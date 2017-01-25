(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Nigeria's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to Negative
from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'B+'. The issue ratings on
Nigeria's senior
unsecured foreign currency bonds have also been affirmed at
'B+'. The Country
Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-Term Foreign and
Local Currency
IDRs have been affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on Nigeria's Long-Term IDRs reflects
the following
key rating drivers:
Tight FX liquidity and low oil production contributed to
Nigeria's first
recession since 1994. The economy contracted through the first
three quarters of
2016 and Fitch estimates GDP growth of -1.5% in 2016 as a whole.
We expect a
limited economic recovery in 2017, with growth of 1.5%, well
below the 2011-15
annual growth average of 4.8%. The non-oil economy will continue
to be
constrained by tight foreign exchange liquidity. Inflationary
pressures are high
with year on year CPI inflation increased to 18.5% in December.
Access to foreign exchange will remain severely restricted until
the Central
Bank of Nigeria (CBN) can establish the credibility of the
Interbank Foreign
Exchange Market (IFEM) and bring down the spread between the
official rate and
the parallel market rates. The spot rate for the naira has
settled at a range of
NGN305-NGN315 per USD in the official market, while the Bureau
de Change (BDC)
rate depreciated to as low as NGN490 per USD in November 2016.
In an effort to
work with the CBN to help the parallel market rates converge
with the official,
BDC operators subsequently adopted a reference rate of NGN400
per USD. However,
dollars continue to sell on the black market at rates of well
above NGN400. The
authorities have communicated a commitment to the current
official exchange rate
range, but the availability of hard currency at those rates is
severely
constrained. Trading volumes in both the spot and derivative
markets increased
following the June changes to the official FX market, but remain
low, at of
USD8.4bn in December, compared to USD24bn in December 2014.
Gross general government debt increased to an estimated 17% of
GDP at end-2016,
from 13% at end-2015, although it remains well below the 'B'
median of 56% and
is a support to the rating. However, the country's low revenues
pose a risk to
debt sustainability. Gross general government debt stands at
281% of revenues in
2016, above the 'B' median of 230%. Nigeria's government debt is
77% denominated
in local currency, which makes it less susceptible to exchange
rate risk, but
the share of foreign currency debt is increasing. Additionally,
the government
faces contingent liabilities from approximately USD5.1bn in debt
owed by the
Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation to its joint venture
partners.
Fitch forecasts that Nigeria's general government fiscal deficit
will remain
broadly stable in 2017, at 3.9% of GDP, just below the 'B'
category median of
4.2%. Nigeria is likely to experience a recovery in oil
revenues, but will
continue to struggle with raising non-oil revenues. Total
revenues will rise to
just 7.4% of GDP, up from 6.2% in 2016, but still below the
12.4% of GDP
experienced in 2011-15. Import and excise duties have
experienced a boost from
the depreciation of the naira, but corporate taxes and the VAT
will continue to
underperform, owing to issues with implementation and
compliance. On the
expenditure side, growing interest costs will increase current
spending. Fitch
forecasts the cost of debt servicing in 2017 will reach 1.4% of
GDP, up from an
average of 1.1% over the previous five years.
The Nigerian banking sector has experienced worsening asset
quality as a result
of the weakening economy, problems in the oil industry, and
exchange rate
pressures on borrowers to service their loans. The CBN reported
that industry
NPLs grew to 11.7% of gross loans at end-June 2016, up from 5.3%
at end-December
2015. Tight foreign currency liquidity has also led to some
Nigerian banks
experiencing difficulty in meeting their trade finance
obligations which were
either extended or refinanced with international correspondent
banks.
Nigeria's 'B+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Nigeria's fiscal policy has been predicated on finding sources
of external
funding to finance increases in capital spending. The draft
federal budget for
2017 calls for total spending of NGN7.3trn in 2017, up from the
NGN6.1tn
contained in the 2016 budget. Fitch does not expect the
government to fully
execute the capital spending envisaged in the 2017 budget,
approximately
NGN1.8trn, or 1.5% of GDP, but it will have to finance an
overall federal
government deficit of approximately NGN2.6trn.
The authorities' financing plan calls for borrowing between
USD3bn-USD5bn from
external sources to finance the 2017 deficit and parts of the
2016 budget. The
bulk of external borrowing will come from multilateral
development banks and the
government is also likely to go to market with a Eurobond
offering of USD1bn in
1Q17. The Nigerian government has negotiated USD10.6bn in export
credits for
financing infrastructure development; which is currently
awaiting parliamentary
approval. The government's financing plans also call for
domestic issuance of
approximately NGN1.3bn in 2017 and use of its overdraft facility
at the CBN,
which the government reports is currently at NGN1.5trn.
Nigeria's oil sector will receive a boost from the improved
security situation
in the Niger Delta and Fitch expects oil production to average
2.2 million
barrels per day (mbpd) in 2017. Oil production fell as low as
1.5 mbpd in
August, before recovering to 1.8 as of October 2016. The
recovery in oil
revenues and increased fiscal spending could boost the economy
in 2017, if the
government can arrange improve the execution of capital
expenditures. However,
the present lull in violence and oil infrastructure attacks will
only hold if
the government can come to a more permanent peace settlement
with Niger Delta
insurgents.
The government's policy of import substitution has contributed
to significant
import compression, which allowed the current account deficit to
narrow to an
estimated 1% of GDP in 2016, down from 3.1% in 2016. The naira
depreciation in
June helped to slow the loss of reserves and forward operations
by the CBN
allowed the authorities to clear a large backlog of dollar
demand. Gross
international reserves of the CBN stood at USD27.7bn in late
January, down from
USD29bn at end-2015, but higher than the August 2016 position of
USD24.2bn.
The oil sector has shrunk to account for about 10% of Nigeria's
GDP, but the
overall economy is still heavily dependent on oil, which
accounts for up to 75%
of current external receipts and 60% of general government
revenues. The
Nigerian senate has promised to pass the Petroleum Investment
Bill (PIB) in
early 2017. The PIB has been under consideration for nearly a
decade and could
help increase efficiency and transparency in the Nigerian
National Petroleum
Corporation.
Nigeria's ratings are constrained by weak governance indicators,
as measured by
the World Bank, as well as low human development and business
environment
indicators and per capita income.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Nigeria a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B+'
on the Long-term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to a downgrade are:
- Failure to secure an improvement in economic growth, for
example caused by
continued tight FX liquidity.
- Failure to narrow the fiscal deficit leading to a marked
increase in public
debt.
- A loss of foreign exchange reserves that increases
vulnerability to external
shocks.
- Worsening of political and security environment that reduces
oil production
for a prolonged period or worsens ethnic or sectarian tensions.
The current rating Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch does
not currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to
an upgrade.
However, the following factors could lead to positive rating
action:
- A revival of economic growth supported by the sustained
implementation of
coherent macroeconomic policies.
- A reduction of the fiscal deficit and the maintenance of a
manageable debt
burden.
- Increase in foreign exchange reserves to a level that reduces
vulnerability to
external shocks.
- Successful implementation of economic or structural reforms,
for instance
raising non-oil revenues, increasing the execution of capital
expenditures and
passing the PIB.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's forecasts are for Brent crude to average USD45/b in 2017
and USD55/b in
2018, based on the most recent Global Economic Outlook published
in November
2016.
