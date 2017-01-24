(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Commerzbank AG's (CBK, BBB+/Stable/F2) SME structured covered bonds at 'AA' with a Stable Outlook, following a periodic review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on CBK's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', an unchanged IDR uplift of two notches, an unchanged payment continuity uplift (PCU) of eight notches and the 16.5% contractual over-collateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The Stable Outlook on the covered bond rating reflects that on CBK's Long-Term IDR and a seven-notch buffer against a downgrade of the bank due to different uplift factors above the bank's IDR. CBK's 'AA' breakeven OC of 16.5% has remained stable over the last 12 months. Its main constituent continues to be a credit loss of 10.9%. It reflects the slight deterioration of the cover pool's credit quality, which was offset by lower observed default rates due to an improved economic environment with lower corporate insolvency expectations. The cash flow valuation (5.3%) is primarily driven by large mismatches between fixed assets (74% of the cover pool) and 100% floating liabilities, once the covered bond has switched to pass-through. As this mechanism avoids forced asset sales, the asset disposal loss only mirrors the rounding-off of the breakeven OC. With a cut-off date 30 November 2016, CBK's EUR500m outstanding SME structured covered bond was secured by a collateral pool of EUR955m, resulting in nominal OC of 91%. This high level of nominal OC consists of Fitch's 'AA' breakeven OC of 16.5%, the commingling, set-off, and related mortgages transfer reserves plus an additional OC buffer. No commingling and set-off losses have been reflected in Fitch's analysis given that CBK`s IDR of 'BBB+' sufficiently mitigates commingling and set-off risks for the tested 'A+' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis. The collateral pool consists of 2,252 short-term money market and medium-term investment loans granted to 1,599 German SME borrower groups. The weighted average life (WAL) of the collateral pool has decreased to 0.9 years from 1.2 years over the last 12 months. However, Fitch has modelled all bullet repayment loans with an extended maturity to account for the increased default risk of short-term bullet loans should CBK be unwilling or unable to refinance maturing loans. The agency assumed a minimum WAL of two years for these loans, leading to a stressed portfolio WAL of 2.1 years. IDR Uplift Fitch is confident that CBK's SME structured covered bond as secured debt would be exempt from bail-in in a resolution scenario, despite not being regulated and being subject to such close monitoring as the Pfandbriefe. Furthermore, strict eligibility guidelines and contractually committed OC mitigate the risk of under-collateralisation. CBK's IDR is driven by the bank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+'. Given all these factors, Fitch has assigned CBK's SME structured covered bond programme an IDR uplift of two notches. PCU The PCU of eight notches reflects the outstanding covered bond's protection for principal payments in the form of a pass-through mechanism and effective protection for timely interest payments provided by a liquidity facility. This covers all interest payments and senior expenses due in the next three months, and at least the next interest payment if it is due beyond the three-month horizon. Recovery Uplift Fitch assigned a two-notch recovery uplift to CBK's SME structured covered bonds as we expect CBK's programme to benefit from outstanding recoveries. This is because the OC that Fitch relies on in its analysis offsets the stressed credit loss in the 'AA' rating scenario and no material downside risks to these recovery expectations were identified. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade, if any of the following occurs: (i) CBK's IDR is downgraded by eight or more notches to 'B-' or below; or (ii) OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AA' breakeven level of 16.5%. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bonds rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Timo Dums Associate Director +49 69 768076 132 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Vessela Krmnicek, CFA Director +49 69 768076 261 Committee Chairperson Rebecca Holter Senior Director +49 69 768076 261 Applicable Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 01 Sep 2016) Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016) Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016) Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Sep 2016) Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Oct 2016) Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs) (pub. 10 Oct 2016) Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) 