(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Xinyi City Investment & Development Co., Ltd. (XCID) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also published the 'BB-' rating on the USD110m 5.8% senior unsecured notes due 2019 issued by Xingang International Holding Limited. The proceeds of the proposed note issue will be used for project investment, infrastructure construction investment, repaying existing debts and replenishing working capital. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Xingang International Investment Company Limited (XII), a wholly owned subsidiary of XCID. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of XII and rank pari passu with all other senior unsecured obligations of XII. In place of a guarantee, XCID has granted a keepwell and liquidity support deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure that XII has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under the guarantee for the notes. The notes are rated at the same level as the Long-Term IDR of XCID, given the strong link between XII and XCID, and the keepwell and liquidity support deed and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking, which provide additional support to XII and transfer the ultimate responsibility of payment to XCID. In Fitch's opinion, the deeds signal a strong intention from XCID to ensure that XII has sufficient funds to honour the debt obligations. The agency also believes XII intends to maintain its reputation and credit profile in the international offshore market, and is unlikely to default on offshore obligations. Additionally a default by XII could have significant negative repercussions on XCID for any future offshore funding. KEY RATING DRIVERS Linked to Xinyi City: XCID's ratings are credit-linked to Fitch's internal assessment of the creditworthiness of Xinyi City. This is based on XCID's 100% ownership by the city, strong city oversight of its financial and operational activities, strategic importance of XCID to the city and strong fiscal support to the city. These factors result in a strong likelihood of extraordinary support, if needed. Therefore, XCID is classified as a credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria. Fiscal Flexibility, Volatile Revenue: Xinyi City is a county-level city in Jiangsu Province on the eastern coast of China. The city has a fastg-growing and diversified socio-economic profile and more fiscal flexibility than other counties in Jiangsu due to its "county designated in provincial plan" status. The city's strengths are mitigated by its volatile revenue from land sales, high level of contingent liabilities arising from its public-sector entities and small scale in terms of population, economy, gross regional product and fiscal budget. Legal Status Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: XCID is registered as a state-owned limited liability company under Chinese company law. It is wholly-owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Xinyi and supervised by the Xinyi government. Strategic Importance Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: XCID is the primary investment and financing platform of Xinyi City and plays an important role in implementing the city government's blueprint for urban planning and city construction. The company takes a key role in assisting the government to develop large-scale city infrastructure projects and its water supply. Furthermore, the city government has granted the company exclusive concessions to be the primary land developer in several key areas. Government Integration Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: The city government has injected about CNY1bn in capital into the company and reimbursed it CNY6.6bn for primary land development since its inception in 2008. The city government also gave XCID around CNY200m-300m in subsidies each year over 2011 to 2015. Control & Supervision Attribute Assessed at Stronger: XCID is wholly owned by the city government and its major businesses, such as urban development and primary land development, need approval from the city government. Its financing plan and indebtedness level are closely monitored by the government, which also appoints the senior management of the company. In addition, XCID is also required to report its operational and financial results to the government on a regular basis. Weak Standalone Financial Profile: XCID's financial profile in the past few years has been characterised by large capex, negative free cash flow and high leverage. Its debt to EBITDA was 15x-20x in the past three years. Fitch expects XCID's financial profile to continue to be weak and highly leveraged in the next two to three years. XCID's standalone credit profile is constrained by the public-service nature of its businesses and is subject to refinancing risk due to the small scale of its sponsor's budget. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of Fitch's internal assessment of Xinyi City's creditworthiness as well as a stronger or more explicit commitment of support from the city may trigger positive rating action on XCID. A significant weakening XCID's strategic importance to the city, dilution of the city government's shareholding, and/or reduced city support may result in a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Ark Huang Analyst +86 21 2028 3153 Tertiary Analyst Jean Luo Associate Director +852 2263 9952 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director + 33 144299134 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 