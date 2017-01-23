(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDRs) at 'BBB' and Short-Term IDRs at 'F2' for
BankUnited, Inc.
(BankUnited) and BankUnited, N.A. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
See the full
list of rating actions at the end of this release.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier
regional banking
group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp.
(BOKF), Cathay
General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic
Bank (FRC),
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska
Inc. (FNNI),
Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH),
Synovus Financial
Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK),
UMB Financial
Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the mid-tier regional bank sector
in general,
refer to the special report titled 'U.S. Banks: Mid-tier
Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings reflect BankUnited's developing franchise with a
growing position in
the New York multifamily market and solid foundation in the
Florida commercial
market. The rating also reflects a seasoned management team with
a solid
reputation in the company's core markets, good earnings
performance supported by
a relatively good cost structure, and solid asset quality. Fitch
views the
company's capital adequacy and liquidity as consistent with the
rating level and
overall risk appetite.
Rating constraints include BankUnited's comparatively short
operating history
under current management, above-peer-level loan growth,
comparatively narrow
geographic exposure, low proportion of non-interest income
versus peers, and, in
Fitch's view, modest key man risk.
Fitch believes BankUnited has an experienced executive
management team and
considers it a key credit strength. The company's regional
management team is
deep and stable with a number of senior managers having solid
commercial banking
experience on both the lending and deposit-taking sides of the
business.
Effective Jan. 1, Raj Singh, BankUnited's Chief Operating
Officer, succeeded
John Kanas as President and Chief Executive Officer. Singh,
along with Kanas,
was one of the founders of BankUnited in 2009. Fitch believes
that key man risk
is mitigated by Singh's appointment to CEO, continued management
bench strength,
and Kanas retaining the role of Chairman. Ultimately, Singh's
appointment to CEO
brings further clarity to succession planning, which we believe
should be viewed
positively overall.
The company's high-growth model and manageable branch
footprint/cost structure
in New York and Florida has led to good profitability metrics.
However, going
forward, we expect profitability to come under pressure as the
covered loan
portfolio runs off and the company grows deposits in a rising
interest rate
environment. In addition, revenue diversification is viewed as a
rating
constraint given the company is very spread reliant. BankUnited
reported
non-interest income-to-total revenues of about 9% compared to
the mid-tier peer
median of 31%.
BankUnited's non-performing asset (NPA) ratio in the non-covered
loan portfolio
was 96bps at third quarter 2016 (3Q16), which compares well to
mid-tier peers
and supports the current ratings. However, Fitch recognizes that
industry-wide
credit performance has been supported by relatively benign
credit conditions
during this phase of the cycle. For the industry, Fitch
anticipates some
reversion to long-run averages of non-performing loans and
losses from current
unsustainably low levels. For many loan classes, asset quality
is at or close to
peak performance.
BankUnited has seen increased nonaccrual inflows in its C&I
portfolio driven by
its New York City taxi medallion exposure ($192 million or 1% of
total loans and
8% of tangible common equity). Although Fitch believes the loan
loss reserve
level and charge-offs related to the taxi medallion portfolio
could increase,
due to the small size of the portfolio relative to total loans,
earnings would
likely be modestly affected rather than capital.
Fitch views BankUnited's capital adequacy and liquidity metrics
as consistent
with the rating level and the company's overall risk appetite.
Fitch expects
capital adequacy and liquidity metrics to improve as the company
focuses on its
national commercial deposit growth strategy in 2017, while
actively slowing loan
growth.
Fitch considers BankUnited's capital to be adequate for the
current rating level
with Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital of 11.6% at Sept.
30, 2016,
slightly above the mid-tier median of 11.4%. BankUnited, N.A.'s
Tier 1 leverage
ratio was 9.3% at 3Q16, above the OCC requirement of 8% (the
requirement dates
back to the bank's FDIC-assisted acquisition in 2009). To
support capital
levels, management expects to continue to opportunistically
raise debt capital.
Historically, the company's high loan growth model has been
funded by modest
growth in deposits, FHLB advances, and senior unsecured debt.
Deposit growth
especially in competitive markets such as New York and Florida
has led to
deposit cost more than 30bps above the median peer deposit cost.
As BankUnited's
national commercial deposit gathering initiative unfolds in
2017, this should
decrease wholesale funding reliance and stabilize the
loan-to-deposit ratio.
BankUnited's loan-to-deposit ratio is currently 101%, which is
high compared to
the median mid-tier peer of 92%.
The company's strategy is focused on growing loans and gathering
deposits in New
York and Florida with its national platform providing additional
asset growth
and potential diversification. Although Fitch recognizes the
overall strengths
of these markets, particularly the company's focus on relatively
top-performing
metropolitan areas, BankUnited's geographic concentration
remains high compared
to Fitch's mid-tier peer universe.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BankUnited's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks
are rated one
notch higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt
because U.S.
uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S.
depositor preference
gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the
event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
BankUnited's IDR and Viability Rating (VR) are equalized with
those of
BankUnited, N.A., reflecting its role as the bank holding
company, which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
Ratings are also equalized reflecting the very close correlation
between holding
company and subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BankUnited and BankUnited, N.A. have a Support Rating of '5' and
Support Rating
Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, BankUnited and BankUnited, N.A.
are not
systemically important and therefore, the probability of support
is unlikely.
IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes the ratings are currently well positioned and
sees limited upside
over the near-to-intermediate term.
The ratings are sensitive to earnings deterioration or asset
quality falling
below similarly rated Fitch mid-tier peer averages. In the near
term, we expect
earnings to come under pressure as the covered loan portfolio
runs off and as
the company grows deposits in a rising interest rate
environment. Longer term,
as core lending markets become more competitive, there is risk
that underwriting
standards could come under pressure, potentially leading to
diminished asset
quality, higher provisioning, and lower future earnings.
Further, we note
BankUnited's loan growth is above peer averages.
Although not anticipated, Fitch could undertake a review of the
ratings should
there be a material reduction in balance sheet liquidity as
evidenced by
loans-to-deposits increasing to the 105%-110% range, increased
leverage, or
adverse regulatory findings.
Longer term, positive ratings momentum could be driven by
successful execution
of the company's deposit growth strategy, increased scale, or
improved diversity
among geographies and loan products, non-interest revenue
sources, or as
top-quartile performance through the cycle is demonstrated.
Given the emphasis Fitch places on senior management at
BankUnited, the ratings
are sensitive to key man risk. Material unexpected departures or
changes in
senior management at either the holding company or bank could
prompt a review of
the ratings. However, Fitch acknowledges that key man risk is
partially
mitigated by a deep bench of seasoned executives at the bank
level as well as
Raj Singh's appointment to CEO, which brings clarity to
succession planning at
the executive level.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to
BankUnited's long- and short-term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should BankUnited begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate trouble
accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow
coverage to meet
near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could
notch the holding
company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since BankUnited's and BankUnited, N.A.'s Support and Support
Rating Floors are
'5' and 'NF', respectively, there is limited likelihood that
these ratings will
change over the foreseeable future.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
BankUnited, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Senior Debt at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
BankUnited, N.A.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stefan Kahandaliyanage, CFA
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4918
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Johannes Moller
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4954
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1017940
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
