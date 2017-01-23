(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wintrust Financial Corp.'s ratings at 'BBB/F2'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating action follows a periodic review of the midtier regional banking group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic Bank (FRC), First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska Inc. (FNNI), Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK), UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC). Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are published separately, and for further discussion of the midtier regional bank sector in general, refer to the special report titled 'US Banks: Midtier Regional Bank Periodic Review,' to be published shortly. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Today's affirmation reflects the company's continued strong asset quality given its conservative risk culture, balance sheet diversity provided by its premium finance business and solid M&A execution. Although asset growth remains fairly robust relative to peers due to the continued purchase of smaller community banks, Fitch notes that WTFC has maintained adequate capital and has continued to successfully integrate acquisitions. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that asset growth will continue to be supported by capital retention, and asset quality will remain strong relative to peers. WTFC's continues to have relatively strong asset quality compared to similarly rated peers, which Fitch believes is a reflection of management's consistent conservative credit risk philosophy. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) as a percentage of loans and real estate owned (REO) have continued a downward trend, dropping from 1.09% at third quarter 2015 (3Q'15) to 0.92% at 3Q'16. Fitch notes that the decrease has been accomplished with relatively little credit loss, at just 12 basis points (bps) for nine-months ended 2016 when excluding covered loans. Fitch views the company's premium finance loan book as a positive ratings driver given the balance sheet diversity it provides, the low credit losses generated out of it and WTFC's franchise within the space. WTFC remains one of the top three premium finance originators in the country. Together the property and casualty (P&C) and life insurance portfolios continue to account for nearly one-third of WTFC's loan book, providing the company exposure to an asset class that historically has generated low levels of credit losses. Annualized normal net charge-offs (NCOs) related to WTFC's property and casualty premium finance portfolio have averaged well-under 20bps over the last 15 quarters while, the life insurance premium finance book hasn't had a net charge off since 2011. Furthermore, Fitch positively views WTFC's continued, consistent strategy of buying smaller community banks within Wisconsin and the greater Chicagoland's fragmented banking market. WTFC continues to demonstrate a strong ability to announce, close and integrate M&A transactions relatively quickly. While some of this is a function of the typical size of the banks WTFC has purchased (smaller sized community banks typically under $1 billion in assets), it also points toward adequate risk controls and risk systems, especially as they relate to BSA/AML, which have caused delays in other bank acquisitions. Loan growth at WTFC through 3Q'16 has been robust relative to peers. However, Fitch recognizes that not all of the growth is organic and is somewhat skewed by acquisitions. Excluding acquisitions, Fitch calculates WTFC's total loan growth at 13% over the past 12 months, which is slightly above the peer group average of 11%. Similar to peer banks, management has made C&I an area of focus over the last few years to diversify away from commercial real estate and gather corporate deposit accounts. WTFC has done so through a rebranding effort at the community bank level. This strategy has helped leverage the company's brand, and as such, has allowed WTFC to participate in on bigger deals. During 3Q'16, WTFC completed its acquisition of roughly $554 million in franchise loans from GE Capital Franchise Finance. Consistent with the discipline and conservative risk culture at WTFC, the company only agreed to acquire performing loans. With the close of the deal, WTFC's franchise portfolio is now over $870 million, which accounts to nearly 5% of total loans. The growth is viewed positively given the historically low loss content of WTFC's current franchise finance business and the diversity it provides within the company's commercial book. Fitch does not expect any material asset quality deterioration within the portfolio. Over the near-term, Fitch believes that WTFC's rating is constrained at its current level due to its weaker capital levels relative to peers. With a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 8.72% as of 3Q'16, capital ranks lowest among its peers and versus Fitch's rated universe. However, current capital level is considered adequate relative to the company's overall risk profile. Additionally, when WTFC's outstanding preferred stock converts in May 2017, CET1 would be boosted by an estimated 60bps. Fitch notes that WTFC's rating not only reflects its ability to maintain an adequate capital base through the cycle, but also its ability to maintain capital even with strong asset growth and its demonstrated ability to raise capital in the private and public markets. Earnings performance remains tepid albeit consistent relative to higher rated peers. The company's nine-months ended 2016 return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.85% is lower than higher rated institutions as well as the peer group average of 98bps. However, Fitch views WTFC's performance in the context of its lower overall risk profile and observes that earnings performance has been fairly consistent over time. For example, WTFC's 10-year (2015 - 2006) ROAA standard deviation of 17bps ranks third best among peers. However, Fitch expects earnings to continue to lag peers over the near-to-medium term given WTFC's relatively higher cost structure and higher deposit costs compared to peers. Fitch recognizes that WTFC has strategically been