's ability to execute on its strategic plan of reducing problem assets, managing capital, maintaining FHN's franchise and underwriting new loans as the company grows its loan portfolio and seeks acquisition opportunities. At third quarter 2016 (3Q16), FHN reported Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 9.8% and Fitch core capital-to-risk-weighted assets of 8.94%, both of which are below peer medians. FHN is targeting a CET1 of 8% to 9% over the long term. However, Fitch expects capital ratios to remain relatively stable over the near term. Fitch notes that internal stress testing resulted in a minimum CET1 of 9.1% in the severely adverse scenario, just above the high end of management's long-term range. In Fitch's view, this suggests the company can withstand a meaningful economic downturn and supports the view that current capital levels are reasonable for FHN's risk profile. Constraining the company's rating over the near term are elevated levels of nonperforming assets (NPAs). Fitch-calculated NPAs through 3Q16 totalled 1.9% of loans and other real estate owned (OREO), above the peer average of around 1.1%. Large balances of restructured residential loans originated out of the company's former national lending platform continue to account for the majority of the NPAs. Restructured residential loans are generally difficult to remove from the balance sheet, which is why Fitch expects FHN's NPA ratio to remain elevated relative to peers over the near-to-intermediate time horizon. While NPAs should remain elevated in the near term, Fitch expect the loss content from the NPAs to remain manageable and should not be a drag on earnings and capital given generally higher home prices within FHN's footprint and throughout the United States. FHN continues to exhibit solid liquidity and funding. As mentioned above, FHN's funding primarily consists of its large, in-footprint non-interest-bearing deposit base, accounting for nearly 30% of total deposits at 3Q16. FHN also has access to multiple sources of secured borrowing, such as the FHLB. These sources were modestly used at 3Q16 and FHN still has adequate capacity at quarter-end. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES FHN's preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR of 'bbb-', two times for loss severity and three times for non-performance. These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the instruments' non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR. LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS FHN's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are rated one notch higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. HOLDING COMPANY FHN's IDR and VR are equalized with those of First Tennessee Bank, NA, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding company and subsidiary failure and default probabilities. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR FHN has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, FHN is not systemically important and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support. RATING SENSITIVITIES VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT With the Outlook revision to Positive, Fitch believes there is more upside to FHN's rating over the next 12 to 24 months than downside. While FHN's NPAs are likely to remain elevated relative to peers due to high balances of restructured residential mortgage loans, positive rating momentum would likely occur if FHN's other credit metrics, namely credit losses and delinquencies, remain in-line or perform better than peers over the rating time horizon. Fitch notes that net charge-offs to loans through 3Q16 were 14bps versus a peer median of 15bps. Management's normalized, operating target range is between 20bps-60bps over time, well below what the company experienced during the crisis and in-line with those target ranges of higher rated banks in Fitch's rated universe. Given enhanced risk management systems and a more diversified loan portfolio, Fitch believes these normalized operating targets are attainable. Furthermore, higher and more consistent earnings, measured by return on average assets (ROAA) and/or pre-provision net revenue-to-average assets (PPNR to ROA) would also lead to positive rating action. As noted above, Fitch expects rising rates to be a tailwind to FHN's top and bottom line, which could lead to earnings performance consistently. Because FHN has resolved or reserved for most legal issues tied to past practices, Fitch does not expect any significant quarterly settlements that could lead to losses or depressed results. However, to the extent that FHN reports material legal events that point to the reappearance of issues related to past residential mortgage practices, the Outlook may be revised to Stable if Fitch had concerns that capital could be impaired, although this is unlikely. Negative rating action could also occur in the event of material asset quality deterioration in its home equity lines of credit (HELOC) portfolio. Fitch notes that over the next 36 months over 40% of FHN's HELOC balances still in the draw period are set to convert to fully amortizing loans, which will present repayment risk. Though these maturing balances account for less than 3% of total loans, Fitch will continue to evaluate their performance. Should performance of maturing HELOCs materially decline once in repayment such that outsized provisions are required which hamper earnings performance, negative rating action could be taken. Fitch notes that today's rating action incorporates the view that FHN may be active in the merger and acquisition (M&A) space going forward as the company pursues expansion into neighboring states and select metropolitan areas that management deem appropriate and in line with FHN's business model. Fitch would analyze any individual transaction for its strategic and financial implications, which may lead to rating changes. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings for FHN and its operating companies' preferred stock are sensitive to any change to its VR. LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any change to FHN's long-and short-term IDR. HOLDING COMPANY Should FHN's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Since FHN's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF', respectively, there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over the foreseeable future. The rating actions are as follows: Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with Outlooks revised from Stable to Positive: First Horizon National Corporation --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive; --Viability rating at 'bbb-'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F3'; --Senior Unsecured at 'BBB-'; --Preferred Stock at 'B'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. First Tennessee Bank, N.A. --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive; --Viability rating at 'bbb-'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F3'; --Long-term Deposits at 'BBB'; --Short-term Deposits at 'F3'; --Senior Unsecured at 'BBB-'; --Short-term Senior Unsecured at 'F3'; --Preferred Stock at 'B'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Bain K. Rumohr, CFA Director +1-312-368-3153 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. 