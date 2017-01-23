(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed East
West Bancorp,
Inc.'s (EWBC) ratings at 'BBB/F2' reflecting its solid earnings
profile, good
asset quality, and a distinctive franchise. This is primarily
offset by
historically strong loan growth, which has not fully seasoned,
and a regulatory
agreement regarding BSA compliance. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the midtier
regional banking
group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp.
(BOKF), Cathay
General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic
Bank (FRC),
First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska
Inc. (FNNI),
Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH),
Synovus Financial
Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK),
UMB Financial
Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the midtier regional bank sector
in general, refer
to the special report titled 'U.S. Banks: Midtier Regional Bank
Periodic
Review,' to be published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs and VRs
EWBC's solid earnings profile is a primary ratings driver. The
company's recent
earnings continue to benefit from modest overhead expenses, good
spread income,
and low credit costs. EWBC has historically reported stronger
earnings than
peers, even during the financial crisis years (excluding 2008),
albeit with a
high reliance on spread income. Further, Fitch notes that over
the past 10
quarters, EWBC has reported both stronger earnings than almost
all of the peers,
but also with less volatility over this time period.
EWBC also appears the best positioned for a rising rate scenario
with projected
net interest income to increase the most in the midtier peer
group. While
interest rate risk simulation results are highly dependent on
modeling
assumptions including future interest rate increases and deposit
betas, EWBC's
asset profile suggests the company stands to reap ample benefits
from rate
increases in 2017. For example, at Sept. 30, 2016, EWBC
calculates that 82% of
its loans had maturities or repricing terms of less than one
year. However,
Fitch expects future interest rates increases will likely be
gradual in nature.
As such, much of the modelled earnings improvement may not be
realized over the
near term.
EWBC's ratio of nonperforming assets (NPAs; inclusive of
accruing TDRs) to loans
and foreclosed real estate is amongst the lowest in the midtier
peer group
(excluding purchased credit impaired loans). More recently, NPA
balances have
remained well below peak levels, though there continues to be
some growth in
nonaccrual balances for C&I loans. Fitch also notes C&I
charge-offs in the third
quarter of 2016 (3Q16) were higher than the past several
quarters and higher
relative to other asset classes as well as peers. C&I
nonaccruals could drive
some prospective volatility in net charge-offs (NCOs).
EWBC has demonstrated strong loan growth in C&I and CRE
balances, far outpacing
industry and peer averages over the past several years. In
Fitch's view, this
may suggest that EWBC may be increasing its risk appetite.
However, C&I and CRE
loan growth has slowed over the past 12 months, as compared to
the prior year
period, and the company has a much more balanced loan mix now
than pre-crisis.
EWBC's capital is considered adequate, with a Fitch Core Capital
ratio of 10.8%
and a CET1 ratio at 10.9% as of Sept. 30, 2016, slightly below
the peer median.
Capital ratios in general have been increasing modestly over the
past 12 months,
which Fitch views as prudent, especially given strong loan
growth over the past
several years. In 2017, Management plans to continue to grow
EWBC's capital to
be more in line with peers. EWBC pays a common stock dividend of
$0.20 per share
or $29 million quarterly, unchanged from the prior year. Since
2014, the company
has not engaged in common stock repurchase activity and we do
not expect any
change prospectively, especially in light of management's
intention to grow
capital.
EWBC is unique in that it is the only bank of its size to have a
notable
presence in China, and the only Asian-American focused bank with
full service
banking offices in the U.S. and China. EWBC's deposit base
reflects the
company's niche market focus on the Chinese-American community.
Although these
deposits have shown stability, they come at costs slightly
higher than the
midtier median, driven primarily by time deposit and money
market offerings.
Liquidity metrics relative to peers generally remain favourable
as evidenced by
a below peer-median loan-to-deposit ratio (87% vs. peer median
92%), a good
level of non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits
relative to peers (33%
vs. peer median 29%), and modest use of wholesale funding
sources relative to
total liabilities (6% vs. peer median 12%). Fitch notes that
holding company
cash coverage of its obligations over four quarters is currently
less than 1x.
We believe the holding company will draw on ample bank dividend
capacity to
ensure at least 1x coverage by year-end 2018.
Following a Written Agreement entered in late 2015 with the
Federal Reserve Bank
of San Francisco, the company continues to make progress with
its action plan to
remediate deficiencies in its BSA/AML compliance program. Fitch
expects EWBC to
fully remediate its Written Agreement over the near to
intermediate term.
HYBRID SECURITIES
Hybrid capital issued by EWBC and its subsidiaries are all
notched down from the
VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are generally rated four notches below
the VR, made up
of two notches for high loss severity relative to average
recoveries, and two
further notches for non-performance risk, reflecting the fact
that coupon
omission is not fully discretionary.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
EWBC's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary bank are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
HOLDING COMPANY
EWBC's IDR and VR are currently equalized with those of East
West Bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
currently equalized reflecting the very close correlation
between holding
company and subsidiary failure and default probabilities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
EWBC and East West Bank have a Support Rating of '5' and Support
Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's view, EWBC and East West Bank are not
systemically important
and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and
VRs do not
incorporate any support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs and VRs
Positive rating momentum is limited in the near term given the
bank's
historically strong loan growth, which has not fully seasoned,
and capital
levels below midtier peers. Fitch notes the company's heightened
C&I nonaccrual
inflows and charge-offs during 2016 and will continue to assess
C&I asset
quality for signs of sustained deterioration in 2017. If loan
growth does not
consistently moderate or asset quality begins to show signs of
sustained
deterioration, particularly in newly originated commercial
loans, negative
credit action could occur. Fitch views there to be more negative
rating pressure
currently than upside potential.
EWBC's ratings are also highly sensitive to its capital levels.
Negative rating
action could result if capital is managed down, especially
within the context of
outsize loan growth.
Superior credit performance of recently originated C&I and CRE
loans during the
next asset quality downturn could provide support for positive
ratings momentum.
At the same time, Fitch would expect a superior earnings profile
and capital
levels above midtier peers. In general, a higher level of
non-interest income
could also provide support for positive ratings momentum.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for EWBC and its operating companies' subordinated
debt and
preferred stock are sensitive to any change to EWBC's VR.
The securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their
notching, which
could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability
of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in the issuers'
VRs. This may
reflect a change in capital management in the group or an
unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer requirements, for example.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any
change to EWBC's
Long-and Short-Term IDR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should EWBC begin to exhibit signs of weakness, there is the
potential that
Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the
ratings of the
operating companies.
Further, if holding company cash coverage of its obligations
over four quarters
remains less than 1x by year-end 2018 and/or gradual bank
dividends are not
observed on a go-forward basis, Fitch would likely notch the
holding company IDR
and VR down from the ratings of East West Bank.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since EWBC's and East West Bank's Support and Support Rating
Floors are '5' and
'NF', respectively, there is limited likelihood that these
ratings will change
over the foreseeable future.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
East West Bancorp, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
East West Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
East West Capital Statutory Trust III, East West Capital Trust
IV, V, VI, VII,
VIII & IX
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB-'.