able to diversify its deposit profile by reducing its reliance on certificates of deposits (CDs) through its acquisitions during and after the financial crisis, which should alleviate deposit costs in a rising rate environment. Still, Fitch expects the company's level of reliance on higher priced CDs to remain elevated relative to peers given its presence in and around Chicagoland with high net worth populations. Further constraining the company's ratings is its geographic concentration within its loan book. The vast majority of WTFC's core loan book (excluding premium finance loans) is located in the state of Illinois with much of it in the greater Chicagoland area. At 3Q'16, 79% of WTFC's commercial real estate book was located in Illinois. In general, Fitch views the Chicago market as densely populated by banks and economically challenged. Fitch believes this geographic concentration could result in prolonged periods of tepid earnings and elevated nonperforming assets (NPAs) relative to peers through a credit cycle. Today's rating action incorporates Fitch's expectation that the company will remain concentrated in and around the Chicagoland area due to its strategy and business model. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES WTFC's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR of 'bbb' for loss severity. WTFC's preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR of 'bbb', two times for loss severity and three times for non-performance. These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR. LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS WTFC's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are rated one notch higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. HOLDING COMPANY WTFC's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating subsidiaries (listed below), reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding company and subsidiary failure and default probabilities. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR WTFC has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, WTFC is not systemically important and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support. RATING SENSITIVITIES VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch believes there is limited downside to WTFC's current ratings. Over the near term, Fitch views WTFC's ratings as solidly situated at the current 'BBB' rating level. Positive rating action would be dependent on improvement in capital levels while WTFC maintains strong asset quality relative to peers. Although currently viewed as unlikely, negative trends in capital levels due to a material reversal in current asset quality trends (particularly in the premium finance book) leading to capital deterioration could prompt negative rating action. Fitch expects WTFC to continue to be acquisitive in the community bank space; however, if capital levels fell materially below their current levels, then the rating or Outlook could be adversely impacted. Fitch would also analyse any individual transaction that did not fit with WTFC's current business model for its strategic and financial implications, which may lead to rating changes. Fitch additionally notes that WTFC ranks second best among peers in terms of percentage of net assets repricing in or maturing in less than one year. WTFC's states that for a positive 200 basis point gradual parallel shift in market rates, the company's net interest income would increase by an estimated 7.8% over a twelve month period. WTFC's disclosure of being asset sensitive aligns with Fitch's expectations and may lead to positive rating action should profitability improve and compare favourably to peers. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings for WTFC and its operating companies' subordinated debt and preferred stock are sensitive to any change to WTFC's VR. LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any change to WTFC's long-and short-term IDR. HOLDING COMPANY Should WTFC's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies. However, this is viewed as unlikely for WTFC given the strength of the holding company liquidity profile. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Since WTFC's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF', respectively, there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over the foreseeable future. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Wintrust Financial Corporation --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Subordinated Debt at 'BBB-'; --Preferred Stock at 'B+'; --Support at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Lake Forest Bank and Trust Company --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Rating at 'NF'. Hinsdale Bank and Trust Company --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Wintrust Bank --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Libertyville Bank and Trust Company --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Barrington Bank and Trust Company, NA Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; Viability Rating at 'bbb'; Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; Support at '5'; Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Crystal Lake Bank and Trust Company, NA --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Northbrook Bank and Trust Company --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Schaumburg Bank and Trust Company, NA --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Village Bank and Trust --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Beverly Bank and Trust Company, NA --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Town Bank --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Wheaton Bank and Trust --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. State Bank of the Lakes --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Old Plank Trail Community Bank, NA --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. St. Charles Bank and Trust Company --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Long-Term Deposits at 'BBB+'; --Short-Term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Bain K. Rumohr, CFA Director +1-312-368-3153 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1017931 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 