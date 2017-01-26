(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Xinyi
City Investment
& Development Co., Ltd. (XCID) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has
also published
the 'BB-' rating on the USD110m 5.8% senior unsecured notes due
2019 issued by
Xingang International Holding Limited.
The proceeds of the proposed note issue will be used for project
investment,
infrastructure construction investment, repaying existing debts
and replenishing
working capital.
The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
Xingang
International Investment Company Limited (XII), a wholly owned
subsidiary of
XCID. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of XII and
rank pari passu
with all other senior unsecured obligations of XII.
In place of a guarantee, XCID has granted a keepwell and
liquidity support deed
and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure
that XII has
sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under
the guarantee for
the notes.
The notes are rated at the same level as the Long-Term IDR of
XCID, given the
strong link between XII and XCID, and the keepwell and liquidity
support deed
and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking, which provide
additional
support to XII and transfer the ultimate responsibility of
payment to XCID.
In Fitch's opinion, the deeds signal a strong intention from
XCID to ensure that
XII has sufficient funds to honour the debt obligations. The
agency also
believes XII intends to maintain its reputation and credit
profile in the
international offshore market, and is unlikely to default on
offshore
obligations. Additionally a default by XII could have
significant negative
repercussions on XCID for any future offshore funding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linked to Xinyi City: XCID's ratings are credit-linked to
Fitch's internal
assessment of the creditworthiness of Xinyi City. This is based
on XCID's 100%
ownership by the city, strong city oversight of its financial
and operational
activities, strategic importance of XCID to the city and strong
fiscal support
to the city. These factors result in a strong likelihood of
extraordinary
support, if needed. Therefore, XCID is classified as a
credit-linked
public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria.
Fiscal Flexibility, Volatile Revenue: Xinyi City is a
county-level city in
Jiangsu Province on the eastern coast of China. The city has a
fastg-growing and
diversified socio-economic profile and more fiscal flexibility
than other
counties in Jiangsu due to its "county designated in provincial
plan" status.
The city's strengths are mitigated by its volatile revenue from
land sales, high
level of contingent liabilities arising from its public-sector
entities and
small scale in terms of population, economy, gross regional
product and fiscal
budget.
Legal Status Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: XCID is registered
as a
state-owned limited liability company under Chinese company law.
It is
wholly-owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission
of Xinyi and supervised by the Xinyi government.
Strategic Importance Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: XCID is
the primary
investment and financing platform of Xinyi City and plays an
important role in
implementing the city government's blueprint for urban planning
and city
construction. The company takes a key role in assisting the
government to
develop large-scale city infrastructure projects and its water
supply.
Furthermore, the city government has granted the company
exclusive concessions
to be the primary land developer in several key areas.
Government Integration Attribute Assessed at Mid-Range: The city
government has
injected about CNY1bn in capital into the company and reimbursed
it CNY6.6bn for
primary land development since its inception in 2008. The city
government also
gave XCID around CNY200m-300m in subsidies each year over 2011
to 2015.
Control & Supervision Attribute Assessed at Stronger: XCID is
wholly owned by
the city government and its major businesses, such as urban
development and
primary land development, need approval from the city
government. Its financing
plan and indebtedness level are closely monitored by the
government, which also
appoints the senior management of the company. In addition, XCID
is also
required to report its operational and financial results to the
government on a
regular basis.
Weak Standalone Financial Profile: XCID's financial profile in
the past few
years has been characterised by large capex, negative free cash
flow and high
leverage. Its debt to EBITDA was 15x-20x in the past three
years. Fitch expects
XCID's financial profile to continue to be weak and highly
leveraged in the next
two to three years. XCID's standalone credit profile is
constrained by the
public-service nature of its businesses and is subject to
refinancing risk due
to the small scale of its sponsor's budget.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fitch's internal assessment of Xinyi City's
creditworthiness as
well as a stronger or more explicit commitment of support from
the city may
trigger positive rating action on XCID.
A significant weakening XCID's strategic importance to the city,
dilution of the
city government's shareholding, and/or reduced city support may
result in a
downgrade.
A downgrade may also stem from weaker fiscal performance or
increased
indebtedness of the city, leading to deterioration to Fitch's
assessment of is
creditworthiness.
A rating action on XCID will result in a similar action on the
rating on the US
dollar senior unsecured notes.
