(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed First
National of
Nebraska Inc's (FNNI) ratings at 'BBB-/F3'. The Rating Outlook
remains Positive.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp.
(BOKF), Cathay
General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic
Bank (FRC),
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska
Inc. (FNNI),
Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH),
Synovus Financial
Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK),
UMB Financial
Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the mid-tier regional bank sector
in general,
refer to the special report titled 'U.S. Banks: Mid-tier
Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS (IDRS) AND VIABILITY RATINGS (VR)
Today's affirmation of FNNI's ratings reflects the company's
ongoing stable
operating performance, reasonable asset quality metrics, and the
continued
maintenance of solid regulatory capital ratios.
Fitch has maintained a Positive Outlook on FNNI's ratings. This
reflects the
view that FNNI's operating performance may strengthen further
over the near- to
medium-term and potentially warrant a higher rating despite some
headwinds in
2016. This view is based on Fitch's belief that FNNI's earnings
and
profitability could improve as it continues to build out
additional strategic
partnerships in its credit card portfolio. Additionally, Fitch
expects FNNI's
overall asset quality to remain solid going forward, as much of
its more
volatile business lines have been reduced significantly since
the crisis. These
businesses include national credit card lending and construction
and land
development lending.
Fitch believes these potentially positive factors could allow
FNNI to continue
to enhance its earnings metrics while maintaining a reasonable
asset quality
profile and solid capital ratios. Should this occur, FNNI would
compare
favorably with higher rated peers over the rating horizon.
FNNI has typically generated relatively strong earnings compared
to similarly
rated peers over recent years due to its solid credit card
franchise which
generates high margins and good levels of fee income. Through
the third quarter
of 2016 (3Q16), pre-tax income increased by 29% year-over-year,
though adjusting
for an $82.5 million one-off gain on loan sales in 2016, pre-tax
income
decreased by 8%. The decline was driven by higher provisions,
mainly for credit
card loans. FNNI's adjusted efficiency improved modestly to
60.6% from 62.1% due
to higher revenue from loan growth and higher card activity.
Fitch views favorably FNNI's earnings stability, accomplished by
ongoing
improvements in expenses and the maintenance of an above-average
net interest
margin (NIM). This has led to return on average assets (ROAA)
remaining above 1%
since 2010. FNNI's ability to maintain its margin in the ongoing
low rate
environment is a rating strength and is primarily due to
continued, balanced
growth in both its credit card portfolio (4.1% year-over-year)
and its overall
lending franchise (5.2% year-over-year). Fitch views FNNI's
level of growth as
reasonable and points toward not only sound risk management
controls but also
the company's strengthening franchise in the co-brand
partnership credit card
space.
FNNI's asset quality continues to be relatively stable despite a
47% increase in
provisions during 2016 relative to the prior year period. This
increase is
mainly driven by slightly higher credit card charge-offs, higher
loan balances,
and a build-up in reserves for agriculture loans. Despite
ongoing commodity
price pressure, FNNI's agriculture portfolio remains resilient,
with minimal
nonperforming loans and charge-offs. Total nonaccrual loans are
roughly flat
from the prior year at 0.62%, though loans 30-89 days past due
(a
forward-looking metric useful in evaluating for credit card
issuers) were up to
0.74% at 3Q16 from 0.54% at 3Q15.
Net charge-offs have remained at a reasonable 1.57% of average
loans, up
slightly from 1.42% during 2015. Fitch views this increase as a
normalization of
performance in the credit card portfolio, similar to other
issuers, from
unsustainably strong levels in prior periods. As previously
noted, Fitch expects
FNNI's card portfolio to behave differently in a more stressed
cycle compared to
2007-2010. This is due to management pivoting away from growing
the bank's
national card portfolio which is typically lower credit quality.
Instead, focus
has been placed on more transaction-oriented, co-branded
cardholders that tend
to produce relatively lower levels of credit losses through a
cycle. This
continued rebalancing of the portfolio all while maintaining
good capital levels
is reflected in the Positive Outlook.
Fitch views capital levels and capital management as appropriate
relative to
FNNI's overall risk profile. FNNI's core capital ratio (measured
by Fitch Core
Capital -to-total risk-weighted assets) was improved by
nearly 70bps over
year-end 2015 to 10.8% while risk-based capital ratios remain
well-above
regulatory minimums. Fitch views these levels as adequate when
considering the
bank's relatively more limited access to the capital markets
given its private
ownership, the bank's exposure to the consumer through its
credit card book and,
the fairly stable economies in which its regional bank operates
(primarily
Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas). Fitch's expectation that capital
will continue
to be maintained in a prudent manner such that dividend payout
ratios remain
reasonable and regulatory capital ratios are augmented is
reflected in the
rating affirmation and Positive Outlook.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
FNNI's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR for
loss severity.
These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and
assessment of the
instruments non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and
have thus been
affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FNNI's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
HOLDING COMPANY
FNNI's IDR and VR are equalized with those of First National
Bank of Omaha,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FNNI has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FNNI is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR and IDRs
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that there is
potential upside to
FNNI's current ratings over the rating time horizon.
Upward rating movement is predicated on FNNI maintaining sound,
consistent
risk-adjusted earnings at levels similar to higher rated peers.
To the extent
that the bank accomplishes this while sustaining solid credit
quality, including
relatively better net charge-offs in its credit card book, and
capital levels
above peer averages, Fitch would likely take positive rating
action.
Alternatively, factors that could negatively weigh on FNNI's
ratings include
stagnant or worsening operating performance, deterioration in
the loan portfolio
relative to peers, as well as any significant shareholder
capital distributions
that meaningfully reduce risk-based capital measures.
The latter could constrain upward ratings momentum to the extent
that
distributions either slow FNNI's capital build relative to
similarly rated
institutions or even cause the company's capital ratios to
decline on an
absolute basis.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for FNNI and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and
preferred stock are sensitive to any change to FNNI's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to FNNI's
long-and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should FNNI's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since FNNI's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive
Outlook:
First National of Nebraska, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
First National Bank of Omaha
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term deposits as 'F2';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
