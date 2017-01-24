(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Commerzbank AG's
(CBK, BBB+/Stable/F2) SME structured covered bonds at 'AA' with
a Stable
Outlook, following a periodic review of the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on CBK's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB+', an
unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an unchanged payment
continuity uplift
(PCU) of eight notches and the 16.5% contractual
over-collateralisation (OC)
that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The Stable
Outlook on the covered
bond rating reflects that on CBK's Long-Term IDR and a
seven-notch buffer
against a downgrade of the bank due to different uplift factors
above the bank's
IDR.
CBK's 'AA' breakeven OC of 16.5% has remained stable over the
last 12 months.
Its main constituent continues to be a credit loss of 10.9%. It
reflects the
slight deterioration of the cover pool's credit quality, which
was offset by
lower observed default rates due to an improved economic
environment with lower
corporate insolvency expectations. The cash flow valuation
(5.3%) is primarily
driven by large mismatches between fixed assets (74% of the
cover pool) and 100%
floating liabilities, once the covered bond has switched to
pass-through. As
this mechanism avoids forced asset sales, the asset disposal
loss only mirrors
the rounding-off of the breakeven OC.
With a cut-off date 30 November 2016, CBK's EUR500m outstanding
SME structured
covered bond was secured by a collateral pool of EUR955m,
resulting in nominal
OC of 91%. This high level of nominal OC consists of Fitch's
'AA' breakeven OC
of 16.5%, the commingling, set-off, and related mortgages
transfer reserves plus
an additional OC buffer. No commingling and set-off losses have
been reflected
in Fitch's analysis given that CBK`s IDR of 'BBB+' sufficiently
mitigates
commingling and set-off risks for the tested 'A+' rating on a
probability of
default (PD) basis.
The collateral pool consists of 2,252 short-term money market
and medium-term
investment loans granted to 1,599 German SME borrower groups.
The weighted average life (WAL) of the collateral pool has
decreased to 0.9
years from 1.2 years over the last 12 months. However, Fitch has
modelled all
bullet repayment loans with an extended maturity to account for
the increased
default risk of short-term bullet loans should CBK be unwilling
or unable to
refinance maturing loans. The agency assumed a minimum WAL of
two years for
these loans, leading to a stressed portfolio WAL of 2.1 years.
IDR Uplift
Fitch is confident that CBK's SME structured covered bond as
secured debt would
be exempt from bail-in in a resolution scenario, despite not
being regulated and
being subject to such close monitoring as the Pfandbriefe.
Furthermore, strict
eligibility guidelines and contractually committed OC mitigate
the risk of
under-collateralisation. CBK's IDR is driven by the bank's
Viability Rating (VR)
of 'bbb+'. Given all these factors, Fitch has assigned CBK's SME
structured
covered bond programme an IDR uplift of two notches.
PCU
The PCU of eight notches reflects the outstanding covered bond's
protection for
principal payments in the form of a pass-through mechanism and
effective
protection for timely interest payments provided by a liquidity
facility. This
covers all interest payments and senior expenses due in the next
three months,
and at least the next interest payment if it is due beyond the
three-month
horizon.
Recovery Uplift
Fitch assigned a two-notch recovery uplift to CBK's SME
structured covered bonds
as we expect CBK's programme to benefit from outstanding
recoveries. This is
because the OC that Fitch relies on in its analysis offsets the
stressed credit
loss in the 'AA' rating scenario and no material downside risks
to these
recovery expectations were identified.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade, if any of the
following
occurs: (i) CBK's IDR is downgraded by eight or more notches to
'B-' or below;
or (ii) OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below
Fitch's 'AA'
breakeven level of 16.5%.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bonds rating
cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Timo Dums
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 132
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Vessela Krmnicek, CFA
Director
+49 69 768076 261
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 261
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
